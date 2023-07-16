Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand - The Beatles, Kunci Dimainkan dari C
Lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand dari The Beatles tergabung dalam album bertajuk Meet the Beatles!. Simak chord gitarnya di sini!
Penulis:
Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor:
Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand dari The Beatles dalam artikel ini.
Lagu I Wanna Hold Your Hand dari The Beatles tergabung dalam album bertajuk Meet the Beatles!.
Album ini dirilis The Beatles pada tahun 1964.
Meski sudah hampir 60 tahun berlalu, tembang I Wanna Hold Your Hand masih kerap dinyanyikan oleh para penggemar The Beatles.
Liriknya yang romantis serta iramanya yang apik membuat lagu ini mudah diingat.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yesterday - The Beatles: All My Troubles Seemed so Far Away
Chord Gitar The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand:
(Intro) C D C D C D..
G D
Oh yeah, I'll.. tell you something
Em Bm
I think you'll understand..
G D
When I.. say that something
Em Am
I wanna hold your hand
(Chorus)
C D G Em
I wanna hold your hand..
C D G
I wanna hold your hand..
G D
oh please.. say to me..
Em Bm
You'll let me be your man..
G D
and please.. say to me..
Em Am
You'll let me hold your hand..
(Chorus)
C D G Em
Now let me hold your hand..
C D G
I wanna hold your hand..
Dm G
And when I touch you
C Am
I feel happy.. inside..
Dm G C
It's such a feeling that my love..
-C D
I can't hide..
-C D
I can't hide..
-C D
I can't hide..
G D
Yeah, you.. got that something
Em Bm
I think you'll understand..
G D
When I.. say that something
Em Am
I wanna hold your hand..
C D G Em
I wanna hold your hand..
C D G
I wanna hold your hand..
Dm G
And when I touch you
C Am
I feel happy.. inside..
Dm G C
It's such a feeling that my love..
-C D
I can't hide..
-C D
I can't hide..
-C D
I can't hide..
G D
Yeah, you.. got that something,
Em Bm
I think you'll understand..
G D
When I.. feel that something
Em Am
I wanna hold your hand..
(Chorus)
C D G Em
I wanna hold your hand..
C D Am
I wanna hold your hand..
C D C G
I wanna hold your ha..and..
(Tribunnews.com)