Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv: I Love You Like That

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Love U Like That yang dinyanyikan oleh Lauv.

Lagu Love U Like That mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang jatuh cinta pada seorang wanita.

Dalam pandangannya, wanita tersebut merupakan orang yang menarik dan mampu membuatnya gila.

Official visualizer lagu Love U Like That telah dirilis di YouTube Lauv pada 4 Agustus 2023.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan I Like Me Better - Lauv: I Like Me Better When Im With You

Lirik Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv:

[Verse 1]

Drunk in the rain

Really old habits, really old baggage

Just walked away

Into your madness, onto your mattress

Goddamn, okay

You're so attractive, how did that happen?

Mm, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

And you're kissin' on my neck

I'm like, "Oh"

Got your hands up on my chest

I'm like, "Oh"

Kiss me 'til there's nothin' left

Oh my god, oh my god

You could really tear me apart, but

[Chorus]

I love you like that

Everything you do just turns me on

I love you like that

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the mornin', babe

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause, hey

I love you like that

Everything you do just turns me on

I love you like that

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the mornin', babe

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause

[Verse 2]

I'm wide awake

I don't need coffee, I know you want me

That's the champagne

Sippin' it slowly, gettin' to know you

And me, the same

You're so attractive, how did that happen?

Mm, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

And you're kissin' on my neck

I'm like, "Oh"

Got your hands up on my chest

I'm like, "Oh"

Kiss me 'til there's nothin' left

Oh my god, oh my god

You could really tear me apart, but

[Chorus]

I love you like that

Everything you do just turns me on

I love you like that

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the mornin', babe

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause, hey

I love you like that

Everything you do just turns me on

I love you like that

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the mornin', babe

Want you more than yesterday

Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause

[Bridge]

Ooh

Tell me we're somethin', tell me we're nothin'

Ooh

You're drivin' me crazy drivin' in London

Ooh

My mind's in the backseat, my heart's in the front and

Ooh

Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause (Hey)

[Chorus]

I love you like that

Everything you do just turns me on

I love you like that

Body on my mind like all night long

Six o'clock in the mornin', babe (Babe)

Want you more than yesterday (Day)

Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause

Terjemahan Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv: