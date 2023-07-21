Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Love Like This - Zayn Malik: I Cannot Go Back

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Love Like This yang dipopulerkan oleh Zayn Malik.

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Love Like This - Zayn Malik: I Cannot Go Back
YouTube zayn/Tangkapan Layar
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Love Like This yang dipopulerkan oleh Zayn Malik. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Love Like This yang dipopulerkan oleh Zayn Malik.

Zayn Malik merilis single terbaru berjudul Love Like This pada 21 Juli 2023.

Lirik Lagu Love Like This - Zayn Malik

Oh, I love it when you show, when you show, when you show that you got my back
If they ever try to roll, try to roll, try to roll on your name I black
How you hit 'em with the clothes and the stare and the hips and the hair like that
Got me all up in the zone, in the zone, in the zone, in the zone like
I don't wanna waste no time
I don't wanna waste no time, 'cause
You are the, you are the crown
I just wanna take your time and
Everything is on the line but I
Would rather be dead
If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby

I guess that's love like this
Usually, I never wanna jump like this
But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause
I cannot go back
I guess that's faith like this
Give you everything and you can skate like this
But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause
I cannot go back

And I'm loving what ya say, what ya say, what ya say, when you're on my line
If I never make it back, make it back, make it back from the chase, I'm fine
Doesn't matter if it's left or it's right, your direction is on my mind
Got me all up in the zone, in the zone, in the zone, in the zone like

I don't wanna waste no time
I don't wanna waste no time 'cause
You are the, you are the crown
I just wanna take your time and
Everything is on the line but I
Would rather be dead
If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby

I guess that's love like this
Usually, I never wanna jump like this
But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause
I cannot go back
I guess that's faith like this
Give you everything and you can skate like this
But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause
I cannot go back

One kiss, I am wrapped
Two, four, six, my jack
All I know is that
I cannot go back
One kiss, I am wrapped
Two, and I'm attached
All I know is that
I cannot go back

I don't wanna waste no time
You are the, you are the crown
Everything is on the line but I
Would rather be dead
If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby

I guess that's love like this
Usually, I never wanna jump like this
But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause
I cannot go back
I guess that's faith like this
Give you everything and you can skate like this
But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause
I cannot go back

I cannot go back
I cannot go back
But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause
I cannot go back

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Love Like This - Zayn Malik

Oh, saya suka saat Anda menunjukkan, saat Anda menunjukkan, saat Anda menunjukkan bahwa Anda mendukung saya
Jika mereka pernah mencoba berguling, coba berguling, coba berguling atas namamu aku hitam
Bagaimana Anda memukul mereka dengan pakaian dan tatapan serta pinggul dan rambut seperti itu
Membuat saya semua di zona, di zona, di zona, di zona seperti

