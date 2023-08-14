Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Blindside - James Arthur: Cause You Caught Me on My Blindside

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blindside yang dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur

Lagu Blindside ini telah dirilis pada 4 Agustus 2023.

Lagu ini diproduksi oleh Red Triangle dan Steve Solomon.

Blindside masuk ke dalam album JA5 yang bakal dirilis pada tahun 2024.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Blindside yang dinyanyikan James Arthur selengkapnya berikut ini:

Summer ends and Autumn starts all fading into one

But I know time left its scars

Never change, oh, my God

You were so caught up in your ways

You came for my cautious heart

[Pre-Chorus]

Just like a bolt (Ooh-ooh)

From the blue (Ooh-ooh)

No one ever hit me harder than you

[Chorus]

Cause you caught me on my blindside

Right place at the wrong time

And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)

Cause you caught me on my blindside

You were once in a lifetime

Why do we love the ones that we lose?

I'm haunted by the ghost of you

[Verse 2]

You were good at talking back

So quick to use my past

All the questions you never asked

Maybe we drove it a little too fast

We broke apart at the seams

I just wish that we could go back

[Pre-Chorus]

Just like a bolt, from the blue

No one's ever hit me harder than you

Now it's all residue

You're just a memory I wake up to

[Chorus]

Cause you caught me on my blindside

Right place at the wrong time

And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)

Cause you caught me on my blindside

You were once in a lifetime

Why do we love the ones that we lose?

I'm haunted by the ghost of you

I'm haunted by the ghost of you

[Bridge]

Every day every night I'm falling

Every day every night I'm falling

Every day every night I'm falling

[Chorus]

Cause you caught me on my blindside

Right place at the wrong time

And I don't wanna love the ghost of you

Cause you caught me on my blindside

You were once in a lifetime