Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Jaded - Miley Cyrus: I'm Sorry That You're Jaded

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Jaded yang dipopulerkan oleh Miley Cyrus.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Jaded - Miley Cyrus: I'm Sorry That You're Jaded
Instagram @mileycyrus
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Jaded yang dipopulerkan oleh Miley Cyrus. 

Miley Cyrus merilis video klip barunya berjudul Jaded pada 16 Mei 2023.

Miley Cyrus merilis video klip barunya berjudul Jaded pada 16 Mei 2023.

Lirik Lagu Jaded - Miley Cyrus

I don't wanna call and talk too long

I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry

Now I've had time to think it over

We're much older and the bone's too big to bury

Isn't it a shame that it ended like that?

Said goodbye forever but you never unpacked

We went to hell but we never came back

I'm sorry that you're jaded

I could've taken you places

You're lonely now and I hate it

I'm sorry that you're jaded

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
