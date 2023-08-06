Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Superwoman - Meghan Trainor: So Call Mе Superwoman

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Superwoman yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor.

Lagu Superwoman merupakan single dalam album bertajuk Takin' It Back yang dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2022.

Diketahui, lagu Superwoman mengisahkan tentang kesadaran seseorang terkait kekuatannya untuk membangun sebuah keluarga.

Meski kuat layaknya superwoman, sebenarnya orang tersebut tak sekuat itu.

Official lirik video lagu Superwoman telah dirilis di YouTube Meghan Trainor pada 21 Oktober 2022.

Lirik Lagu Superwoman - Meghan Trainor:

[Verse 1]

I wanted to get on stage and sing for you

I wanted to start a family

I wanted to buy a house in Malibu, mhm-hm

But there's only one of me

[Pre-Chorus]

And I can't do it all

Call me Superwoman but I know I'm not that strong

Mhm-hm-hm

[Chorus]

Because I cry more than a little

And if I'm superwoman

I'm flyin' in the rain (Flyin' in the rain)

And I wonder, will it ever get old

Bein' a superwoman?

Smilin' through the pain (Smilin' through the pain)

Even heroes cry

So why can't I, why can't I?

[Verse 2]

I don't really have any archenemies

My only villain is myself

I'm not quite exactly who I wanna be, mhm-hm

I can't be anybody else

[Pre-Chorus]

And I can't do it all

So call mе Superwoman but I know I'm not that strong

No-oh-oh

[Chorus]

Because I cry morе than a little

And if I'm superwoman

Flyin' in the rain (Flyin' in the rain)

And I wonder, will it ever get old

Bein' a superwoman?

Smilin' through the pain (Smilin' through the pain)

Even heroes cry

So why can't I, why can't I?

Even heroes cry

So why can't I, why can't I?

Terjemahan Lagu Sleigh Ride - Meghan Trainor:

Aku ingin naik ke atas panggung dan bernyanyi untukmu

Aku ingin memulai sebuah keluarga

Aku ingin membeli rumah di Malibu, mhm-hm

Tetapi hanya ada satu dariku