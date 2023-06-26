Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Attention - Doja Cat: Look at Me, Look at Me, You Lookin'?

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Attention yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi sekaligus rapper Doja Cat.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Attention yang dipopulerkan oleh Doja Cat.

Lagu berjudul Attention dirilis pada 16 Juni 2023, lalu.

Lirik Lagu Attention - Doja Cat

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it
This one doesn't bite, it doesn't get aggressive
Show you how to touch it, hold it like it's precious
It don't need your lovin', it just needs attention
Love me, it needs, it seeks affection (So sweet)
Hungry, it fiends attention (Help me)
It needs, it seeks affection (Baby)
Hungry (Yeah), it fiends (Yeah)

Look at me, look at me, you lookin'?
My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin'
I could've been an opener, I redirect the bookin'
I read it, all the comments sayin', "D, I'm really shooketh"
"D, you need to see a therapist, is you lookin?"
Yes, the one I got, they really are the best
Now I feel like I can see you bitches is depressed
I am not afraid to finally say shit with my chest
Lost a lil' weight, but I ain't never lost a tushy
Lookin' good, but now my bald head match my-
Lookin' good, but now they all sayin' that I'm ugly
Boo-hoo, my nigga, I ain't sad you won't fuck me
I'm sad that you really thought your ass was above me
You're lucky, 'cause I just paid your bill with a reply
I just made your money pile knee high
I just made your stats peak, now you got a blue check
Now you can afford to go and reinstall a new wig
Now you can afford to not be lousy, go and do shit
Talk your shit about me, I can easily disprove it, it's stupid
You follow me, but you don't really care about the music

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it
This one doesn't bite, it doesn't get aggressive
Show you how to touch it, hold it like it's precious
It don't need your lovin', it just needs attention

Love me, it needs, it seeks affection (So sweet)
Hungry, it fiends attention (Help me)
It needs, it seeks affection (Baby)
Hungry, it fiends (Yeah)

Look at me, look at me, I'm naked
Vulnerability earned me a lot of bacon
I put a thong all in my ass and taught you how to shake it
I paid all my respect to those who taught me how to make it
And now I reap the benefits with no confrontation
Y'all fall into beef but that's another conversation
I'm sorry, but we all find it really entertainin'
'Cause we all wanna see them slip and fall right on their faces
And we all wanna be the one to see the devastation
Not be in it, but ain't the bad press good?
The disrespect's real, how this Patek look?
Pull out the checkbook, now why your neck crooked?
I never learn to superstar from a textbook
Talkin' 'bout she fallin' off, why she get booked?
Man, I been humble, I'm tired of all the deprecation
Just let me flex, bro, just let me pop shit?
"Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot shit," hmm
I never gave a F, go stir the pot, bitch
I got y'all head all in the dirt just like an ostrich
Of course you bitches comparin' Doja to who the hottest

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it
This one doesn't bite, it doesn't get aggressive
Show you how to touch it, hold it like it's precious
It don't need your lovin', it just needs attention

Love me, it needs, it seeks affection (So sweet)
Hungry, it fiends attention (Help me)
It needs, it seeks affection (Baby)
Hungry, it fiends

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Attention - Doja Cat

Sayang, jika kamu suka, jangkau dan belai saja
Yang ini tidak menggigit, tidak agresif
Tunjukkan cara menyentuhnya, pegang seperti itu berharga
Itu tidak membutuhkan kekasihmu, itu hanya membutuhkan perhatian

Cintai aku, itu butuh, itu mencari kasih sayang (Begitu manis)
Lapar, itu mengganggu perhatian (Tolong saya)
Ia membutuhkan, ia mencari kasih sayang (Bayi)
Lapar (Ya), itu iblis (Ya)

Lihat aku, lihat aku, kamu lihat?
Selera saya enak, tapi saya hanya perlu mengarahkan ulang masakan saya
Saya bisa menjadi pembuka, saya mengarahkan ulang bukunya
Saya membacanya, semua komentar berkata, "D, saya benar-benar gemetar"
"D, kamu perlu menemui terapis, apakah kamu mencari?"
Ya, yang saya dapatkan, mereka benar-benar yang terbaik
Sekarang aku merasa seperti aku bisa melihatmu bajingan tertekan
Saya tidak takut untuk akhirnya mengatakan omong kosong dengan dada saya
Berat badan saya turun sedikit, tapi saya tidak pernah kehilangan berat badan
Terlihat bagus, tapi sekarang kepala botakku cocok dengan-
Terlihat bagus, tapi sekarang mereka semua bilang aku jelek
Boo-hoo, nigga saya, saya tidak sedih Anda tidak akan bercinta dengan saya
Aku sedih kau benar-benar mengira pantatmu di atasku
Anda beruntung, karena saya baru saja membayar tagihan Anda dengan balasan
Aku baru saja membuat uangmu setinggi lutut
Saya baru saja membuat statistik Anda memuncak, sekarang Anda mendapat centang biru
Sekarang Anda dapat pergi dan memasang kembali wig baru
Sekarang Anda mampu untuk tidak menjadi buruk, pergi dan lakukan omong kosong
Bicara omong kosongmu tentangku, aku bisa dengan mudah membantahnya, itu bodoh
Anda mengikuti saya, tetapi Anda tidak terlalu peduli dengan musiknya

