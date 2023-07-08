Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Timeless - Taylor Swift: We Would've Been Timeless

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Timeless yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Timeless ini dirilis pada 7 Juli 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Timeless adalah track terakhir atau single ke-22 dalam album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift mengeluarkan 22 lagu dari album Speak Now versi dirinya yang dibuat ulang dari album Speak Now yang rilis tahun 2010.

Terdapat enam lagu baru dari tracklist tersebut yang berasal dari The Vault.

Lagu Timeless telah diunggah di YouTube Taylor Swift pada 7 Juli 2023.

Lirik Lagu Timeless - Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

Down the block, there's an antique shop

And something in my head said, "Stop," so I walked in

On the counter was a cardboard box

And the sign said, "Photos: twenty-five cents each"

Black and white, saw a '30s bride

And school lovers laughin' on the porch of their first house

The kinda love that you only find once in a lifetime

The kind you don't put down

And that's when I called you and it's so hard to explain

But in those photos, I saw us instead

And, somehow, I know that you and I would've found each other

In another life, you still would've turned my head even if wе'd met

[Chorus]

On a crowded street in 1944

And you werе headed off to fight in the war

You still would've been mine

We would have been timeless

I would've read your love letters every single night

And prayed to God you'd be comin' home all right

And you would've been fine

We would have been timeless

'Cause I believe that we were supposed to find this

So, even in a different life, you still would've been mine

We would've been timeless

[Verse 2]

I had to smile when it caught my eye

There was one of a teenage couple in the driveway

Holdin' hands on the way to a dance

And the date on the back said 1958

Which brought me back to the first time I saw you

Time stood still like somethin' in this old shop

I thought about it as I started lookin' 'round

At these precious things that time forgot

That's when I came upon a book covered in cobwebs

Story of a romance torn apart by fate

Hundreds of years ago, they fell in love, like we did

And I'd die for you in the same way if I first saw your face

[Chorus]

In the fifteen hundreds off in a foreign land

And I was forced to marry another man

You still would've been mine

We would have been timeless

I would've read your love letters every single night

And run away and left it all behind

You still would've been mine

We would've been timeless

'Cause I believe that we were supposed to find this

So, even in a different life, you still would've been mine

We would've been timeless

[Bridge]

Time breaks down your mind and body

Don't you let it touch your soul

It was like an age-old classic

The first time that you saw me

The story started when you said, "Hello"

[Chorus]

In a crowded room a few short years ago

And sometimes there's no proof, you just know

You're always gonna be mine

We're gonna be

I'm gonna love you when our hair is turnin' gray

We'll have a cardboard box of photos of the life we've made

And you'll say, "Oh my, we really were timeless"

[Post-Chorus]

We're gonna be timeless, timeless

You still would've been mine

We would've been

Even if we'd met on a crowded street in 1944

You still would've been mine

We would've been