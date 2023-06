Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia HATELOVE - Alex Porat: You Made Me Hate Love

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia HATELOVE yang dipopulerkan oleh Alex Porat.

Lirik Lagu HATELOVE - Alex Porat

You were damn good

At putting bandaids over bullet holes

Mister sweet talk

Mister I'm not doing anything wrong

Don't matter if somebody got a diamond ring

And he's bending on a knee to say the perfect thing

I don't need another man to promise everything

I can't trust anyone

You made me hate love

You're the devil haunting my angel

Boy, you put the pain in painful

Never want to love again

You made me hate love

Now I know I'd rather be strangers

Boy, you put the ache in heartbreaker

Never want to love again

You started crying every night when it was real true love

And if you give your heart to someone

That's what falling does

Don't matter if somebody got a diamond ring

And he's bending on a knee to say the perfect thing

I don't need another man to promise everything

I can't trust anyone

You made me hate love

You're the devil haunting my angel

Boy, you put the pain in painful

Never want to love again

You made me hate love

Now I know I'd rather be strangers

Boy, you put the ache in heartbreaker

Never want to love again

Ooh-ooh

Want to love again

Ooh-ooh

Want to love again

You made me hate love

You're the devil haunting my angel

Boy, you put the pain in painful

Never want to love again (Never want to love again)

You made me hate, what?

You made me hate love

Now I know I'd rather be strangers

Boy, you put the ache in heartbreaker

Never want to love again

Ooh-ooh

Want to love again

Ooh-ooh

Want to love again

You made me

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia HATELOVE - Alex Porat

Dalam menempatkan perban di atas lubang peluru

Tuan bicara manis

Tuan Saya tidak melakukan kesalahan

Tidak masalah jika seseorang mendapat cincin berlian

Dan dia berlutut untuk mengatakan hal yang sempurna

Saya tidak membutuhkan pria lain untuk Janji semua

Aku tidak bisa mempercayai siapa pun