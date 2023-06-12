Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daylight - Taylor Swift: All Of You, All Of Me, Viral di TikTok

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Daylight - Taylor Swift yang telah dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2019.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daylight - Taylor Swift: All Of You, All Of Me, Viral di TikTok
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
Album Lover Taylor Swift - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Daylight - Taylor Swift yang telah dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2019. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Daylight yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.

Taylor Siwft telah merilis lagu 'Daylight' pada 23 Agustus 2019.

Lagu 'Daylight' terdapat pada album Taylor Swift yang bertajuk 'Lover'.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Daylight - Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

               C            Dm       F

My love was as cruel as the cities I lived in

C        Dm                  F

Everyone looked worse in the light

                  C               Dm           F

There are so many lines that I've crossed unforgiven

     C            Dm                  F

I'll tell you the truth but never goodbye

[Chorus 1]

C                                              G

I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

Dm                                              F

I don't wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

C                                         G

  I've been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

              Dm                   F

And now I see daylight, I only see daylight

[Verse 2]

                C         Dm          F

The luck of the draw only draws the unlucky

    C      Dm                   F

And so I became the butt of the joke

              C          Dm          F

I wounded the good and I trusted the wicke

C            Dm                F

Clearing the air, I breathed in the smoke

C

  Maybe you ran with the wolves and refused to settle down

G

  Maybe I've stormed out of every single room in this town

Dm

   Threw out our cloaks and our daggers because it's morning now

F

  It's brighter now, now

[Chorus 2]

C                                              G

I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

(I can never look away)

Dm                                              F

I don't wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

(Things will never be the same)

C                                         G

  I've been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

(Now I'm wide awake)

              Dm                              F

And now I see daylight (daylight), I only see daylight (daylight)

           C                                 G

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

           Dm                                F

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

[Bridge]

C                                    G

  And I can still see it all (in my mind)

                              Dm

All of you, all of me (intertwined)

                                           F

I once believed love would be (black and white), but it's golden (golden)

C                                    G

  And I can still see it all (in my head)

                                               Dm

Back and forth from New York (sneaking in your bed)

                                        F

I once believed love would be (burning red), but it's golden

     C                  G

Like daylight, like daylight

     Dm        F

Like daylight, daylight

[Chorus 3]

C                                              G

I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

(I can never look away)

    Dm                                              F

And I don't wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

(Things will never be the same)

C                                         G

  I've been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

(Now I'm wide awake)

              Dm                                    F

And now I see daylight (I see daylight), I only see daylight (ah-ah ah-ah)

           C                                 G

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

           Dm                                F

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight (ah ah-ah ah-ahh)

           C                                 G

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

           Dm                                F

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight (ah ah-ah ah-ahh)

[Outro]

C          G          Dm          F

  Like daylight, it's golden like daylight

          C                                  G

You gotta step into the daylight and let it go

             Dm         F

Just let it go, let it go

C  G  Dm

         I wanna be defined by the things that I love

F

  Not the things I hate

                         C

Not the things that I'm afraid of, I'm afraid of

                   G

Not the things that haunt me in the middle of the night

  Dm

I, I just think that

F

  You are what you love

C  G  Dm  F

C  G

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Daylight
Taylor Swift
Viral di TikTok
BERITATERKAIT
  • Harga Rp 5 Jutaan ke Bawah, 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Entry Level Dana Pelajar
    Produk Laptop
    Harga Rp 5 Jutaan ke Bawah, 5 Rekomendasi Laptop Entry Level Dana Pelajar
    Tanpa Resep Dokter, 6 Jenis Obat Ini Bisa Dibeli di Apotek dan Cocok jadi Persediaan di Rumah
    Tips Kesehatan
    Tanpa Resep Dokter, 6 Jenis Obat Ini Bisa Dibeli di Apotek dan Cocok jadi Persediaan di Rumah
    5 Rekomendasi Food Container Kulkas, Tahan Suhu Dingin untuk Simpan Daging Saat Idul Adha
    Penyimpanan Makanan
    5 Rekomendasi Food Container Kulkas, Tahan Suhu Dingin untuk Simpan Daging Saat Idul Adha
    Review Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Laptop Gaming Spek Dewa dengan Performa Tinggi RTX 40 Series
    Produk Laptop
    Review Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Laptop Gaming Spek Dewa dengan Performa Tinggi RTX 40 Series
    Apple Kenalkan Sistem Operasi Terbaru, Ini Daftar iPhone yang Kebagian dan Tidak Bisa Update iOS 17
    Aplikasi Handphone
    Apple Kenalkan Sistem Operasi Terbaru, Ini Daftar iPhone yang Kebagian dan Tidak Bisa Update iOS 17
    Perfect Diet Combo by Flimty, Bantu Menurunkan Berat Badan dengan Varian Rasa yang Enak
    Body Care
    Perfect Diet Combo by Flimty, Bantu Menurunkan Berat Badan dengan Varian Rasa yang Enak
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Elastomer Bearing Pad
    Elastomer Bearing Pad
    Rp150.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Paket Pasang Penangkal Petir CILODONG Sinyalindo Garansi
    Paket Pasang Penangkal Petir CILODONG Sinyalindo Garansi
    Rp2.507.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Rubber Fender Tipe V
    Rubber Fender Tipe V
    Rp2.750.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Kursi Kantor Terbaik Jakarta Utara
    Kursi Kantor Terbaik Jakarta Utara
    Rp2.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Bollard Tipe Bitt
    Bollard Tipe Bitt
    Rp5.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Bollard Tipe Bitt
    Bollard Tipe Bitt
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rubber Fender Tipe D
    Rubber Fender Tipe D
    Rp850.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Deck Drain
    Deck Drain
    Rp510.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rubber Bumper
    Rubber Bumper
    Rp700.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Jual Kursi Kantor Jaring Jakarta Timur
    Jual Kursi Kantor Jaring Jakarta Timur
    Rp3.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Bollard Tipe Tee
    Bollard Tipe Tee
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Pasang CCTV Jogja 4 Kamera Murah
    Pasang CCTV Jogja 4 Kamera Murah
    Rp3.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Agen Toko Ahli Jasa Pasang Camera CCTV - Tangerang
    Agen Toko Ahli Jasa Pasang Camera CCTV - Tangerang
    Rp4.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir di Balaraja Sinyalindo - Tangerang
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir di Balaraja Sinyalindo - Tangerang
    Rp2.508.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Alat Panggang Sate Padang Kualitas Terbaik - Bandung
    Alat Panggang Sate Padang Kualitas Terbaik - Bandung
    Rp280.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Dijual Apartemen Taman Anggrek Condominium Fully Furnished 3 Bed 146m2, Middle Floor - Jakarta Barat
    Dijual Apartemen Taman Anggrek Condominium Fully Furnished 3 Bed 146m2, Middle Floor - Jakarta Barat
    Rp2,7 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Disewakan Rumah per Bulan, 3 Kamar Tidur - Banjarmasin Kota
    Disewakan Rumah per Bulan, 3 Kamar Tidur - Banjarmasin Kota
    Rp25.000.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarmasin
    Toyota Yaris E AT 2013 DP Minim
    Toyota Yaris E AT 2013 DP Minim
    Rp119.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    BAYAR DI TEMPAT, BATA MERAH AT CANGKRINGAN, SLEMAN, JOGJA
    BAYAR DI TEMPAT, BATA MERAH AT CANGKRINGAN, SLEMAN, JOGJA
    Rp700
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Sewa Boomlift/Manlift di sidoarjo jawa timur
    Sewa Boomlift/Manlift di sidoarjo jawa timur
    Rp4.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan