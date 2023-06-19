Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Promise - Laufey: It's Worse to be Nothing With You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Promise yang dinyanyikan oleh Laufey.

Lagu Promise ini dirilis pada 14 Juni 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Promise mengisahkan tentang seorang wanita yang melanggar janjinya untuk tidak menghubungi seorang pria.

Wanita tersebut sakit hati apabila hubungan ini diteruskan, tetapi ia merasa perasaannya akan lebih buruk jika tak memiliki hubungan dengan pria itu.

Official audio lagu Promise ini juga dirilis di YouTube Laufey pada 14 Juni 2023.

Lirik Lagu Promise - Laufey:

[Verse 1]

I made a promise

To distance myself

Took a flight, through aurora skies

Honestly, I didn't think about

How we didn't say goodbye

Just, "See you very soon"

[Chorus]

It hurts to be something

It's worse to be nothing with you

Mm, mm-mm, mm

[Verse 2]

So I didn't call you

For sixteen long days

And I should get a cigarette

For so much restraint

No matter how long I resist temptation

I will always lose

[Chorus]

It hurts to be something

It's worse to be nothing with you

[Bridge]

I've done the math

There's no solution

We'll never last

Why can't I let go of this?

[Verse 3]

So I broke my promise

I called you last night

I shouldn't have, I wouldn't have

If it weren't for the sight

Of a boy who lookеd just like you

Standing out on Melrose Avеnue

[Chorus]

It hurts to be something

It's worse to be nothing with you

Mm, mm-mm, mm

[Outro]

It hurts to be something

It's worse to be nothing with you