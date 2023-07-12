Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Our First Song - Joseph Vincent: We're Two Birds Just Singin' That Song

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Our First Song yang dinyanyikan oleh Joseph Vincent.

Joseph Vincent telah merilis lagu 'Our First Song' pada tahun 2016.

Lagu 'Our First Song' milik Our First Song - Joseph Vincent sempat viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Our First Song yang Dinyanyikan oleh Joseph Vincent:

Time to let the, time to let the, time to let the beat drop

Baby Imma let you know, don't always gotta be fast

Maybe we can take it slow

Don't always gotta rush, gotta build that trust

We're two birds just singin' that song

Singing that ladeedeedodeeda, melodies go back and forth

You sittin' on that G string, maybe I just struck a chord

The music's in your heart, that's where I'm gonna start

and if you just play along

I'll make sure I'm in tune

in this concert just for two

'Cause this is our first song

Sorry I had you waiting so long

Gotta make it perfect it can't be wrong. no

Tryin' to keep doin' it right, with you on my mind

'Cause you are my baby

Promise I'll treat you like a lady

and I won't do you no harm

'cause this is our first song

yeah

Let's take a flight, through the clouds

in the sky, can't bring us down

to the ground in reality's hole

let's make all our fantasies real, yeah you already know

that I'm taking requests, tell me what to do

where we going next, I'l leave it up to you

Take all your reservation. debating what going on inside

your mind, your heart, your soul

Switch it up and be alive

Take it all the way

it'll be okay

and when the moment is right

I'll make sure I'm in tune

in this concert just for two

'Cause this is our first song

Sorry I had you waiting so long

Gotta make it perfect it can't be wrong. no

Tryin' to keep doin' it right, with you on my mind

'Cause you are my baby

Promise I'll treat you like a lady

and I won't do you no harm

'cause this is our first song

I don't have to sing alone

Together we're in tune

Just two merged as one

I'll give you all my lovin'

till we finish what we've both begun