Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Promise - Laufey: It's Worse to be Nothing With You

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Promise yang dinyanyikan oleh Laufey dan telah dirilis pada 14 Juni 2023.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Lagu Promise dinyanyikan oleh Laufey. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Promise yang dinyanyikan oleh Laufey.

Lagu Promise ini dirilis pada 14 Juni 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Promise mengisahkan tentang seorang wanita yang melanggar janjinya untuk tidak menghubungi seorang pria.

Wanita tersebut sakit hati apabila hubungan ini diteruskan, tetapi ia merasa perasaannya akan lebih buruk jika tak memiliki hubungan dengan pria itu.

Official audio lagu Promise ini juga dirilis di YouTube Laufey pada 14 Juni 2023.

Lirik Lagu Promise - Laufey:

[Verse 1]
I made a promise
To distance myself
Took a flight, through aurora skies
Honestly, I didn't think about
How we didn't say goodbye
Just, "See you very soon"

[Chorus]
It hurts to be something
It's worse to be nothing with you
Mm, mm-mm, mm

[Verse 2]
So I didn't call you
For sixteen long days
And I should get a cigarette
For so much restraint
No matter how long I resist temptation
I will always lose

[Chorus]
It hurts to be something
It's worse to be nothing with you

[Bridge]
I've done the math
There's no solution
We'll never last
Why can't I let go of this?

[Verse 3]
So I broke my promise
I called you last night
I shouldn't have, I wouldn't have
If it weren't for the sight
Of a boy who lookеd just like you
Standing out on Melrose Avеnue

[Chorus]
It hurts to be something
It's worse to be nothing with you
Mm, mm-mm, mm

[Outro]
It hurts to be something
It's worse to be nothing with you

