Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lost - Maroon 5: I Was Lost Til You Loved Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lost yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Lagu Lost dirilis pada 11 Juni 2021 dan merupakan single dalam album JORDI.

Official musik video lagu Lost telah tayang pada 11 Juni 2021 di YouTube Maroon 5.

Hingga Rabu (21/6/2023), official musik video lagu Lost telah ditonton lebih dari 31,5 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Lost - Maroon 5:

[Verse 1]

Had no connection, no faith or direction, no

Searching and searching for someone to save my soul (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave

Ooh, then I heard you say my name

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

[Chorus]

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

[Verse 2]

I was so broken, my heart was an empty space

Life was a joke 'til the moment I saw your face

Saw your face, saw your face

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I was swept up in a wavе, swept up in a wave

Ooh, then I hеard you say my name

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

[Chorus]

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found

[Bridge]

Ooh-ooh-ooh, again (Again)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, again, yeah (Again)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, again (Again)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, again, yeah (Again)

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave

Ooh, I was fadin' when you came

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me (I was lost, lost)

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found (Now I'm found, found, found)

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found (Oh yeah)

Lost, I was lost, I was lost 'til you loved me (I was lost, lost)

Now I'm found, now I'm found, now I'm found (Now I'm found, found, found)

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound (Ooh, yeah, yeah)

Lost, I was lost, now I'm found