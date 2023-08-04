Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan YOU & I - Anne Marie feat Khalid: So Why Don't We Stay Here?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring dengan Khalid.

Penyanyi asal Inggris, Anne-Marie kembali merilis lagu baru.

Kali ini, Anne Marie menggandeng Khalid dalam kolaborasi lagu baru berjudul YOU & I.

Lirik lagu YOU & I sendiri punya makna positif berisi kata-kata menghibur bagi orang yang memiliki masalah.

Berikut ini lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring Khalid, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya:

These days you've been so quiet

But you pretend that you're alright

You don't have to say you're sorry

I can see it in your eyes

Put your PJ's on, switch off your phone

And we'll watch ten movies in a row

The dark days are better when we're together

I hope you know you're not alone

So why don't we stay here?

Hold on to each other

Underneath these covers

Together, you and I

Yeah, why don't we lay herе?

Not get up 'till Monday

We can be strong onе day, but not tonight

I can see those dark clouds over the both of us

But I know how to make you smile

So why don't we stay here?

Hold on to each other

Underneath these covers

Together you and I

Together you and I

And for a moment

I see my life flash before me

Just another side of story we never write

But we're not broken (Not broken)

We may be a little weary

I beg to have you near me for tonight

Let's put our PJ's on, switch off our phones

And we'll watch ten movies in a row

The dark days are better when we're together

And now I know I'm not alone

So why don't we stay here?

Hold on to each other

Underneath these covers

Together, you and I

Yeah, why don't we lay here?

Not get up 'till Monday

We can be strong one day, but not tonight

I can see those dark clouds over the both of us

But I know how to make you smile

So why don't we stay here?

Hold on to each other

Underneath these covers

Together you and I

Together you and I

Together you and I

So why don't we stay here?

Hold on to each other

Underneath these covers

Together, you and I

Yeah, why don't we lay here?

Not get up 'till Monday

We can be strong one day, but not tonight

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Hari-hari ini kamu begitu pendiam

Tapi kau berpura-pura bahwa kau baik-baik saja

Kau tidak perlu mengatakan kamu menyesal

Aku bisa melihatnya di matamu

Pasang piyama, matikan telepon

Dan kami akan menonton sepuluh film berturut-turut

Hari-hari gelap lebih baik saat kita bersama

Aku harap kamu tahu bahwa kau tidak sendiri

Jadi mengapa kita tidak tinggal di sini?

Berpegangan

Di bawah selimut ini

Bersama-sama, kau dan aku

Ya, mengapa kita tidak berbaring di sini?

Tidak bangun 'sampai hari Senin

Kita bisa menjadi kuat suatu hari nanti, tapi tidak malam ini

Aku bisa melihat awan gelap menutupi kami berdua

Tapi aku tahu bagaimana membuatmu tersenyum

Jadi mengapa kita tidak tinggal di sini?

Berpegangan

Di bawah selimut ini

Bersamamu dan aku

Bersamamu dan aku

Dan untuk sesaat

Saya melihat hidup saya berkedip di depan saya

Hanya sisi lain dari cerita yang tidak pernah kami tulis

Tapi kita tidak rusak (Tidak rusak)

Kita mungkin sedikit lelah

Aku mohon kau ada di dekatku malam ini

(Tribunnews.com)