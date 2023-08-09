Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Moth to A Flame - Swedish House Mafia dan The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Moth To A Flame' yang dinyanyikan oleh Swedish House Mafia dan The Weeknd.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Moth To A Flame' yang dinyanyikan oleh Swedish House Mafia dan The Weeknd.
The Weeknd dan Swedish House Mafia telah merilis lagu 'Moth To A Flame' pada Oktober 2021, lalu.
Lagu 'Moth To A Flame' belakangan ini kembali viral di TikTok.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Moth To A Flame yang Dinyanyikan oleh Swedish House Mafia dan The Weeknd:
Like a moth to a flame
I'll pull you in, I'll pull you back to what you need initially
It's just one call away
And you'll leave him, you're loyal to me
But this time I let you be
'Cause he seems like he's good for you
And he makes you feel like you should
And all your friends say he's the one
His love for you is true
But does he know you call me when he sleeps?
But does he know the pictures that you keep?
But does he know the reasons that you cry?
Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?
Where it truly lies
Yeah
You should be with him, I let you go from time
You should stay with him
'Cause he seems like he's good for you
And he makes you feel like you should
And all your friends say he's the one
His love for you is true (hey)
But does he know you call me when he sleeps? (No, no)
But does he know the pictures that you keep? (Oh)
But does he know the reasons that you cry?
Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?
Where it truly lies
Right here with me, babe
Where it truly lies
My bed, babe
Where it truly lies
In my arms, babe
Where it truly lies
(Oh-oh-oh)
Where it truly lies
Where it truly lies
(Hey)
Where it truly lies
Terjemahan Lagu Moth To A Flame yang Dinyanyikan oleh Swedish House Mafia dan The Weeknd: