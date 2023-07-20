Lirik Lagu

Terjemahan Lirik Cool With You - NewJeans: You Know Me Like No Other

Simak terjemahan lirik Cool With You dari NewJeans. NewJeans akan comeback pada Jumat (21/7/2023).

TRIBUNNEWS.com - NewJeans kembali merilis MV menjelang comeback mereka pada Jumat (21/7/2023) besok.

Cool With You, satu dari tiga lagu utama, menjadi MV ketiga yang dirilis NewJeans menjelang comeback.

Di MV Cool With You, penggemar NewJeans bisa melihat akting aktris Squid Game sekaligus model, Jung Ho Yeon.

Selain itu, aktor Hong Kong, Tonny Leung, juga tampil di MV tersebut.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Cool With You dari NewJeans:

Lirik Lagu Cool With You - NewJeans

You know me like no other
Da pyohyeonhaji anado
See me like no other (Mm)
And I think I like your point of view
Dasi dorawado dwae
I don't care what other people say
Nochi marabwajwo
Dreaming of each other

You may be on my mind (Mind)
Everyday baby, say you're mine (Mine)
You and me on my mind (Mind)
Everywhere, baby, say you're mine (Mine)

(It feels)
Cool with you (neorang)
Cool with you (Gotta tell me now)
Cool with you (It just)
Cool with you (Haha)

Ijjeumeseo jeongmallo
Neoneun eotteon gyeolmallo
Garyeo hae
What's the best
Neoui yeope naega isseul ttae
Ireon mari jal an nawa
Ije deo malhaji anado ara
Uri duri mandeun geori
Geonneoseo yeogi

You may be on my mind (Mind)
Everyday baby, say you're mine (Mine)
You and me on my mind
Everywhere, baby, say you're mine

(It feels)
Cool with you (neorang)
Cool with you (Gotta tell me now)
Cool with you (It just)
Cool with you (Haha)
Cool with you (neorang)
(You know me like no other)
Cool with you (Gotta tell me now; You know me like no other)
Cool with you (It just)
(See me like no other)
Cool with you (Haha)

Terjemahan Lirik Cool With You - NewJeans

Kamu tahu aku tak seperti yang lain
Jika kamu tak mengekspresikan semua perasaanmu
Melihatku tak seperti yang lain
Dan aku pikir aku suka pandanganmu
Kamu tak bisa kembali
Aku tak peduli apa yang orang katakan
Jangan lepaskan
Memimpikan satu sama lain

