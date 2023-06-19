Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia You're Not There - Johnny Stimson

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk You're Not There yang dipopulerkan oleh Johny Stimson.

Lirik lagu You're Not There - Johny Stimson:

I woke up in the morning

And my first thought was about you

I just can’t leave you in the past

Keep having the same dream

That my arm is around you

But I know deep down you’re never coming back

I’ll be fine

At least that’s what I keep telling myself

If I’m being honest with you I’m not doing well

‘Cause you’re in the sunrise and the sunset

You’re in the long nights in the silence

Sat at the kitchen table in an empty chair

You’re in the raindrops and the rainbows

You’re in the notes on my piano

I see your face in crowded places everywhere

But you’re not there

I wonder if you ever knew

How much I adored you

I must’ve said it about a million times

Wish I could say it again

Just so I could reassure you

That you were the best part of my whole life

I’m alright

I’ll just keep taking one day at a time

If I’m being honest you’ll always be on my mind

‘Cause you’re in the sunrise and the sunset

You’re in the long nights in the silence

Sat at the kitchen table in an empty chair

You’re in the raindrops and the rainbows

You’re in the notes on my piano

I see your face in crowded places everywhere

But you’re not there for me to lean on

You’re not there to hold me close

You’re not there for all the plans we made together

You’re not there for me to call you

When I need you here the most

There is an emptiness that goes and goes forever

‘Cause you’re not there

Lirik terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia lagu You're Not There - Johny Stimson:

Saya bangun di pagi hari

Dan pikiran pertamaku adalah tentangmu

Aku tidak bisa meninggalkanmu di masa lalu

Terus mimpi yang sama

Bahwa lenganku ada di sekitarmu

Tapi aku tahu jauh di lubuk hatimu kau tidak akan pernah kembali

saya akan baik-baik saja

Setidaknya itulah yang terus kukatakan pada diriku sendiri

Jika saya jujur ​​​​kepada Anda, saya tidak melakukannya dengan baik

Karena kamu berada di matahari terbit dan terbenam

Anda berada di malam yang panjang dalam kesunyian

Duduk di meja dapur di kursi kosong

Anda berada di tetesan hujan dan pelangi

Anda berada di catatan di piano saya

Saya melihat wajah Anda di tempat-tempat ramai di mana-mana

Tapi kamu tidak ada di sana