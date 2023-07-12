Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Our First Song - Joseph Vincent: We're Two Birds Just Singin' That Song

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Our First Song yang dinyanyikan oleh Joseph Vincent.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Official Video Our First Song - Joseph Vincent
Joseph Vincent telah merilis lagu 'Our First Song' pada tahun 2016.

Time to let the, time to let the, time to let the beat drop
Baby Imma let you know, don't always gotta be fast
Maybe we can take it slow
Don't always gotta rush, gotta build that trust
We're two birds just singin' that song

Singing that ladeedeedodeeda, melodies go back and forth
You sittin' on that G string, maybe I just struck a chord
The music's in your heart, that's where I'm gonna start
and if you just play along

I'll make sure I'm in tune
in this concert just for two

'Cause this is our first song
Sorry I had you waiting so long
Gotta make it perfect it can't be wrong. no
Tryin' to keep doin' it right, with you on my mind
'Cause you are my baby
Promise I'll treat you like a lady
and I won't do you no harm
'cause this is our first song

yeah

Let's take a flight, through the clouds
in the sky, can't bring us down
to the ground in reality's hole
let's make all our fantasies real, yeah you already know
that I'm taking requests, tell me what to do
where we going next, I'l leave it up to you

Take all your reservation. debating what going on inside
your mind, your heart, your soul
Switch it up and be alive
Take it all the way
it'll be okay
and when the moment is right

I'll make sure I'm in tune
in this concert just for two

'Cause this is our first song
Sorry I had you waiting so long
Gotta make it perfect it can't be wrong. no
Tryin' to keep doin' it right, with you on my mind
'Cause you are my baby
Promise I'll treat you like a lady
and I won't do you no harm
'cause this is our first song

I don't have to sing alone
Together we're in tune
Just two merged as one
I'll give you all my lovin'
till we finish what we've both begun

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
