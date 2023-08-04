Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan YOU & I - Anne Marie feat Khalid: So Why Don't We Stay Here?

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring dengan Khalid. 

Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Anne-Marie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring dengan Khalid

Penyanyi asal Inggris, Anne-Marie kembali merilis lagu baru.

Kali ini, Anne Marie menggandeng Khalid dalam kolaborasi lagu baru berjudul YOU & I.

Lirik lagu YOU & I sendiri punya makna positif berisi kata-kata menghibur bagi orang yang memiliki masalah.

Berikut ini lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring Khalid, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya: 

These days you've been so quiet
But you pretend that you're alright
You don't have to say you're sorry
I can see it in your eyes

Put your PJ's on, switch off your phone
And we'll watch ten movies in a row
The dark days are better when we're together
I hope you know you're not alone

So why don't we stay here?
Hold on to each other
Underneath these covers
Together, you and I
Yeah, why don't we lay herе?
Not get up 'till Monday
We can be strong onе day, but not tonight
I can see those dark clouds over the both of us
But I know how to make you smile
So why don't we stay here?
Hold on to each other
Underneath these covers
Together you and I
Together you and I

And for a moment
I see my life flash before me
Just another side of story we never write
But we're not broken (Not broken)
We may be a little weary
I beg to have you near me for tonight

Let's put our PJ's on, switch off our phones
And we'll watch ten movies in a row
The dark days are better when we're together
And now I know I'm not alone

So why don't we stay here?
Hold on to each other
Underneath these covers
Together, you and I
Yeah, why don't we lay here?
Not get up 'till Monday
We can be strong one day, but not tonight
I can see those dark clouds over the both of us
But I know how to make you smile
So why don't we stay here?
Hold on to each other
Underneath these covers
Together you and I
Together you and I

Together you and I

So why don't we stay here?
Hold on to each other
Underneath these covers
Together, you and I
Yeah, why don't we lay here?
Not get up 'till Monday
We can be strong one day, but not tonight

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Hari-hari ini kamu begitu pendiam
Tapi kau berpura-pura bahwa kau baik-baik saja
Kau tidak perlu mengatakan kamu menyesal
Aku bisa melihatnya di matamu

Pasang piyama, matikan telepon
Dan kami akan menonton sepuluh film berturut-turut
Hari-hari gelap lebih baik saat kita bersama
Aku harap kamu tahu bahwa kau tidak sendiri

Jadi mengapa kita tidak tinggal di sini?
Berpegangan
Di bawah selimut ini
Bersama-sama, kau dan aku
Ya, mengapa kita tidak berbaring di sini?
Tidak bangun 'sampai hari Senin
Kita bisa menjadi kuat suatu hari nanti, tapi tidak malam ini
Aku bisa melihat awan gelap menutupi kami berdua
Tapi aku tahu bagaimana membuatmu tersenyum
Jadi mengapa kita tidak tinggal di sini?
Berpegangan
Di bawah selimut ini
Bersamamu dan aku
Bersamamu dan aku

Dan untuk sesaat
Saya melihat hidup saya berkedip di depan saya
Hanya sisi lain dari cerita yang tidak pernah kami tulis
Tapi kita tidak rusak (Tidak rusak)
Kita mungkin sedikit lelah
Aku mohon kau ada di dekatku malam ini

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
