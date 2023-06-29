Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love Grows Where My Rosemary Goes - Edison Lighthouse
Meski sudah lebih dari 50 tahun berlalu, lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) dari Edison Lighthouse kembali viral di media sosial.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) dari Edison Lighthouse dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) dirilis oleh band asal Inggris, Edison Lighthouse tahun 1971.
Tembang Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) ini tergabung dalam album bertajuk Already yang bergenre rock.
Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang perasaan seseorang yang sedang dimabuk asmara.
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse:
A
She ain’t got no money
Her clothes are kinda funny
D
Her hair is kinda wild and free
A C#m F#m A
Oh, but love grows where my Rosemary goes
D Bm E7
And nobody knows like me
A
She talks kinda lazy
People say she’s crazy
D
And her life’s a mystery
A C#m F#m A
Oh, but love grows where my Rosemary goes
D Bm E7 A
And nobody knows --- like me
D E A
Something about her hand holding mine
D
It’s a feeling that’s fine
E A A7
And I just gotta say – Hey!
D E A
She’s really got a magical spell
B7
And it’s working so well
E7
And I can’t get away
A
I’m a lucky fella
And I just gotta tell her
D
That I love her endlessly
A C#m F#m A
Because love grows where my Rosemary goes
D Bm E7 A
And nobody knows --- like me
A C#m F#m A D Bm E7 A
D E A
Something about her hand holding mine
D
It’s a feeling that’s fine
E A A7
And I just gotta say – Hey!
D E A
She’s really got a magical spell
B7
And it’s working so well
E7 F7
And I can’t get away ---
Bb
I’m a lucky fella
And I just gotta tell her
Eb
That I love her endlessly
Bb Dm Gm Bb
Because love grows where my Rosemary goes
Eb Cm F Bb
And nobody knows like me
Bb Dm Gm Bb
Love grows where my Rosemary goes
Eb Cm F Bb
And nobody knows like me
Bb Dm Gm Bb
Love grows where my Rosemary goes
Eb Cm F Bb
And nobody knows --- like me
