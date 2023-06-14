Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Why Are Sundays So Depressing yang dipopulerkan oleh The Strokes.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes
TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN
Gitaris grup musik The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jr, tampil pada hari pertama We The Fest (WTF) 2018, di JIExpo Kemayoran Jakarta, Jumat (20/7/2018). Albert Hammond Jr yang tampil solo tanpa meninggalkan band The Strokes, berhasil menghentak panggung utama WTF 2018 dengan beberapa judul lagu seperti Set to Attack, Holiday, dan Side Boob. TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Why Are Sundays So Depressing yang dipopulerkan oleh The Strokes.

The Strokes adalah sebuah grup musik rok Amerika Serikat asal New York.

Lirik Lagu Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes

I sing a song, I paint a picture
My baby's gone, but I don't miss her
Like a swan, I don't miss swimming
All my friends left, and they don't miss me

Can't take it, babe
Your body talks to me
Like in a movie, babe
I let it resonate, yeah

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Angel - PinkPantheress: Johnny My Baby Did It Always Have To End This Way

I want your time (Time, time)
Don't ask me questions (Questions, questions)
That you don't want (Want, want)
The answers to (To, to)

I love you and I'm honest, so you know it's no lie
You're hidin' in the background but you wanna be found
You've got me on my back and now I've gotta think fast
You're hidin' in the background but you wanna be found

I take it easy, babe, I
I get down, it's automatic, uh
I've come to believin' that
That too much time is evil

I transition in
I'm making your body wait
Like on an aeroplane
Please, baby, take me away, yeah

I want your time (Time, time)
Don't ask me questions (Questions, questions)
That you don't want (Want, want)
The answers to (To, to)

I know
I know
I know
I know

I kinda miss the nine-to-five, yeah
Do those things that you can't hide
I scramble, fight just like a child
Hey, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah
I'm staying hungry, I'm staying hungry
I'm staying hungry, I'm staying hungry
Not getting angry, I'm staying hungry
Not getting angry, staying, staying hungry
Yeah

Hold on, hold on, hold
The click was always in you Fab
It was never on
It was never on

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Satu Hati - Dewa 19: Melati Maafkan Aku Lagi

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
The Strokes
Why Are Sundays So Depressing
Amerika Serikat
BERITATERKAIT
  • 5 Rekomendasi Pisau Daging Terbaik, Lebih Tajam untuk Mengiris Hingga Mencacah Daging Qurban
    Peralatan Dapur
    5 Rekomendasi Pisau Daging Terbaik, Lebih Tajam untuk Mengiris Hingga Mencacah Daging Qurban
    Jangan Kudet, Ini 5 Aplikasi yang Sedang Hits, TikTok Salah Satunya
    Aplikasi Handphone
    Jangan Kudet, Ini 5 Aplikasi yang Sedang Hits, TikTok Salah Satunya
    Cara Pakai Lulur SHINZUI Skin Lightening Body Scrub All Varian agar Kulit Putih dan Cerah Maksimal
    Bodycare
    Cara Pakai Lulur SHINZUI Skin Lightening Body Scrub All Varian agar Kulit Putih dan Cerah Maksimal
    Bisa Pakai Kardus, Ini 5 Cara Menajamkan Pisau Tanpa Batu Asah
    Tips Home Care
    Bisa Pakai Kardus, Ini 5 Cara Menajamkan Pisau Tanpa Batu Asah
    Riset Populix Catat Shopee Live Unggul Sebagai Platform Live Streaming yang Paling Sering Digunakan
    Aplikasi Handphone
    Riset Populix Catat Shopee Live Unggul Sebagai Platform Live Streaming yang Paling Sering Digunakan
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    HP Apple iPhone 12 Promax Bekas RAM 256GB Garansi IMEI On Nominus All Operator - Bukittinggi
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Promax Bekas RAM 256GB Garansi IMEI On Nominus All Operator - Bukittinggi
    Rp13.000.000
    Sumatera Barat, Bukittinggi
    Spring Buffer PGM Damper - Jakarta Utara
    Spring Buffer PGM Damper - Jakarta Utara
    Rp300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Mobil Stabil dan Nyaman Spring Buffer PGM Damper - Jakarta Utara
    Mobil Stabil dan Nyaman Spring Buffer PGM Damper - Jakarta Utara
    Rp300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Rumah Siap Huni Tulus Harapan Sendangmulyo Tembalang
    Rumah Siap Huni Tulus Harapan Sendangmulyo Tembalang
    Rp500.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Produsen Rubber Fender tipe V 200 h 1000 L di Jawa tengah - Pati - Karet Fender V 200 H Berkualitas
    Produsen Rubber Fender tipe V 200 h 1000 L di Jawa tengah - Pati - Karet Fender V 200 H Berkualitas
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pati
    Kabsah Kambing Terbaik Terdekat di Karawang
    Kabsah Kambing Terbaik Terdekat di Karawang
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Harga Sewa Tangga Elektrik Pasuruan Surabaya Sewa ScissorLift Surabaya Sidoarjo Pasuruan Malang
    Harga Sewa Tangga Elektrik Pasuruan Surabaya Sewa ScissorLift Surabaya Sidoarjo Pasuruan Malang
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Rok Plisket Motif
    Rok Plisket Motif
    Rp345.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    One set Camelia
    One set Camelia
    Rp575.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    Pabrik Genteng Beton Datar Trenggalek
    Pabrik Genteng Beton Datar Trenggalek
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Trenggalek
    Rumah Bagus Banyak Bonusnya Bisa Dicicil
    Rumah Bagus Banyak Bonusnya Bisa Dicicil
    Rp210.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Paket SNI Pasang Penangkal Petir Pondok Aren Sinyalindo - Tangerang Selatan
    Paket SNI Pasang Penangkal Petir Pondok Aren Sinyalindo - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp2.510.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Rumah Baru Siap Huni Lokasi Strategis di Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Baru Siap Huni Lokasi Strategis di Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    RUMAH MEWAH Cluster Exclusive, Jagakarsa, Jakarta Selatan
    RUMAH MEWAH Cluster Exclusive, Jagakarsa, Jakarta Selatan
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Kost Putri Dekat Matana University, Kampus UMN, Stella Maris, Summarecon Mall Serpong
    Kost Putri Dekat Matana University, Kampus UMN, Stella Maris, Summarecon Mall Serpong
    Rp1.200.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Perum Ubud village 5 menit dari pasar cicurug promo DP 0% boking 1jt
    Perum Ubud village 5 menit dari pasar cicurug promo DP 0% boking 1jt
    Rp150.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Sukabumi
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir KEDATON SIP Termurah
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir KEDATON SIP Termurah
    Rp2.508.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    Produsen Rubber Fender tipe V 250 H Manokwari, Papua Barat - Karet Fender V 200 H Berkualitas
    Produsen Rubber Fender tipe V 250 H Manokwari, Papua Barat - Karet Fender V 200 H Berkualitas
    Rp2.750.000
    Papua Barat, Manokwari
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Lebaksiu SIP Bergaransi
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Lebaksiu SIP Bergaransi
    Rp2.504.000
    Jawa Tengah, Tegal
    Kambing Kurban dan Aqiqah Terdekat - Malang
    Kambing Kurban dan Aqiqah Terdekat - Malang
    Rp2.750.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan