Chord dan Lirik Lagu Again and Again - Oliver Tree: Somehow I've Been Shut Down

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah chord dan lirik lagu Again & Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree.

Oliver Tree Nickell adalah musisi asal California pelantun lagu Again & Again.

Rilis pada 2020, lagu ini ada dalam album paling barunya, Ugly Is Beautiful.

Oliver berharap agar pendengar lagu Again and Again dapat belajar untuk tidak mengulang-ulang kesalahan mereka.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Again & Again - Oliver Tree di bawah ini:

[Verse 1]

C Dm Am

Something pushed me to the edge



That's where I've been

C Dm Am

Some things get stuck in your head



That's in your head

C Dm Am

Something pushed me to the edge



That's where I've been

C Dm Am

Some things get stuck in your head



That's in your head, that's in your

Dm Am

Head, head

Dm Am

Head, head





[Pre-Chorus]

Am

Take what you want

Dm

Your mistakes made you wrong

Em

Keep your head up



Keep your head up

Am

Take what you want

Dm

Your mistakes made you wrong

F

Keep your head up

C

Keep your head up





[Chorus]

Am Em

Somehow I've been shut down

F C

Again and again

Am Em

Somehow I've been shut down

F

Again and again



Am Em F C

Am Em F C





[Verse 2]

C Dm

Stop falling on your face

Am C

Of course everybody all makes mistakes

C Dm

Watch me fall over the edge

Am C

It's not like it's gonna matter in the end

C Dm

Like the things that you admit

Am C

The way it played out in your head

Dm Am

In your head, head

Dm Am

Head, head





[Pre-Chorus]

Am

Take what you want

Dm

Your mistakes made you wrong

Em

Keep your head up



Keep your head up

Am

Take what you want

Dm

Your mistakes made you wrong

F

Keep your head up

C

Keep your head up





[Chorus]

Am Em

Somehow I've been shut down

F C

Again and again

Am Em

Somehow I've been shut down

F

Again and again



Am Em F C

Am Em F C





[Outro]

C Dm Am

Something pushed me to the edge



That's where I've been

C Dm Am

Some things get stuck in your head



That's in your head, that's in your

Dm Am

Head, head

Dm Am

Head, head

