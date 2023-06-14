Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes

Gitaris grup musik The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jr, tampil pada hari pertama We The Fest (WTF) 2018, di JIExpo Kemayoran Jakarta, Jumat (20/7/2018). Albert Hammond Jr yang tampil solo tanpa meninggalkan band The Strokes, berhasil menghentak panggung utama WTF 2018 dengan beberapa judul lagu seperti Set to Attack, Holiday, dan Side Boob. TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Why Are Sundays So Depressing yang dipopulerkan oleh The Strokes.

The Strokes adalah sebuah grup musik rok Amerika Serikat asal New York.

Lirik Lagu Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes

I sing a song, I paint a picture

My baby's gone, but I don't miss her

Like a swan, I don't miss swimming

All my friends left, and they don't miss me

Can't take it, babe

Your body talks to me

Like in a movie, babe

I let it resonate, yeah

I want your time (Time, time)

Don't ask me questions (Questions, questions)

That you don't want (Want, want)

The answers to (To, to)

I love you and I'm honest, so you know it's no lie

You're hidin' in the background but you wanna be found

You've got me on my back and now I've gotta think fast

You're hidin' in the background but you wanna be found

I take it easy, babe, I

I get down, it's automatic, uh

I've come to believin' that

That too much time is evil

I transition in

I'm making your body wait

Like on an aeroplane

Please, baby, take me away, yeah

I want your time (Time, time)

Don't ask me questions (Questions, questions)

That you don't want (Want, want)

The answers to (To, to)

I know

I know

I know

I know

I kinda miss the nine-to-five, yeah

Do those things that you can't hide

I scramble, fight just like a child

Hey, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah

I'm staying hungry, I'm staying hungry

I'm staying hungry, I'm staying hungry

Not getting angry, I'm staying hungry

Not getting angry, staying, staying hungry

Yeah

Hold on, hold on, hold

The click was always in you Fab

It was never on

It was never on

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes