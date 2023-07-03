Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Jaded - Miley Cyrus: I'm Sorry That You're Jaded

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Jaded yang dipopulerkan oleh Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus merilis video klip barunya berjudul Jaded pada 16 Mei 2023.

Lirik Lagu Jaded - Miley Cyrus

I don't wanna call and talk too long

I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry

Now I've had time to think it over

We're much older and the bone's too big to bury

Isn't it a shame that it ended like that?

Said goodbye forever but you never unpacked

We went to hell but we never came back

I'm sorry that you're jaded

I could've taken you places

You're lonely now and I hate it

I'm sorry that you're jaded