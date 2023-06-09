Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth: Cause I Loved You Dangerously

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth yang telah dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube MV Charlie Puth Dangerously
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dangerously yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth di dalam artikel ini.

Charlie Puth telah merilis lagu 'Dangerously ' pada tahun 2016.

Lagu 'Dangerously' terdapat pada album debut Charlie Puth yang bertajuk 'Nine Track Mind'.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth:

[Intro]

Dm Am7 Bb

Dm Am7 Bb

[Verse 1]

Dm                       Am7                   Bb

This is gonna hurt but I blame myself first, cause I ignored the truth

Dm                 Am7               Bb

Drunk off that love, my head up, there’s no forgetting you

[Pre-Chorus]

        Dm                   Am7               Bb

You’ve awoken me, but you’re choking me, I was so obsessed

         Dm                 Am7               Bb

Gave you all of me, and now honestly I’ve got nothing left

[Chorus]

                     Bb       F       C

I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y

Dm            C          Bb            F      Aaug

More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

                           Bb                 F

Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

       C             Dm   C         Bb       F      Aaug

Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

                          Dm

Baby I loved you dangerously

Am7   Bb

Mmmm, mmm

                     Dm Am7 Bb

I loved you dangerously-y  oooh

[Verse 2]

Dm                 Am7                Bb

Usually I hold the power with both my hands tied behind my back

Dm                               Am7                       Bb

Look at how things change, cause now you’re the train, and I’m tied to the track

[Pre-Chorus]

        Dm                   Am7               Bb

You’ve awoken me, but you’re choking me, I was so obsessed

         Dm                 Am7               Bb

Gave you all of me, and now honestly I’ve got nothing left

[Chorus]

                           Bb       F       C

Cause I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y

Dm            C          Bb            F      Aaug

More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

                           Bb                 F

Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

       C             Dm   C         Bb       F      Aaug

Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

                          Gm

Baby I loved you dangerously

[Bridge]

                        Dm7

You took me down, down, down, down

C                           Gm

And kissed my lips with goodbye

                    F

I see you now, now, now, now

C/E                Gm

It was a matter of time

           Dm7           C                         Bb

You know I know, there’s only one place this could lead

                      Asus4        A

But you are the fire, I’m gasoline

[Chorus 2]

N.C.                                                     Bb       F       C

I love you, I love you, I love you, I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y

Dm            C          Bb            F      Aaug

More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

                           Bb                 F

Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going

       C             Dm   C         Bb       F      Aaug

Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e

                          Dm

Baby I loved you dangerously

[Outro]

Am7   Bb

Mmmm, mmm

                         Dm Am7

Oh, I loved you dangerously

    Bb

Oh, oh, I loved you dangerously

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
