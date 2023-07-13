Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Sleep Well - d4vd, Kunci dari G Mudah Dimainkan

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Sleep Well oleh David Anthony Burke alias d4vd, kunci dari G mudah dimainkan.

Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul
Editor: Salma Fenty
YouTube d4vd
Simak chord gitar lagu Sleep Well - d4vd, kunci dimulai dari G mudah dimainkan. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Sleep Well oleh David Anthony Burke alias d4vd.

Video klip lagu Sleep Well dirilis di kanal YouTube d4vd pada 13 April 2023.

Hingga dua bulan diunggah, klip Sleep Well telah ditonton lebih dari 4,8 juta kali.

Berikut chord lagu Sleep Well dengan kunci gitar dari G:

Intro : G B C E7

        Am D G D

G                      B

 do you think about me every night..

C                 E7

 before you go to sleep, eh..

Am                  D

 i know you must be terrified..

G

 of what you might see

        D

in your dreams but..

Chorus :

G        B        C

i'm here for you still..

    E

and even if

   -E/G#             Am

you don't think that i'm here..

D

i'll still be right

               G         D

next to you my dear.. hmmm..

        G       B       C

and the way you make me feel..

        E

has the power

           -E/G#         Am

to make the whole world stand still..

D

who's to say

              G           D

that our love ain't real..

G                       B

 and i know i'm not the perfect guy..

C                      E7

 but i think i'm doing just alright..

Am

 it doesn't matter

         D

what you thought of me then..

G                         D

 but what you think of me now..

G                  B

 we haven't always seen eye to eye..

C                       E7

 but right now wont you look in my..

Am

 don't be scared

           D

there's no such thing as fear

G

 when you sleep just know.. that..

Chorus :

G        B        C

i'm here for you still..

    E

and even if

   -E/G#             Am

you don't think that i'm here..

D

i'll still be right

               G         D

next to you my dear.. hmmm..

        G       B       C

and the way you make me feel..

        E

has the power

           -E/G#         Am

to make the whole world stand still..

D

who's to say

              G           D

that our love ain't real..

Outro : G B C E

        Am D G D..

