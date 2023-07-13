Chord Gitar Lagu Sleep Well - d4vd, Kunci dari G Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Sleep Well oleh David Anthony Burke alias d4vd.

Berikut chord lagu Sleep Well dengan kunci gitar dari G:

Intro : G B C E7

Am D G D

G B

do you think about me every night..

C E7

before you go to sleep, eh..

Am D

i know you must be terrified..

G

of what you might see

D

in your dreams but..

Chorus :

G B C

i'm here for you still..

E

and even if

-E/G# Am

you don't think that i'm here..

D

i'll still be right

G D

next to you my dear.. hmmm..

G B C

and the way you make me feel..

E

has the power

-E/G# Am

to make the whole world stand still..

D

who's to say

G D

that our love ain't real..

G B

and i know i'm not the perfect guy..

C E7

but i think i'm doing just alright..

Am

it doesn't matter

D

what you thought of me then..

G D

but what you think of me now..

G B

we haven't always seen eye to eye..

C E7

but right now wont you look in my..

Am

don't be scared

D

there's no such thing as fear

G

when you sleep just know.. that..

Chorus :

G B C

i'm here for you still..

E

and even if

-E/G# Am

you don't think that i'm here..

D

i'll still be right

G D

next to you my dear.. hmmm..

G B C

and the way you make me feel..

E

has the power

-E/G# Am

to make the whole world stand still..

D

who's to say

G D

that our love ain't real..

Outro : G B C E

Am D G D..

