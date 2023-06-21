Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lost - Maroon 5: I Was Lost Til You Loved Me

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada 11 Juni 2021.

Editor: Sri Juliati
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lost - Maroon 5: I Was Lost Til You Loved Me
Tangkapan layar YouTube Maroon 5
Lagu Lost dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Lagu Lost dirilis pada 11 Juni 2021 dan merupakan single dalam album JORDI.

Official musik video lagu Lost telah tayang pada 11 Juni 2021 di YouTube Maroon 5.

Hingga Rabu (21/6/2023), official musik video lagu Lost telah ditonton lebih dari 31,5 juta kali.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sad - Maroon 5: Im Kicking The Curb Cause You Never Heard

Lirik Lagu Lost - Maroon 5:

[Verse 1]
Had no connection, no faith or direction, no
Searching and searching for someone to save my soul (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave
Ooh, then I heard you say my name
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

[Chorus]
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

[Verse 2]
I was so broken, my heart was an empty space
Life was a joke 'til the moment I saw your face
Saw your face, saw your face

[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I was swept up in a wavе, swept up in a wave
Ooh, then I hеard you say my name
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

[Chorus]
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

[Bridge]
Ooh-ooh-ooh, again (Again)
Ooh-ooh-ooh, again, yeah (Again)
Ooh-ooh-ooh, again (Again)
Ooh-ooh-ooh, again, yeah (Again)

[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave
Ooh, I was fadin' when you came
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

[Chorus]
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me (I was lost, lost)
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found (Now I'm found, found, found)
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found (Oh yeah)
Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me (I was lost, lost)
Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found (Now I'm found, found, found)
Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound (Ooh, yeah, yeah)
Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
Lost
Maroon 5
BERITATERKAIT
  • Review HP Victus 15-fa0116TX, Laptop Gaming Murah Rp 10 Jutaan dengan Performa Bertenaga
    Produk Laptop
    Review HP Victus 15-fa0116TX, Laptop Gaming Murah Rp 10 Jutaan dengan Performa Bertenaga
    5 Rekomendasi Acne Spot atau Totol Jerawat Terbaik untuk Para Pejuang Kulit Mulus
    Skincare
    5 Rekomendasi Acne Spot atau Totol Jerawat Terbaik untuk Para Pejuang Kulit Mulus
    5 Aplikasi Google yang Tidak Begitu Penting di HP, Layak untuk Dihapus
    Aplikasi Handphone
    5 Aplikasi Google yang Tidak Begitu Penting di HP, Layak untuk Dihapus
    6 Kandungan Skincare yang Tidak Boleh Dipakai Bersamaan, Salah Satunya Retinol dengan Vitamin C
    Tips Kecantikan
    6 Kandungan Skincare yang Tidak Boleh Dipakai Bersamaan, Salah Satunya Retinol dengan Vitamin C
    5 Rekomendasi Rice Cooker Digital Mini untuk Dapur Mungil yang Lebih Produktif Menu
    Alat Elektronik
    5 Rekomendasi Rice Cooker Digital Mini untuk Dapur Mungil yang Lebih Produktif Menu
    5 Aplikasi Cek Resi Terbaik untuk Lacak Status Pengiriman, Tak Khawatir Paket Nyasar
    Aplikasi Handphone
    5 Aplikasi Cek Resi Terbaik untuk Lacak Status Pengiriman, Tak Khawatir Paket Nyasar
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    HP Samsung S23 Plus Bekas SEIN RAM 512GB Mulus Nominus Garansi Hidup - Bekasi
    HP Samsung S23 Plus Bekas SEIN RAM 512GB Mulus Nominus Garansi Hidup - Bekasi
    Rp13.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Paket Pemasangan Antena Tv HD Digital Cilincing Jakarta Utara
    Paket Pemasangan Antena Tv HD Digital Cilincing Jakarta Utara
    Rp500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Rubber Bearing Pad
    Rubber Bearing Pad
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Obat herbal ORTHAFIT BHARATA menyembuhkan
    Obat herbal ORTHAFIT BHARATA menyembuhkan
    Rp275.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI BARU DESAIN MODERN DI BANTUL JOGJA
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI BARU DESAIN MODERN DI BANTUL JOGJA
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    jasa instalasi penangkal petir palembang
    jasa instalasi penangkal petir palembang
    Rp6.500.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Ogan Komering Ilir
    Gazebo Kayu Minimalis - Bekasi
    Gazebo Kayu Minimalis - Bekasi
    Rp12.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Bisa Custom Bisa Satuan Jersey Bola Printing Konveksi Jersey Terbaik Di Malang
    Bisa Custom Bisa Satuan Jersey Bola Printing Konveksi Jersey Terbaik Di Malang
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    SAPI KURBAN IDUL ADHA 2023
    SAPI KURBAN IDUL ADHA 2023
    Rp24.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Laundry Springbed di Sentul |085890758688
    Laundry Springbed di Sentul |085890758688
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rumah Murah Meriah Kualitas Terbaik Bonus Isinya
    Rumah Murah Meriah Kualitas Terbaik Bonus Isinya
    Rp175.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    yamaha mio gt th 2014 kredit motor murah mokase
    yamaha mio gt th 2014 kredit motor murah mokase
    Rp8.400.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Forklift Pekalongan Murah / forklift 3 ton Pekalongan
    Forklift Pekalongan Murah / forklift 3 ton Pekalongan
    Rp197.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan
    Kostan
    Kostan
    Rp39,8 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Kios Ruko Bugisan Selatan Madukismo Kasihan Jogja
    Kios Ruko Bugisan Selatan Madukismo Kasihan Jogja
    Rp795.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Jasa Motivator Palembang Lucu, Pembicara Motivasi Palembang
    Jasa Motivator Palembang Lucu, Pembicara Motivasi Palembang
    Rp1.500.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    mebel jati, meja makan jati minimalis terbaru
    mebel jati, meja makan jati minimalis terbaru
    Rp7.890.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    PROMO HEMAT 50 JUTAAN PERUMAHAN JOGJA KAWASAN SUNRISE JOGLO SEMAR
    PROMO HEMAT 50 JUTAAN PERUMAHAN JOGJA KAWASAN SUNRISE JOGLO SEMAR
    Rp250.000.011
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    2023 PROMO DP MURAH TERBATAS!!! Gran Max Pick Up | SAHABAT BISNIS | DKI JAKARTA
    2023 PROMO DP MURAH TERBATAS!!! Gran Max Pick Up | SAHABAT BISNIS | DKI JAKARTA
    Rp155.650.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Meja Tv Jati Minimalis Retro Rotan Modern, Bufet Credenza Jati 180cm
    Meja Tv Jati Minimalis Retro Rotan Modern, Bufet Credenza Jati 180cm
    Rp2.975.000
    Jawa Tengah, Jepara
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan