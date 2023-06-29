Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love Grows Where My Rosemary Goes - Edison Lighthouse

Edison Lighthouse - Simak chord gitar lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) dari Edison Lighthouse dalam artikel ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) dari Edison Lighthouse dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) dirilis oleh band asal Inggris, Edison Lighthouse tahun 1971.

Tembang Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) ini tergabung dalam album bertajuk Already yang bergenre rock.

Meski sudah lebih dari 50 tahun berlalu, lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) dari Edison Lighthouse kembali viral di media sosial.

Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang perasaan seseorang yang sedang dimabuk asmara.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse:

A

She ain’t got no money

Her clothes are kinda funny

D

Her hair is kinda wild and free

A C#m F#m A

Oh, but love grows where my Rosemary goes

D Bm E7

And nobody knows like me

A

She talks kinda lazy

People say she’s crazy

D

And her life’s a mystery

A C#m F#m A

Oh, but love grows where my Rosemary goes

D Bm E7 A

And nobody knows --- like me

D E A

Something about her hand holding mine

D

It’s a feeling that’s fine

E A A7

And I just gotta say – Hey!

D E A

She’s really got a magical spell

B7

And it’s working so well

E7

And I can’t get away

A

I’m a lucky fella

And I just gotta tell her

D

That I love her endlessly

A C#m F#m A

Because love grows where my Rosemary goes

D Bm E7 A

And nobody knows --- like me

A C#m F#m A D Bm E7 A

D E A

Something about her hand holding mine

D

It’s a feeling that’s fine

E A A7

And I just gotta say – Hey!

D E A

She’s really got a magical spell

B7

And it’s working so well

E7 F7

And I can’t get away ---

Bb

I’m a lucky fella

And I just gotta tell her

Eb

That I love her endlessly

Bb Dm Gm Bb

Because love grows where my Rosemary goes

Eb Cm F Bb

And nobody knows like me

Bb Dm Gm Bb

Love grows where my Rosemary goes

Eb Cm F Bb

And nobody knows like me

Bb Dm Gm Bb

Love grows where my Rosemary goes

Eb Cm F Bb

And nobody knows --- like me

(Tribunnews.com)