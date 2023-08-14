Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Blindside - James Arthur: Cause You Caught Me on My Blindside
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blindside yang dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur di dalam artikel berikut ini.
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blindside yang dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur
Lagu Blindside ini telah dirilis pada 4 Agustus 2023.
Lagu ini diproduksi oleh Red Triangle dan Steve Solomon.
Blindside masuk ke dalam album JA5 yang bakal dirilis pada tahun 2024.
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blindside yang dinyanyikan James Arthur selengkapnya berikut ini:
Summer ends and Autumn starts all fading into one
But I know time left its scars
Never change, oh, my God
You were so caught up in your ways
You came for my cautious heart
[Pre-Chorus]
Just like a bolt (Ooh-ooh)
From the blue (Ooh-ooh)
No one ever hit me harder than you
[Chorus]
Cause you caught me on my blindside
Right place at the wrong time
And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)
Cause you caught me on my blindside
You were once in a lifetime
Why do we love the ones that we lose?
I'm haunted by the ghost of you
[Verse 2]
You were good at talking back
So quick to use my past
All the questions you never asked
Maybe we drove it a little too fast
We broke apart at the seams
I just wish that we could go back
[Pre-Chorus]
Just like a bolt, from the blue
No one's ever hit me harder than you
Now it's all residue
You're just a memory I wake up to
[Chorus]
Cause you caught me on my blindside
Right place at the wrong time
And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)
Cause you caught me on my blindside
You were once in a lifetime
Why do we love the ones that we lose?
I'm haunted by the ghost of you
I'm haunted by the ghost of you
[Bridge]
Every day every night I'm falling
Every day every night I'm falling
Every day every night I'm falling
[Chorus]
Cause you caught me on my blindside
Right place at the wrong time
And I don't wanna love the ghost of you
Cause you caught me on my blindside
You were once in a lifetime