Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Heartache – ONE OK ROCK Ost Rurouni Kenshin The Legend End: So This Is Heartache?
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heartache dari ONE OK ROCK yang merupakan original soundtrack film live action Rurouni Kenshin The Legend End.
Penulis:
Isti Prasetya
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul Heartache dari band asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.
Lagu keenam dari setlist album 3xxxv5 ini dirilis 2015 silam.
Lagu ini tersaji dengan lirik campuran bahasa Inggris dan bahasa Jepang yang bisa dinikmati di berbagai digital music platform, seperti Spotify, Apple Music, dan YouTube Music.
Single Heartache ini merupakan original soundtrack film live action Rurouni Kenshin The Legend End.
Lagu ini juga dirilis dalam versi jam session yang diunggah dalam kanal YouTube ofisial ONE OK ROCK.
Baca juga: Cara War Ticket ONE OK ROCK Sabtu, Pukul 10.00 WIB Hanya di oorinjakarta.com, Ikuti 10 Tips Ini
Intro : C
C
so they say that time..
G
takes away the pain
Dm
but i'm still the same..
F
ooo o oh..
C
and they say that i..
G
will find another you..
Dm
that can't be true..
F
ooo o oh.. ooo
Dm
why didn't i realize..
F
why did i tell lies..
C
yeah i wish that i could do it
G
again.. oho ooh..
Dm
turnin' back the time..
F
back when you were mine..
G
all mine..
Reff :
C
so this is heartache?
F
so this is heartache?
Dm
hiroi atsumeta kokai wa
G
namida e to kawari.. oh baby
C
so this is heartache?
F
so this is heartache?
Dm
ano hi no kimi no egao wa
G (C)
omoide ni kawaru.. i miss you..
Int. C F C F
C
boku no kokoro o..
G
yuiitsu mitashite..
Dm F
satte yuku.. kimi ga..
C
boku no kokoro ni..
G
yuiitsu fure rareru
Dm
koto ga dekita..
F
kimi wa.. oh baby
Dm
mo inai yo..
F
mo nani mo nai yo..
C
yeah i wish that i could do it
G
again.. oho ooh..
Dm
turnin' back the time..
F
back when you were mine..
G
all mine.. eee..
Reff :
C
so this is heartache?
F
so this is heartache?
Dm
hiroi atsumeta kokai wa
G
namida e to kawari.. oh baby
C
so this is heartache?
F
so this is heartache?
Dm
ano hi no kimi no egao wa
G
omoide ni kawaru.. i miss you
F C
it's so hard to forget
G Dm
kataku musunda sono musubime wa
F C
yeah, so hard to forget
G Dm
tsuyoku hikeba hiku hodo ni
F C
you and all the regret
G Dm
hodokenaku natte hanare renaku natta
F
ima wa tsurai yo..
C
sore ga tsurai yo..
F
sugu wasuretai yo..
G
kimi wo.. ho oo ho oo ho oo..
Reff :
C
so this is heartache?
F
so this is heartache?
Dm
hiroi atsumeta kokai wa
G
namida e to kawari.. oh baby
C
so this is heartache?
F
so this is heartache?
Dm
ano hi no kimi no egao wa
G
omoide ni kawaru..
C F
i miss you.. i. miss you..
C F Em Dm
i miss you.. i..
C
miss you..
(Tribunnews.com/Isti Prasetya)