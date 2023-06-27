Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bounce - Oliver Tree: I’ma Bounce You Up and Down

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bounce yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree.

Pemilik nama lengkap Oliver Tree Nickell telah merilis lagu tersebut pada 20 Juni 2023.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bounce - Oliver Tree di bawah ini:

I’ma bounce you up and down

You’ll be coming back, no doubt

Baby, please, don’t make a sound

You’re waking up my neighbors now

Keep quiet, can you shut your mouth?

It’s our secret ‘til the truth comes out

I’ma bounce you up and down

You’ll be coming back, no doubt

[Verse 1]

Who you gonna call if things go wrong?

When things get bad, it’s always my fault

But when you need a friend, who you gonna call?

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan No More You and I - Aziz Hendra: You Can Blame It All On Me

Leave if you need, but I really wanna see ‘ya

I'll give you want when you feel lost

Baby girl, just give me a call

[Pre-Chorus]

I really want a taste, so tell me if it’s on

Come over to my place and stay up all night long

[Chorus]

I’ma bounce you up and down

You’ll be coming back, no doubt

Baby, please don’t make a sound

You’re waking up my neighbors now

Keep quiet, can you shut your mouth?

It’s our secret ‘til the truth comes out

I’ma bounce you up and down

You’ll be coming back, no doubt

[Verse 2]

I think about you all day, low-key

Meaning I don’t want you to leave

You live in my head rent-free

So come and stay the night with me

I give it to you good. I love the way you crave me

Lately, I been hooked, you’ve been driving me crazy

[Pre-Chorus]

I really want a taste, so tell me if it’s on

Come over to my place and stay up all night long

[Chorus]

I’ma bounce you up and down

You’ll be coming back, no doubt

Baby, please don’t make a sound

You’re waking up my neighbors now

Keep quiet, can you shut your mouth?

It’s our secret ‘til the truth comes out

I’ma bounce you up and down

You’ll be coming back, no doubt

Terjemahan