Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Bad Idea Right? - Olivia Rodrigo: It's a Bad Idea, Right?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Bad Idea Right? yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lagu Bad Idea Right? telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Bad Idea Right? mengisahkan tentang ide buruk untuk kembali berhubungan dengan mantan pacar.

Orang tersebut tiba-tiba mendapat telepon dari mantan kekasih yang meminta bertemu.

Meski orang itu mempertimbangkan keputusannya bertemu mantan adalah keputusan yang buruk, tetapi akhirnya ia bertemu dengan sang mantan.

Official video lagu Bad Idea Right? telah dirilis di YouTube Olivia Rodrigo pada 11 Agustus 2023.

Lirik Lagu Bad Idea Right? - Olivia Rodrigo:

[Intro]

Hey

[Verse 1]

Haven't heard from you in a couple of months

But I'm out right now and I'm all fucked up

And you're callin' my phone and you're all alone

And I'm sensing some undertone

And I'm right here with all my friends

But you're sending me your new address

And I know we're done, I know we're through

But, God, when I look at you

[Refrain]

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)

Like blah-blah-blah (Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)

Should probably not

I should probably, probably not

I should probably, probably not

[Pre-Chorus]

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

Fuck it, it's fine

[Chorus]

Yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

The biggest lie I ever said

Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

I just tripped and fell into his bed

[Verse 2]

Now I'm gettin' in the car, wreckin' all my plans

I know I should stop, but I can't

And I told my friends I was asleep

But I never said where or in whose sheets

And I pull up to your place on the second floor

And you're standing, smiling at the door

And I'm sure I've seen much hotter men

But I really can't remember when

[Refrain]

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)

Like blah-blah-blah (Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)

Should probably not

I should probably, probably not

I should probably, probably not