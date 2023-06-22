Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu I'll Keep You Safe – Sleeping At Last: But I Promise You I'll Keep You Safe

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan I’ll Keep You Safe yang dinyanyikan oleh grup musik Sleeping at Last.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - I’ll Keep You Safe merupakan lagu milik grup musik Sleeping at Last.

Lagu tersebut dimuat dalam album mereka yang bertajuk Atlas: Year One.

Album tersebut berisikan 30 trek dan dirilis secara resmi pada 2014.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan  I’ll Keep You Safe” dari Sleeping at Last:

I'll keep you safe
Try hard to concentrate
Hold out your hand,
Can you feel the weight of it?
The whole world at your fingertips-

Don't be, don't be afraid
Our mistakes, they were bound to be made
But I promise you I'll keep you safe

You'll be an architect,
So pull up your sleeves
And build a new silhouette
In the skylines up ahead

Don't be, don't be afraid
Our mistakes, they were bound to be made
But I promise you I'll keep you safe
I'll keep you safe

Your darkness will be rewritten
Into a work of fiction, you'll see
As you pull on every ribbon
You'll find every secret it keeps

Your darkness will be rewritten
Into a work of fiction, you'll see
As you pull on every ribbon
You'll find every secret it keeps

The sound of the branches
Breaking under your feet,
The smell of the falling
And burning of leaves,
The bitterness of winter
Or the sweetness of spring,
You are an artist
But your heart is your masterpiece

And I'll keep it safe
Dismiss the invisible
By giving it shape,
Like a clockmaker fixes time
By keeping the gears in line

Don't be, no don't be afraid
God knows, our mistakes will be made
But I promise you I'll keep you safe
As you build up your collection
Of pearls that you pulled from the deep,
A landscape more beautiful
Than anything that i've ever seen

The sound of the branches
Breaking under your feet,
The smell of the falling
And burning of leaves,
The bitterness of winter
Or the sweetness of spring,
You are an artist,
But your heart is your masterpiece

