Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan All Hands On Deck - Tinashe: Everything That We Built

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan All Hands On Deck yang dipopulerkan oleh Tinashe dalam artikel berikut.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan All Hands On Deck - Tinashe: Everything That We Built
Instagram @tinashenow
Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan All Hands On Deck yang dipopulerkan oleh Tinashe. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan All Hands On Deck yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Amerika Serikat, Tinashe.

Lagu All Hands On Deck milik Tinashe pertama kali dirilis pada 24 Februari 2015.

Tor Hermansen dan Mikkel Eriksen diketahui merupakan penulis lirik lagu All Hands On Deck itu.

Lagu pop berdurasi 3 menit 40 detik Tinashe itu telah ditonton sebnanyak 81,5 juta kali di YouTube.

Simak lirik lagu All Hands On Deck yang dinyanyikan oleh Tinashe lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Aku di Matamu - Armada, Viral di TikTok: Apakah Aku Sejahat Itu Di Matamu

Lirik

All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind like that

Wasted heart
When you left me, you left me with no choice
I'm looking for a boy to fill this empty void
Kiss the old me goodbye she's dead and gone, dead and gone, oh

Wasted heart
You took the last bit of love I've ever had
You took a good girl and you turned me oh so bad
Kiss the old me goodbye she's dead and gone, dead and gone, oh

All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind like that

All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind like that

Wasted heart
Done here's to death do us apart
I watch you fold like a house of cards
Kiss the old me goodbye, she's dead and gone
Dead and gone, dead and gone, oh

One by one, I watch you fall down, watch you fall like dominoes
Take no prisoners, search and destroy
Baby, look at what you've done
One by one, I watch 'em go down, watch 'em fall like dominoes
Watch 'em go down, watch 'em go down, watch 'em go down

All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind like that

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
Tinashe
All Hands On Deck
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    TOWNHOUSE HOOK TANAH LUAS DI OPI PERUMAHAN CASSANDRA JAKABARING KOTA PALEMBANG
    TOWNHOUSE HOOK TANAH LUAS DI OPI PERUMAHAN CASSANDRA JAKABARING KOTA PALEMBANG
    Rp3,2 Milyar
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Ahli Pasang Parabola Perbaikan Antena TV Digital Pancoran Mas - Depok
    Ahli Pasang Parabola Perbaikan Antena TV Digital Pancoran Mas - Depok
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Prediksi Survey Lokasi : Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Jatiasih Bekasi
    Prediksi Survey Lokasi : Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Jatiasih Bekasi
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Jasa Cetak Label TPU 3D Kediri
    Jasa Cetak Label TPU 3D Kediri
    Rp17.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    honda beat stret th 2021 kredit motor murah mokase
    honda beat stret th 2021 kredit motor murah mokase
    Rp16.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Murah Dapatkan Cash Back 10 Juta
    Rumah Murah Dapatkan Cash Back 10 Juta
    Rp175.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah Murah Ready Stok Kualitas Terbaik Dapatkan Bonus Isinya
    Rumah Murah Ready Stok Kualitas Terbaik Dapatkan Bonus Isinya
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Safety K3 : Instalasi - Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Di Bekasi Selatan
    Safety K3 : Instalasi - Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Di Bekasi Selatan
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Perbaikan Connecting Sleve Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Bantar Gebang
    Perbaikan Connecting Sleve Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Bantar Gebang
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    BERGARANSI!, Hub 0812-3079-0812, Adapter Mesin Hidrolik
    BERGARANSI!, Hub 0812-3079-0812, Adapter Mesin Hidrolik
    Rp4.400
    Kalimantan Timur, Penajam Paser Utara
    Laundry Sepatu Mahal di Pakansari |085890758688
    Laundry Sepatu Mahal di Pakansari |085890758688
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI DESAIN CANTIK, 8 MENIT DARI UMY JOGJA
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI DESAIN CANTIK, 8 MENIT DARI UMY JOGJA
    Rp523.456.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Dijual Tanah Berbah Lokasi Strategis LT250 SHM Siap Bangun - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Berbah Lokasi Strategis LT250 SHM Siap Bangun - Sleman
    Rp3.000.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Jl Titi Bumi selatan Wijaya Shop Jl Godean Luas 1312 m - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Jl Titi Bumi selatan Wijaya Shop Jl Godean Luas 1312 m - Sleman
    Rp5.200.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Depan PLN Jl Kaliurang Km 7,9 Luas 493 m² lebar 8,5 m. SHM - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Depan PLN Jl Kaliurang Km 7,9 Luas 493 m² lebar 8,5 m. SHM - Sleman
    Rp10.000.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Selatan The Paradise Palagan Belakang Mirota Luas 314m²(hook) - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Selatan The Paradise Palagan Belakang Mirota Luas 314m²(hook) - Sleman
    Rp3.700.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Selatan DPRD Kota Luas 2427 m² Lebar 17 m SHM - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Selatan DPRD Kota Luas 2427 m² Lebar 17 m SHM - Yogyakarta
    Rp21.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Maguwoharjo Selatan Lampu Merah Legalitas Lengkap - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Maguwoharjo Selatan Lampu Merah Legalitas Lengkap - Sleman
    Rp13.500.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Condongcatur Belakang RS JIH Yogyakarta Luas 871m² Mobil Papasan - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Condongcatur Belakang RS JIH Yogyakarta Luas 871m² Mobil Papasan - Sleman
    Rp5.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja SONOSEWU utara PUKY Luas 772 m² cocok untuk Gudang, Kost - Bantul
    Dijual Tanah Jogja SONOSEWU utara PUKY Luas 772 m² cocok untuk Gudang, Kost - Bantul
    Rp7.000.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan