Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bounce - Oliver Tree: I'ma Bounce You Up and Down

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bounce yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree dalam artikel berikut ini. 

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bounce - Oliver Tree: I’ma Bounce You Up and Down
Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Oliver Tree
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bounce yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree dalam artikel berikut ini.  

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bounce yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree

Pemilik nama lengkap Oliver Tree Nickell telah merilis lagu tersebut pada 20 Juni 2023.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bounce - Oliver Tree di bawah ini:

I’ma bounce you up and down
You’ll be coming back, no doubt
Baby, please, don’t make a sound
You’re waking up my neighbors now
Keep quiet, can you shut your mouth?
It’s our secret ‘til the truth comes out
I’ma bounce you up and down
You’ll be coming back, no doubt

[Verse 1]
Who you gonna call if things go wrong?
When things get bad, it’s always my fault
But when you need a friend, who you gonna call?

Leave if you need, but I really wanna see ‘ya
I'll give you want when you feel lost
Baby girl, just give me a call

[Pre-Chorus]
I really want a taste, so tell me if it’s on
Come over to my place and stay up all night long

[Chorus]
I’ma bounce you up and down
You’ll be coming back, no doubt
Baby, please don’t make a sound
You’re waking up my neighbors now
Keep quiet, can you shut your mouth?

It’s our secret ‘til the truth comes out
I’ma bounce you up and down
You’ll be coming back, no doubt

[Verse 2]
I think about you all day, low-key
Meaning I don’t want you to leave
You live in my head rent-free
So come and stay the night with me
I give it to you good. I love the way you crave me
Lately, I been hooked, you’ve been driving me crazy

[Pre-Chorus]
I really want a taste, so tell me if it’s on

Come over to my place and stay up all night long

[Chorus]
I’ma bounce you up and down
You’ll be coming back, no doubt
Baby, please don’t make a sound
You’re waking up my neighbors now
Keep quiet, can you shut your mouth?
It’s our secret ‘til the truth comes out
I’ma bounce you up and down
You’ll be coming back, no doubt

Terjemahan

