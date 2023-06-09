Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth: Cause I Loved You Dangerously
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth yang telah dirilis pada tahun 2016.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dangerously yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth di dalam artikel ini.
Charlie Puth telah merilis lagu 'Dangerously ' pada tahun 2016.
Lagu 'Dangerously' terdapat pada album debut Charlie Puth yang bertajuk 'Nine Track Mind'.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dangerously - Charlie Puth:
[Intro]
Dm Am7 Bb
Dm Am7 Bb
[Verse 1]
Dm Am7 Bb
This is gonna hurt but I blame myself first, cause I ignored the truth
Dm Am7 Bb
Drunk off that love, my head up, there’s no forgetting you
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm Am7 Bb
You’ve awoken me, but you’re choking me, I was so obsessed
Dm Am7 Bb
Gave you all of me, and now honestly I’ve got nothing left
[Chorus]
Bb F C
I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y
Dm C Bb F Aaug
More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e
Bb F
Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going
C Dm C Bb F Aaug
Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e
Dm
Baby I loved you dangerously
Am7 Bb
Mmmm, mmm
Dm Am7 Bb
I loved you dangerously-y oooh
[Verse 2]
Dm Am7 Bb
Usually I hold the power with both my hands tied behind my back
Dm Am7 Bb
Look at how things change, cause now you’re the train, and I’m tied to the track
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm Am7 Bb
You’ve awoken me, but you’re choking me, I was so obsessed
Dm Am7 Bb
Gave you all of me, and now honestly I’ve got nothing left
[Chorus]
Bb F C
Cause I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y
Dm C Bb F Aaug
More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e
Bb F
Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going
C Dm C Bb F Aaug
Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e
Gm
Baby I loved you dangerously
[Bridge]
Dm7
You took me down, down, down, down
C Gm
And kissed my lips with goodbye
F
I see you now, now, now, now
C/E Gm
It was a matter of time
Dm7 C Bb
You know I know, there’s only one place this could lead
Asus4 A
But you are the fire, I’m gasoline
[Chorus 2]
N.C. Bb F C
I love you, I love you, I love you, I loved you dangerously-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y
Dm C Bb F Aaug
More than the air that I breathe-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e
Bb F
Knew we would crash at the speed that we were going
C Dm C Bb F Aaug
Didn’t care if the explosion ruined me-e-e-e-e-e-e-e-e
Dm
Baby I loved you dangerously
[Outro]
Am7 Bb
Mmmm, mmm
Dm Am7
Oh, I loved you dangerously
Bb
Oh, oh, I loved you dangerously
