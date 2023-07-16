Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand - The Beatles, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

Lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand dari The Beatles tergabung dalam album  bertajuk Meet the Beatles!. Simak chord gitarnya di sini!

Empat Personil Band The Beatles - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand dari The Beatles dalam artikel ini. 

Album ini dirilis The Beatles pada tahun 1964.

Meski sudah hampir 60 tahun berlalu, tembang I Wanna Hold Your Hand masih kerap dinyanyikan oleh para penggemar The Beatles.

Liriknya yang romantis serta iramanya yang apik membuat lagu ini mudah diingat.

Chord Gitar The Beatles  - I Want To Hold Your Hand:

(Intro) C D C D C D..

         G               D

Oh yeah, I'll.. tell you something

Em                    Bm

 I think you'll understand..

     G            D

When I.. say that something

Em                 Am

 I wanna hold your hand

(Chorus)

C        D         G  Em

 I wanna hold your hand..

C        D         G

 I wanna hold your hand..

   G               D

oh please.. say to me..

Em                     Bm

 You'll let me be your man..

    G               D

and please.. say to me..

Em                       Am

 You'll let me hold your hand..

(Chorus)

C           D         G  Em

 Now let me hold your hand..

C        D         G

 I wanna hold your hand..

Dm          G

 And when I touch you

       C         Am

I feel happy.. inside..

Dm           G               C

 It's such a feeling that my love..

-C       D

 I can't hide..

-C       D

 I can't hide..

-C       D

 I can't hide..

      G              D

Yeah, you.. got that something

Em                    Bm

 I think you'll understand..

     G            D

When I.. say that something

Em                 Am

 I wanna hold your hand..

C        D         G  Em

 I wanna hold your hand..

C        D         G

 I wanna hold your hand..

Dm          G

 And when I touch you

       C         Am

I feel happy.. inside..

Dm           G               C

 It's such a feeling that my love..

-C       D

 I can't hide..

-C       D

 I can't hide..

-C       D

 I can't hide..

      G              D

Yeah, you.. got that something,

Em                    Bm

 I think you'll understand..

     G             D

When I.. feel that something

Em                 Am

 I wanna hold your hand..

(Chorus)

C        D         G  Em

 I wanna hold your hand..

C        D         Am

 I wanna hold your hand..

C        D         C   G

 I wanna hold your ha..and..

