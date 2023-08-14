Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu 24k Magic - Bruno Mars: 24 Karat Magic in The Air

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 24k Magic yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.

Lagu 24k Magic telah dirilis pada tahun 2016 dan termasuk dalam album dengan judul yang sama.

Official musik video lagu 24k Magic telah dirilis di YouTube Bruno Mars pada 7 Oktober 2016.

Hingga Senin (14/8/2023), official musik video lagu 24k Magic telah ditonton lebih dari 1,6 miliar kali.

Lirik Lagu 24k Magic - Bruno Mars:

[Intro]

Tonight

I just wanna take you higher

Throw your hands up in the sky

Let's set this party off right

Players

[Chorus]

Put your pinky rings up to the moon

Girls, what y'all tryna do?

24-karat magic in the air

Head to toe so player

Look out, uh

[Verse 1]

Pop-pop, it's show time (Show time), show time (Show time)

Guess who's back again? (Brrah)

Oh, they don't know? (Go on, tell 'em) Oh, they don't know? (Go on, tell 'em)

I bet they know as soon as we walk in (Showin' up)

Wearin' Cuban links (Yeah), designer minks (Yeah)

Inglewood's finest shoes (Woop, woop)

Don't look too hard, might hurt yourself

Known to give the color red the blues

Woo, shit

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm a dangerous man with some money in my pocket (Keep up)

So many pretty girls around me and they wakin' up the rocket (Keep up)

Why you mad? Fix your face, ain't my fault they all be jockin' (Keep up)

Players only, come on

[Chorus]

Put your pinky rings up to the moon

Girls, what y'all tryna do?

24-karat magic in the air

Head to toe so player

Look out, uh

[Verse 2]

Second verse for the hustlers (Hustlers), gangsters (Gangsters)

Bad bitches and your ugly ass friends (Haha)

Can I preach? (Uh-oh) Can I preach? (Uh-oh)

I gotta show 'em how a pimp get it in

First, take your sip (sip), do your dip (Dip)

Spend your money like money ain't shit

Ooh-ooh (We too fresh)

Got to blame it on Jesus (Hashtag blessed)

They ain't ready for me, uh

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm a dangerous man with some money in my pocket (Keep up)

So many pretty girls around me and they wakin' up the rocket (Keep up)

Why you mad? Fix your face, ain't my fault they all be jockin' (Keep up)

Players only, come on

[Chorus]

Put your pinky rings up to the moon (Woo, hey, girls)

What y'all tryna do? (What you tryna do?)

24 karat magic in the air (Air, air)

Head to toe so player (Ooh)

Look out, uh

[Bridge]

(Woo) Everywhere I go, they be like (Ooh, so player)

(Woo) Everywhere I go, they be like (Ooh, so player; ah)

(Woo) Everywhere I go, they be like (Ooh, so player, ooh)

Now, now, now

Now watch me break it down like, ugh

24-karat (Woo), 24-karat magic (What's that sound?)

24-karat, 24-karat magic (Come on now)

24-karat, 24-karat magic

Don't fight the feelin', invite the feelin', just