10 Lagu Charlie Puth yang Populer di Spotify: Ada See You Again hingga Attention

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah 10 lagu Charlie Puth yang populer di Spotify.

Musisi asal Amerika, Charlie Puth, dikabarkan akan menggelar konser di Jakarta pada 8 Oktober 2023, mendatang.

Konser Charlie Puth tersebut diketahui bertajuk The "Charlie" Live Experience dan akan berlokasi di Beach City International Stadium Jakarta.

Diketahui, Charlie Puth telah memulai karier sejak 2011, setelah tampil di Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Charlie Puth berhasil meraih kesukesan berkat video klip dan lagunya yang diunggah melalui YouTube.

Selama perjalanan kariernya, Charlie Puth telah menulis serta merilis sejumlah karya lagunya.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth ft Wiz Khalifa

Satu di antaranya yakni lagu duetnya bersaman Meghan Trainor berjudul Marvin Gaye yang dirilis pada 2015.

Selain itu, sejumlah karya lagunya juga menduduki peringkat atas pada sejumlah platform pemutar musik.

Berikut 10 lagu Charlie Puth yang populer di platform musik Spotify lengkap dengan liriknya.

1. See You Again (feat Wiz Khalifa) - 1,6 Miliar

Lirik:

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

We've come a long way from where we began

Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again

Damn, who knew?

All the planes we flew, good things we been through

That I'd be standing right here talking to you

'Bout another path, I know we loved to hit the road and laugh

But something told me that it wouldn't last

Had to switch up, look at things different, see the bigger picture

Those were the days, hard work forever pays

Now I see you in a better place (see you in a better place)

Uh

How can we not talk about family when family's all that we got?

Everything I went through, you were standing there by my side

And now you gon' be with me for the last ride