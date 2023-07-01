Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan All Hands On Deck - Tinashe: Everything That We Built

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan All Hands On Deck yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Amerika Serikat, Tinashe.

Lagu All Hands On Deck milik Tinashe pertama kali dirilis pada 24 Februari 2015.

Tor Hermansen dan Mikkel Eriksen diketahui merupakan penulis lirik lagu All Hands On Deck itu.

Lagu pop berdurasi 3 menit 40 detik Tinashe itu telah ditonton sebnanyak 81,5 juta kali di YouTube.

Simak lirik lagu All Hands On Deck yang dinyanyikan oleh Tinashe lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

All hands on deck

All in front all in the back just like that, like that

I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that

All in the front all in the back just like that, like that

I'ma blow your mind like that

Wasted heart

When you left me, you left me with no choice

I'm looking for a boy to fill this empty void

Kiss the old me goodbye she's dead and gone, dead and gone, oh

Wasted heart

You took the last bit of love I've ever had

You took a good girl and you turned me oh so bad

Kiss the old me goodbye she's dead and gone, dead and gone, oh

All hands on deck

All in front all in the back just like that, like that

I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that

All in the front all in the back just like that, like that

I'ma blow your mind like that

All hands on deck

All in front all in the back just like that, like that

I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that

All in the front all in the back just like that, like that

I'ma blow your mind like that

Wasted heart

Done here's to death do us apart

I watch you fold like a house of cards

Kiss the old me goodbye, she's dead and gone

Dead and gone, dead and gone, oh

One by one, I watch you fall down, watch you fall like dominoes

Take no prisoners, search and destroy

Baby, look at what you've done

One by one, I watch 'em go down, watch 'em fall like dominoes

Watch 'em go down, watch 'em go down, watch 'em go down

All hands on deck

All in front all in the back just like that, like that

I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that

All in the front all in the back just like that, like that

I'ma blow your mind like that