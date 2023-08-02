Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Bug Like an Angel - Mitski: They Break You Right Back

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Bug Like an Angel yang dinyanyikan oleh Mitski.

Lagu Bug Like an Angel ini dirilis pada 26 Juli 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Bug Like an Angel merupakan single pertama dalam album baru yang akan dirilis bertajuk The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Official musik video lagu Bug Like an Angel telah diunggah di YouTube Mitski pada 26 Juli 2023.

Hingga Rabu (2/8/2023), official musik video lagu Bug Like an Angel telah ditonton lebih dari 1,1 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Bug Like an Angel - Mitski:

[Verse 1]

There's a bug like an angel

Stuck to the bottom

Of my glass, with a little bit left

As I got older

I learned I'm a drinker

Sometimes a drink feels like family

[Chorus]

Family

[Verse 2]

Hey, what's the matter?

Lookin' like your sticker

Is stuck on a floor somewhere

Did you go and make promises you can't keep?

Well, when you break them

They break you right back

Amateur mistake

You can take it from me

[Chorus]

They break you right back

Break you right back

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

[Verse 3]

When I'm bent over

Wishin' it was over

Makin' all variety of vows I'll never keep

I try to remember

The wrath of the devil

Was also given him by God

[Outro]

Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Terjemahan Lagu Bug Like an Angel - Mitski: