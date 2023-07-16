Chord Gitar Lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand - The Beatles, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

Empat Personil Band The Beatles - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand dari The Beatles dalam artikel ini.

Lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand dari The Beatles tergabung dalam album bertajuk Meet the Beatles!.

Album ini dirilis The Beatles pada tahun 1964.

Meski sudah hampir 60 tahun berlalu, tembang I Wanna Hold Your Hand masih kerap dinyanyikan oleh para penggemar The Beatles.

Liriknya yang romantis serta iramanya yang apik membuat lagu ini mudah diingat.

Chord Gitar The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand:

(Intro) C D C D C D..

G D

Oh yeah, I'll.. tell you something

Em Bm

I think you'll understand..

G D

When I.. say that something

Em Am

I wanna hold your hand

(Chorus)

C D G Em

I wanna hold your hand..

C D G

I wanna hold your hand..

G D

oh please.. say to me..

Em Bm

You'll let me be your man..

G D

and please.. say to me..

Em Am

You'll let me hold your hand..

(Chorus)

C D G Em

Now let me hold your hand..

C D G

I wanna hold your hand..

Dm G

And when I touch you

C Am

I feel happy.. inside..

Dm G C

It's such a feeling that my love..

-C D

I can't hide..

-C D

I can't hide..

-C D

I can't hide..

G D

Yeah, you.. got that something

Em Bm

I think you'll understand..

G D

When I.. say that something

Em Am

I wanna hold your hand..

C D G Em

I wanna hold your hand..

C D G

I wanna hold your hand..

Dm G

And when I touch you

C Am

I feel happy.. inside..

Dm G C

It's such a feeling that my love..

-C D

I can't hide..

-C D

I can't hide..

-C D

I can't hide..

G D

Yeah, you.. got that something,

Em Bm

I think you'll understand..

G D

When I.. feel that something

Em Am

I wanna hold your hand..

(Chorus)

C D G Em

I wanna hold your hand..

C D Am

I wanna hold your hand..

C D C G

I wanna hold your ha..and..

