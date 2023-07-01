Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan All Hands On Deck - Tinashe: Everything That We Built
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan All Hands On Deck yang dipopulerkan oleh Tinashe dalam artikel berikut.
Penulis:
Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan All Hands On Deck yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Amerika Serikat, Tinashe.
Lagu All Hands On Deck milik Tinashe pertama kali dirilis pada 24 Februari 2015.
Tor Hermansen dan Mikkel Eriksen diketahui merupakan penulis lirik lagu All Hands On Deck itu.
Lagu pop berdurasi 3 menit 40 detik Tinashe itu telah ditonton sebnanyak 81,5 juta kali di YouTube.
Simak lirik lagu All Hands On Deck yang dinyanyikan oleh Tinashe lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:
Lirik
All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind like that
Wasted heart
When you left me, you left me with no choice
I'm looking for a boy to fill this empty void
Kiss the old me goodbye she's dead and gone, dead and gone, oh
Wasted heart
You took the last bit of love I've ever had
You took a good girl and you turned me oh so bad
Kiss the old me goodbye she's dead and gone, dead and gone, oh
All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind like that
All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind like that
Wasted heart
Done here's to death do us apart
I watch you fold like a house of cards
Kiss the old me goodbye, she's dead and gone
Dead and gone, dead and gone, oh
One by one, I watch you fall down, watch you fall like dominoes
Take no prisoners, search and destroy
Baby, look at what you've done
One by one, I watch 'em go down, watch 'em fall like dominoes
Watch 'em go down, watch 'em go down, watch 'em go down
All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I'ma blow your mind like that