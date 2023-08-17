Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Miss U Miss Me - Just Stef: I Miss You, You Miss Me Let's Make It Easy

Musik Video Miss U Miss Me - Just Stef. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' yang dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' yang dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef.

Just Stef telah merilis lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' pada Juli 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Miss U Miss Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef:

Why, why'd we stop talkin'?

Why, why'd we stop calling?

I miss you, you miss me

Let's make it easy

Tell me the same thing

I'll be the first to say it

'Cause I was always like that

I blame it on a meteor

But I never felt the crash

Now we're two years older

It kinda happened overnight

Remember when the car spun out

I still haven't fixed that light

Maybe I'm sorry

Maybe you're not

It's all the same

It doesn't matter

Why, why'd we stop talkin'?

Why, why'd we stop calling?

I miss you, you miss me

Let's make it easy

Tell me the same thing

Do you still wear the same shoes?

Think about us it's true

I miss you, you miss me

Let's make it easy

Tell me the same thing

Had a dream about you last night

Woke up and my stomach hurt

I miss your voice and Saturdays

That made all the Sundays worse

Maybe I'm sorry

Maybe you're not

It's all the same

It doesn't matter

Why, why'd we stop talkin'?

Why, why'd we stop calling?

I miss you, you miss me

Let's make it easy

Tell me the same thing

Do you still wear the same shoes?

Think about us it's true

I miss you, you miss me

Let's make it easy

Tell me the same thing