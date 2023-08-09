Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv: I Love You Like That
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Love U Like That yang dinyanyikan oleh Lauv dan telah dirilis di YouTube Lauv pada 4 Agustus 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Love U Like That yang dinyanyikan oleh Lauv.
Lagu Love U Like That mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang jatuh cinta pada seorang wanita.
Dalam pandangannya, wanita tersebut merupakan orang yang menarik dan mampu membuatnya gila.
Official visualizer lagu Love U Like That telah dirilis di YouTube Lauv pada 4 Agustus 2023.
Lirik Lagu Love U Like That - Lauv:
[Verse 1]
Drunk in the rain
Really old habits, really old baggage
Just walked away
Into your madness, onto your mattress
Goddamn, okay
You're so attractive, how did that happen?
Mm, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
And you're kissin' on my neck
I'm like, "Oh"
Got your hands up on my chest
I'm like, "Oh"
Kiss me 'til there's nothin' left
Oh my god, oh my god
You could really tear me apart, but
[Chorus]
I love you like that
Everything you do just turns me on
I love you like that
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the mornin', babe
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause, hey
I love you like that
Everything you do just turns me on
I love you like that
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the mornin', babe
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause
[Verse 2]
I'm wide awake
I don't need coffee, I know you want me
That's the champagne
Sippin' it slowly, gettin' to know you
And me, the same
You're so attractive, how did that happen?
Mm, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
And you're kissin' on my neck
I'm like, "Oh"
Got your hands up on my chest
I'm like, "Oh"
Kiss me 'til there's nothin' left
Oh my god, oh my god
You could really tear me apart, but
[Chorus]
I love you like that
Everything you do just turns me on
I love you like that
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the mornin', babe
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause, hey
I love you like that
Everything you do just turns me on
I love you like that
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the mornin', babe
Want you more than yesterday
Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause
[Bridge]
Ooh
Tell me we're somethin', tell me we're nothin'
Ooh
You're drivin' me crazy drivin' in London
Ooh
My mind's in the backseat, my heart's in the front and
Ooh
Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause (Hey)
[Chorus]
I love you like that
Everything you do just turns me on
I love you like that
Body on my mind like all night long
Six o'clock in the mornin', babe (Babe)
Want you more than yesterday (Day)
Used to judge myself, now I don't care 'cause
