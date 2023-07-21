Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Love Like This - Zayn Malik: I Cannot Go Back

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Love Like This yang dipopulerkan oleh Zayn Malik.

Zayn Malik merilis single terbaru berjudul Love Like This pada 21 Juli 2023.

Lirik Lagu Love Like This - Zayn Malik

Oh, I love it when you show, when you show, when you show that you got my back

If they ever try to roll, try to roll, try to roll on your name I black

How you hit 'em with the clothes and the stare and the hips and the hair like that

Got me all up in the zone, in the zone, in the zone, in the zone like

I don't wanna waste no time

I don't wanna waste no time, 'cause

You are the, you are the crown

I just wanna take your time and

Everything is on the line but I

Would rather be dead

If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby

I guess that's love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause

I cannot go back

I guess that's faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this

But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause

I cannot go back

And I'm loving what ya say, what ya say, what ya say, when you're on my line

If I never make it back, make it back, make it back from the chase, I'm fine

Doesn't matter if it's left or it's right, your direction is on my mind

Got me all up in the zone, in the zone, in the zone, in the zone like

I don't wanna waste no time

I don't wanna waste no time 'cause

You are the, you are the crown

I just wanna take your time and

Everything is on the line but I

Would rather be dead

If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby

I guess that's love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause

I cannot go back

I guess that's faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this

But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause

I cannot go back

One kiss, I am wrapped

Two, four, six, my jack

All I know is that

I cannot go back

One kiss, I am wrapped

Two, and I'm attached

All I know is that

I cannot go back

I don't wanna waste no time

You are the, you are the crown

Everything is on the line but I

Would rather be dead

If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby

I guess that's love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause

I cannot go back

I guess that's faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this

But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause

I cannot go back

I cannot go back

I cannot go back

But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause

I cannot go back

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Love Like This - Zayn Malik

Oh, saya suka saat Anda menunjukkan, saat Anda menunjukkan, saat Anda menunjukkan bahwa Anda mendukung saya

Jika mereka pernah mencoba berguling, coba berguling, coba berguling atas namamu aku hitam

Bagaimana Anda memukul mereka dengan pakaian dan tatapan serta pinggul dan rambut seperti itu

Membuat saya semua di zona, di zona, di zona, di zona seperti