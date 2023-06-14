Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Why Are Sundays So Depressing yang dipopulerkan oleh The Strokes.
The Strokes adalah sebuah grup musik rok Amerika Serikat asal New York.
Lirik Lagu Why Are Sundays So Depressing - The Strokes
I sing a song, I paint a picture
My baby's gone, but I don't miss her
Like a swan, I don't miss swimming
All my friends left, and they don't miss me
Can't take it, babe
Your body talks to me
Like in a movie, babe
I let it resonate, yeah
I want your time (Time, time)
Don't ask me questions (Questions, questions)
That you don't want (Want, want)
The answers to (To, to)
I love you and I'm honest, so you know it's no lie
You're hidin' in the background but you wanna be found
You've got me on my back and now I've gotta think fast
You're hidin' in the background but you wanna be found
I take it easy, babe, I
I get down, it's automatic, uh
I've come to believin' that
That too much time is evil
I transition in
I'm making your body wait
Like on an aeroplane
Please, baby, take me away, yeah
I want your time (Time, time)
Don't ask me questions (Questions, questions)
That you don't want (Want, want)
The answers to (To, to)
I know
I know
I know
I know
I kinda miss the nine-to-five, yeah
Do those things that you can't hide
I scramble, fight just like a child
Hey, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah
I'm staying hungry, I'm staying hungry
I'm staying hungry, I'm staying hungry
Not getting angry, I'm staying hungry
Not getting angry, staying, staying hungry
Yeah
Hold on, hold on, hold
The click was always in you Fab
It was never on
It was never on
