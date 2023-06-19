Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia You're Not There - Johnny Stimson

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk You're Not There yang dipopulerkan oleh Johny Stimson.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk You're Not There yang dipopulerkan oleh Johny Stimson. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk You're Not There yang dipopulerkan oleh Johny Stimson.

Lirik lagu You're Not There - Johny Stimson:

I woke up in the morning
And my first thought was about you
I just can’t leave you in the past
Keep having the same dream
That my arm is around you
But I know deep down you’re never coming back

I’ll be fine
At least that’s what I keep telling myself
If I’m being honest with you I’m not doing well

‘Cause you’re in the sunrise and the sunset
You’re in the long nights in the silence
Sat at the kitchen table in an empty chair
You’re in the raindrops and the rainbows
You’re in the notes on my piano
I see your face in crowded places everywhere
But you’re not there

I wonder if you ever knew
How much I adored you
I must’ve said it about a million times
Wish I could say it again
Just so I could reassure you
That you were the best part of my whole life

I’m alright
I’ll just keep taking one day at a time
If I’m being honest you’ll always be on my mind

‘Cause you’re in the sunrise and the sunset
You’re in the long nights in the silence
Sat at the kitchen table in an empty chair
You’re in the raindrops and the rainbows
You’re in the notes on my piano
I see your face in crowded places everywhere

But you’re not there for me to lean on
You’re not there to hold me close
You’re not there for all the plans we made together

You’re not there for me to call you
When I need you here the most
There is an emptiness that goes and goes forever
‘Cause you’re not there

Lirik terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia lagu You're Not There - Johny Stimson:

Saya bangun di pagi hari
Dan pikiran pertamaku adalah tentangmu
Aku tidak bisa meninggalkanmu di masa lalu
Terus mimpi yang sama
Bahwa lenganku ada di sekitarmu
Tapi aku tahu jauh di lubuk hatimu kau tidak akan pernah kembali

saya akan baik-baik saja
Setidaknya itulah yang terus kukatakan pada diriku sendiri
Jika saya jujur ​​​​kepada Anda, saya tidak melakukannya dengan baik

Karena kamu berada di matahari terbit dan terbenam
Anda berada di malam yang panjang dalam kesunyian
Duduk di meja dapur di kursi kosong
Anda berada di tetesan hujan dan pelangi
Anda berada di catatan di piano saya
Saya melihat wajah Anda di tempat-tempat ramai di mana-mana
Tapi kamu tidak ada di sana

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
