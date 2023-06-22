Chord Gitar Heartache – ONE OK ROCK Ost Rurouni Kenshin The Legend End: So This Is Heartache?

ONE OK ROCK - Ryota Kohama (bassist), Toru Yamashita (gitaris), Takahiro Moriuchi (vokalis), dan Tomoya Kanki (drummer).

Lagu keenam dari setlist album 3xxxv5 ini dirilis 2015 silam.

Lagu ini tersaji dengan lirik campuran bahasa Inggris dan bahasa Jepang yang bisa dinikmati di berbagai digital music platform, seperti Spotify, Apple Music, dan YouTube Music.

Single Heartache ini merupakan original soundtrack film live action Rurouni Kenshin The Legend End.

Lagu ini juga dirilis dalam versi jam session yang diunggah dalam kanal YouTube ofisial ONE OK ROCK.

Intro : C

C

so they say that time..

G

takes away the pain

Dm

but i'm still the same..

F

ooo o oh..

C

and they say that i..

G

will find another you..

Dm

that can't be true..

F

ooo o oh.. ooo

Dm

why didn't i realize..

F

why did i tell lies..

C

yeah i wish that i could do it

G

again.. oho ooh..

Dm

turnin' back the time..

F

back when you were mine..

G

all mine..

Reff :

C

so this is heartache?

F

so this is heartache?

Dm

hiroi atsumeta kokai wa

G

namida e to kawari.. oh baby

C

so this is heartache?

F

so this is heartache?

Dm

ano hi no kimi no egao wa

G (C)

omoide ni kawaru.. i miss you..

Int. C F C F

C

boku no kokoro o..

G

yuiitsu mitashite..

Dm F

satte yuku.. kimi ga..

C

boku no kokoro ni..

G

yuiitsu fure rareru

Dm

koto ga dekita..

F

kimi wa.. oh baby

Dm

mo inai yo..

F

mo nani mo nai yo..

C

yeah i wish that i could do it

G

again.. oho ooh..

Dm

turnin' back the time..

F

back when you were mine..

G

all mine.. eee..

Reff :

C

so this is heartache?

F

so this is heartache?

Dm

hiroi atsumeta kokai wa

G

namida e to kawari.. oh baby

C

so this is heartache?

F

so this is heartache?

Dm

ano hi no kimi no egao wa

G

omoide ni kawaru.. i miss you

F C

it's so hard to forget

G Dm

kataku musunda sono musubime wa

F C

yeah, so hard to forget

G Dm

tsuyoku hikeba hiku hodo ni

F C

you and all the regret

G Dm

hodokenaku natte hanare renaku natta

F

ima wa tsurai yo..

C

sore ga tsurai yo..

F

sugu wasuretai yo..

G

kimi wo.. ho oo ho oo ho oo..

Reff :

C

so this is heartache?

F

so this is heartache?

Dm

hiroi atsumeta kokai wa

G

namida e to kawari.. oh baby

C

so this is heartache?

F

so this is heartache?

Dm

ano hi no kimi no egao wa

G

omoide ni kawaru..

C F

i miss you.. i. miss you..

C F Em Dm

i miss you.. i..

C

miss you..

