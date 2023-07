Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Seven - Jungkook feat Latto: I'll be Lovin' You Right Seven Days a Week

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Seven merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Jungkook yang berkolaborasi dengan Latto.

Lagu berjudul Seven ini pertama kali dirilis pada Jumat, 14 Juli 2023.

Secara menyeluruh lagu ini berkisah tentang seseorang pria yang jatuh cinta dengan seorang wanita.

Hanya saja wanita tersebut acuh padahal sang pria mencintai wanita tersebut setiap harinya dalam seminggu.

Pada video musik 'Seven' Jungkook berkolaborasi bersama aktris Han Soo Hee, keduanya tampil memukau dalam video tersebut.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Jungkook berjudul Seven:

Cm7 B7 Em Dm7 G7

Cm7 B7

Weight of the world on your

Em

shoulders

Dm7 G7

I kiss your waist and ease

Cm7

your mind

B7 Em

I must be favored to know ya

Dm7 G7

I take my hands and trace your

Cm7

lines

It's the way that you can ride

B7

It's the way that you can ride

Em

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Think I met you in another life

Dm7 G7

So break me off another time

Cm7

Oh-oh-oh-oh

B7

You wrap around me and you give me life

Em

And that's why night after night

Dm7 G7

I'll be ' you right

Cm7

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

B7

, Thursday, Friday

Em

Saturday, Sunday A week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

Dm7

Thursday, Friday

G7 Cm7

Seven days a week

B7

Every hour every minute every second

Em

You know night aft?r night

Dm7

I'll be ' you right

G7 Cm7

Seven days a week

Cm7

You love when I jump right in

B7

All of me I'm offering

Em

Show you what devotion is

Dm7 G7

Deeper than the ocean is

Cm7

Wind it back I'll take it slow

B7

Leave you with that afterglow

Em

Show you what devotion is

Dm7 G7

Deeper than the ocean is

Cm7

It's the way that you can ride

B7

It's the way that you can ride

Em

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Think I met you in another life

Dm7 G7

So break me off another time Oh-oh-oh-oh

Cm7

You wrap around me and you

B7

give me life

Em

And that's why night after night

Dm7 G7

I'll be ' you right

Cm7

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

B7

Thursday, Friday

Em

Saturday, Sunday A week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

Dm7

Thursday, Friday

G7 Cm7

Seven days a week

B7

Every hour every minute every second

Em

You know night aft?r night

Dm7

I'll be '

G7 Cm7

you right, sevmlaykorden days a week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

B7

Thursday, Friday

Em

Saturday, Sunday A week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

Dm7

Thursday, Friday

G7 Cm7

Seven days a week

B7

Every hour every minute every second

Em

You know night after night

Dm7 G7

I'll be ' you right, seven days a week Big Latto

Cm7

Tightly take control, tightly take his soul

B7

Take your phone and put it in

Em

the camera roll Uh

Leave them clothes at the door

Dm7

What you waitin' for? Better

G7 Cm7

come and hit ya goals

Uh, he jump in it both feet

B7

Goin' to the sun-up, we ain't gettin' no sleep

Em

Seven days a week, seven different sheets

Dm7

Seven different angles, I can

G7 Cm7

be your fantasy

Open up, say, "Ah"

B7

Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride

Em

What you on? I can match your vibe Vibe

Dm7 G7 Cm7

Hit me up and I'ma Cha-cha Slide Skrt

B7

You make Mondays feel like weekends

Em

I make him never think about chwatin'

Dm7

Got you skippin' work and meetings

G7

it, let's sleep in, yes

Cm7

Seven days a week, ooh

Cm7

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

B7

, Thursday, Friday

Em

Saturday, Sunday A week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

Dm7

Thursday, Friday

G7 Cm7

Seven days a week

B7

Every hour every minute every second

Em

You know night aft?r night

Dm7

I'll be ' you right, s

G7 Cm7

even days a week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

B7

Thursday, Friday

Em

Saturday, Sunday A week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

Dm7

Thursday, Friday

G7 Cm7

Seven days a week

B7

Every hour every minute every second

Em

You know night after night

Dm7

I'll be ' you right, s

G7 Cm7

even days a week

(Tribunnews.com)