Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Bad Idea Right? - Olivia Rodrigo: It's a Bad Idea, Right?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Bad Idea Right? yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Lagu Bad Idea Right? telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.
Diketahui, lagu Bad Idea Right? mengisahkan tentang ide buruk untuk kembali berhubungan dengan mantan pacar.
Orang tersebut tiba-tiba mendapat telepon dari mantan kekasih yang meminta bertemu.
Meski orang itu mempertimbangkan keputusannya bertemu mantan adalah keputusan yang buruk, tetapi akhirnya ia bertemu dengan sang mantan.
Official video lagu Bad Idea Right? telah dirilis di YouTube Olivia Rodrigo pada 11 Agustus 2023.
Lirik Lagu Bad Idea Right? - Olivia Rodrigo:
[Intro]
Hey
[Verse 1]
Haven't heard from you in a couple of months
But I'm out right now and I'm all fucked up
And you're callin' my phone and you're all alone
And I'm sensing some undertone
And I'm right here with all my friends
But you're sending me your new address
And I know we're done, I know we're through
But, God, when I look at you
[Refrain]
My brain goes, "Ah"
Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)
Like blah-blah-blah (Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)
Should probably not
I should probably, probably not
I should probably, probably not
[Pre-Chorus]
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
Fuck it, it's fine
[Chorus]
Yes, I know that he's my ex
But can't two people reconnect?
I only see him as a friend
The biggest lie I ever said
Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex
But can't two people reconnect?
I only see him as a friend
I just tripped and fell into his bed
[Verse 2]
Now I'm gettin' in the car, wreckin' all my plans
I know I should stop, but I can't
And I told my friends I was asleep
But I never said where or in whose sheets
And I pull up to your place on the second floor
And you're standing, smiling at the door
And I'm sure I've seen much hotter men
But I really can't remember when
[Refrain]
My brain goes, "Ah"
Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)
Like blah-blah-blah (Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)
Should probably not
I should probably, probably not
I should probably, probably not