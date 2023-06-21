Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lost - Maroon 5: I Was Lost Til You Loved Me
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada 11 Juni 2021.
Katarina Retri Yudita
Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.
Lagu Lost dirilis pada 11 Juni 2021 dan merupakan single dalam album JORDI.
Official musik video lagu Lost telah tayang pada 11 Juni 2021 di YouTube Maroon 5.
Hingga Rabu (21/6/2023), official musik video lagu Lost telah ditonton lebih dari 31,5 juta kali.
[Verse 1]
Had no connection, no faith or direction, no
Searching and searching for someone to save my soul (Ooh)
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave
Ooh, then I heard you say my name
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah
[Chorus]
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
[Verse 2]
I was so broken, my heart was an empty space
Life was a joke 'til the moment I saw your face
Saw your face, saw your face
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I was swept up in a wavе, swept up in a wave
Ooh, then I hеard you say my name
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah
[Chorus]
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
[Bridge]
Ooh-ooh-ooh, again (Again)
Ooh-ooh-ooh, again, yeah (Again)
Ooh-ooh-ooh, again (Again)
Ooh-ooh-ooh, again, yeah (Again)
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave
Ooh, I was fadin' when you came
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me (I was lost, lost)
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found (Now I'm found, found, found)
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found (Oh yeah)
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me (I was lost, lost)
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found (Now I'm found, found, found)
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound (Ooh, yeah, yeah)
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found