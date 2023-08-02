Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Bug Like an Angel - Mitski: They Break You Right Back

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Bug Like an Angel yang dinyanyikan oleh Mitski dan telah dirilis pada 26 Juli 2023.

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
Lagu Bug Like an Angel dinyanyikan oleh Mitski. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Bug Like an Angel yang dinyanyikan oleh Mitski.

Lagu Bug Like an Angel ini dirilis pada 26 Juli 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Bug Like an Angel merupakan single pertama dalam album baru yang akan dirilis bertajuk The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Official musik video lagu Bug Like an Angel telah diunggah di YouTube Mitski pada 26 Juli 2023.

Hingga Rabu (2/8/2023), official musik video lagu Bug Like an Angel telah ditonton lebih dari 1,1 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Bug Like an Angel - Mitski:

[Verse 1]
There's a bug like an angel
Stuck to the bottom
Of my glass, with a little bit left
As I got older
I learned I'm a drinker
Sometimes a drink feels like family

[Chorus]
Family

[Verse 2]
Hey, what's the matter?
Lookin' like your sticker
Is stuck on a floor somewhere
Did you go and make promises you can't keep?
Well, when you break them
They break you right back
Amateur mistake
You can take it from me

[Chorus]
They break you right back
Break you right back

[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

[Verse 3]
When I'm bent over
Wishin' it was over
Makin' all variety of vows I'll never keep
I try to remember
The wrath of the devil
Was also given him by God

[Outro]
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Terjemahan Lagu Bug Like an Angel - Mitski:

