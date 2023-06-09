Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth: Cause I Loved You Dangerously

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dangerously yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth di dalam artikel ini.

Charlie Puth telah merilis lagu 'Dangerously ' pada tahun 2016.

Lagu 'Dangerously' terdapat pada album debut Charlie Puth yang bertajuk 'Nine Track Mind'.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth:

[Intro]

Dm Am7 Bb

Dm Am7 Bb

[Verse 1]

Dm Am7 Bb

This is gonna hurt but I blame myself first, cause I ignored the truth

Dm Am7 Bb

Drunk off that love, my head up, there’s no forgetting you

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm Am7 Bb

You’ve awoken me, but you’re choking me, I was so obsessed

Dm Am7 Bb

Gave you all of me, and now honestly I’ve got nothing left

[Chorus]

Bb F C

I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y

Dm C Bb F Aaug

More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

Bb F

Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

C Dm C Bb F Aaug

Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

Dm

Baby I loved you dangerously

Am7 Bb

Mmmm, mmm

Dm Am7 Bb

I loved you dangerously-y oooh

[Verse 2]

Dm Am7 Bb

Usually I hold the power with both my hands tied behind my back

Dm Am7 Bb

Look at how things change, cause now you’re the train, and I’m tied to the track

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm Am7 Bb

You’ve awoken me, but you’re choking me, I was so obsessed

Dm Am7 Bb

Gave you all of me, and now honestly I’ve got nothing left

[Chorus]

Bb F C

Cause I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y

Dm C Bb F Aaug

More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

Bb F

Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

C Dm C Bb F Aaug

Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

Gm

Baby I loved you dangerously

[Bridge]

Dm7

You took me down, down, down, down

C Gm

And kissed my lips with goodbye

F

I see you now, now, now, now

C/E Gm

It was a matter of time

Dm7 C Bb

You know I know, there’s only one place this could lead

Asus4 A

But you are the fire, I’m gasoline

[Chorus 2]

N.C. Bb F C

I love you, I love you, I love you, I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y

Dm C Bb F Aaug

More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

Bb F

Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

C Dm C Bb F Aaug

Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

Dm

Baby I loved you dangerously

[Outro]

Am7 Bb

Mmmm, mmm

Dm Am7

Oh, I loved you dangerously

Bb

Oh, oh, I loved you dangerously

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)