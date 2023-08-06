Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Superwoman - Meghan Trainor: So Call Mе Superwoman
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Superwoman yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor dan telah dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2022.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Superwoman yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor.
Lagu Superwoman merupakan single dalam album bertajuk Takin' It Back yang dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2022.
Diketahui, lagu Superwoman mengisahkan tentang kesadaran seseorang terkait kekuatannya untuk membangun sebuah keluarga.
Meski kuat layaknya superwoman, sebenarnya orang tersebut tak sekuat itu.
Official lirik video lagu Superwoman telah dirilis di YouTube Meghan Trainor pada 21 Oktober 2022.
Lirik Lagu Superwoman - Meghan Trainor:
[Verse 1]
I wanted to get on stage and sing for you
I wanted to start a family
I wanted to buy a house in Malibu, mhm-hm
But there's only one of me
[Pre-Chorus]
And I can't do it all
Call me Superwoman but I know I'm not that strong
Mhm-hm-hm
[Chorus]
Because I cry more than a little
And if I'm superwoman
I'm flyin' in the rain (Flyin' in the rain)
And I wonder, will it ever get old
Bein' a superwoman?
Smilin' through the pain (Smilin' through the pain)
Even heroes cry
So why can't I, why can't I?
[Verse 2]
I don't really have any archenemies
My only villain is myself
I'm not quite exactly who I wanna be, mhm-hm
I can't be anybody else
[Pre-Chorus]
And I can't do it all
So call mе Superwoman but I know I'm not that strong
No-oh-oh
[Chorus]
Because I cry morе than a little
And if I'm superwoman
Flyin' in the rain (Flyin' in the rain)
And I wonder, will it ever get old
Bein' a superwoman?
Smilin' through the pain (Smilin' through the pain)
Even heroes cry
So why can't I, why can't I?
Even heroes cry
So why can't I, why can't I?
Terjemahan Lagu Superwoman - Meghan Trainor:
Aku ingin naik ke atas panggung dan bernyanyi untukmu
Aku ingin memulai sebuah keluarga
Aku ingin membeli rumah di Malibu, mhm-hm
Tetapi hanya ada satu dariku