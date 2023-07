Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I Didn't Change My Number - Billie Eilish: I'm Out of Sympathy for You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu I Didn't Change My Number yang dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish.

Lagu I Didn't Change My Number ini dirilis pada 30 Juli 2021.

Diketahui, lagu I Didn't Change My Number termasuk dalam album Happier Than Ever yang menjadi album studio keduanya.

Lagu I Didn't Change My Number mengisahkan tentang hubungan masa lalu yang memisahkan seseorang dari orang lain.

Official lirik video lagu I Didn't Change My Number telah diunggah di YouTube Billie Eilish pada 30 Juli 2021.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish: I Dont Know How To Feel

Lirik Lagu I Didn't Change My Number - Billie Eilish:

[Intro]

Okay

Mm-mm, I

[Verse 1]

I didn't change my number

I only changed who I reply to

Laura said I should be nicer

But not to you

I love a "You mad at me?" text

Shoulda guessed

That you would think I was upset (Haha)

You're obsessed

[Chorus]

Don't take it out on me

I'm out of sympathy for you

Maybe you should leave

Before I get too mean

[Verse 2]

I didn't change my number

I only changed who I believe in

You were easy on the eyes, eyes, eyes (Eyes, eyеs)

But looks can be deceivin'

I gotta work, I go to work

You don't dеserve to feel so hurt

You got a lot of fuckin' nerve

I don't deserve, so

[Chorus]

Don't take it out on me

I'm out of sympathy for you

Maybe you should leave

Before I get too mean

And take it out on you

And your best friend, too

I should have left when Drew

Said you were bad news

[Outro: Billie Eilish & FINNEAS]

Mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm

Mm-mm-mm

Terjemahan Lagu I Didn't Change My Number - Billie Eilish:

Oke

Mm-mm, aku