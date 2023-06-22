Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan What It Is, Ho What'up - Doechii, Sedang Viral di TikTok
Simak terjemahan lirik lagu What It Is yang dinyanyikan oleh Doechii, lagu ini sedang viral di TikTok dan menjadi sound populer di sosial media.
Penulis:
Oktaviani Wahyu Widayanti
Editor:
Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu dengan potongan lirik 'What It Is, ho What's up' ini sedang viral di TikTok.
Lagu ini berjudul What It Is dan dinyanyikan oleh Doechii.
Doechii merupakan rapper yang berasal dari Amerika Serikat.
Lagu What It Is baru saja dirilis pada 18 Maret 2023, lalu.
Lirik lagu What It Is menceritakan tentang kisah seseorang yang menjalin hubungan dengan pria jalanan.
Lagu What It Is dinyanyikan dalam dua versi, yaitu solo dan kolaborasi bersama Kodak Black.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Sholawat Yasir Lana - Ai Khodijah: Ya Ilahanaa Yasirlana, Viral di TikTok
Lirik Lagu What It Is - Doechii:
What it is, ho? What's up?
Every good girl needs a little thug
Every block boy needs a little love
If you put it down, I'ma pick it up, up, up
Can't you just see, it's just me and you?
Panoramic view, that's my point of view, bae
All about me, that's the energy
That's that lemon pepper wing, I'm a ten-piece, baby
Bathroom bully in the
He gon' make it flip, do it with no handles
Never switchin' sides, only switchin' angles
Ooh, he go crazy like Rambo
What it is, ho? (What it is?) What's up? (What's up?)
Every good girl needs a little thug (Thug)
Every block boy needs a little love (Love)
If you put it down, I'ma pick it up, up (Ayy), up (Ayy)
What it is, ho? (What it is?) What's up? (What's up?)
Every good girl needs a little thug (Thug)
Every block boy needs a little love (Love)
If you put it down, I'ma pick it up, up (Ayy), up (Ayy)
Hit 'em up, hit 'еm up
In the truck, got it tucked
He gavе it up, pocket stuck
All night, I like
You ain't gotta say it when you know it's on sight
Bathroom fully in the
He gon' make it flip, do it with no handles
Never switchin' sides, only switchin' angles
Ooh, he go crazy like Rambo
What it is, ho? (What it is?) What's up? (What's up?)
Every good girl needs a little thug (Thug)
Every block boy needs a little love (Love)
If you put it down, I'ma pick it up, up (Ayy), up (Ayy)
What it is, ho? (What it is?) What's up? (What's up?)
Every good girl needs a little thug (Thug)
Every block boy needs a little love (Love)
If you put it down, I'ma pick it up, up (Ayy), up (Ayy)
I don't care if he run the streets
Long as he comin' home to me
I love the way you walk and the way you speak
He gon' keep it real, that's the deal, that's the reason that I speed down, down (Down, down, down, down)
I put that all on my name (All on my name)
Yeah, that's an even exchange (Tell me what it is)
Stay on your deal, we gon' tell 'em, we gon' tell 'em what, babe
What it is, ho? (What it is?) What's up?
Every good girl needs a little thug (Needs a little thug)
Every block boy needs a little love (Needs a little love, yeah)
If you put it down, I'ma pick it up, up, up
What it is, ho? What's up?
Every good girl needs a little thug (Needs a little love)
Every block boy needs a little love (Needs a little love, thug)
If you put it down, I'ma pick it up, up (Ayy), up (Ayy)