Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daylight - Taylor Swift: All Of You, All Of Me, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Daylight yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.

Taylor Siwft telah merilis lagu 'Daylight' pada 23 Agustus 2019.

Lagu 'Daylight' terdapat pada album Taylor Swift yang bertajuk 'Lover'.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Daylight - Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

C Dm F

My love was as cruel as the cities I lived in

C Dm F

Everyone looked worse in the light

C Dm F

There are so many lines that I've crossed unforgiven

C Dm F

I'll tell you the truth but never goodbye

[Chorus 1]

C G

I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

Dm F

I don't wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

C G

I've been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

Dm F

And now I see daylight, I only see daylight

[Verse 2]

C Dm F

The luck of the draw only draws the unlucky

C Dm F

And so I became the butt of the joke

C Dm F

I wounded the good and I trusted the wicke

C Dm F

Clearing the air, I breathed in the smoke

C

Maybe you ran with the wolves and refused to settle down

G

Maybe I've stormed out of every single room in this town

Dm

Threw out our cloaks and our daggers because it's morning now

F

It's brighter now, now

[Chorus 2]

C G

I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

(I can never look away)

Dm F

I don't wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

(Things will never be the same)

C G

I've been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

(Now I'm wide awake)

Dm F

And now I see daylight (daylight), I only see daylight (daylight)

C G

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

Dm F

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

[Bridge]

C G

And I can still see it all (in my mind)

Dm

All of you, all of me (intertwined)

F

I once believed love would be (black and white), but it's golden (golden)

C G

And I can still see it all (in my head)

Dm

Back and forth from New York (sneaking in your bed)

F

I once believed love would be (burning red), but it's golden

C G

Like daylight, like daylight

Dm F

Like daylight, daylight

[Chorus 3]

C G

I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

(I can never look away)

Dm F

And I don't wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

(Things will never be the same)

C G

I've been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

(Now I'm wide awake)

Dm F

And now I see daylight (I see daylight), I only see daylight (ah-ah ah-ah)

C G

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

Dm F

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight (ah ah-ah ah-ahh)

C G

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

Dm F

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight (ah ah-ah ah-ahh)

[Outro]

C G Dm F

Like daylight, it's golden like daylight

C G

You gotta step into the daylight and let it go

Dm F

Just let it go, let it go

C G Dm

I wanna be defined by the things that I love

F

Not the things I hate

C

Not the things that I'm afraid of, I'm afraid of

G

Not the things that haunt me in the middle of the night

Dm

I, I just think that

F

You are what you love

C G Dm F

C G

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

