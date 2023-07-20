Terjemahan Lirik Cool With You - NewJeans: You Know Me Like No Other

TRIBUNNEWS.com - NewJeans kembali merilis MV menjelang comeback mereka pada Jumat (21/7/2023) besok.

Cool With You, satu dari tiga lagu utama, menjadi MV ketiga yang dirilis NewJeans menjelang comeback.

Di MV Cool With You, penggemar NewJeans bisa melihat akting aktris Squid Game sekaligus model, Jung Ho Yeon.

Selain itu, aktor Hong Kong, Tonny Leung, juga tampil di MV tersebut.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Cool With You dari NewJeans:

Baca juga: Jisoo BLACKPINK Puncaki Member Girl Grup K-Pop Terpopuler Edisi Juli 2023, Disusul Minji NewJeans

Lirik Lagu Cool With You - NewJeans

You know me like no other

Da pyohyeonhaji anado

See me like no other (Mm)

And I think I like your point of view

Dasi dorawado dwae

I don't care what other people say

Nochi marabwajwo

Dreaming of each other

You may be on my mind (Mind)

Everyday baby, say you're mine (Mine)

You and me on my mind (Mind)

Everywhere, baby, say you're mine (Mine)

(It feels)

Cool with you (neorang)

Cool with you (Gotta tell me now)

Cool with you (It just)

Cool with you (Haha)

Ijjeumeseo jeongmallo

Neoneun eotteon gyeolmallo

Garyeo hae

What's the best

Neoui yeope naega isseul ttae

Ireon mari jal an nawa

Ije deo malhaji anado ara

Uri duri mandeun geori

Geonneoseo yeogi

You may be on my mind (Mind)

Everyday baby, say you're mine (Mine)

You and me on my mind

Everywhere, baby, say you're mine

(It feels)

Cool with you (neorang)

Cool with you (Gotta tell me now)

Cool with you (It just)

Cool with you (Haha)

Cool with you (neorang)

(You know me like no other)

Cool with you (Gotta tell me now; You know me like no other)

Cool with you (It just)

(See me like no other)

Cool with you (Haha)

Terjemahan Lirik Cool With You - NewJeans

Kamu tahu aku tak seperti yang lain

Jika kamu tak mengekspresikan semua perasaanmu

Melihatku tak seperti yang lain

Dan aku pikir aku suka pandanganmu

Kamu tak bisa kembali

Aku tak peduli apa yang orang katakan

Jangan lepaskan

Memimpikan satu sama lain