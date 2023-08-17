Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Miss U Miss Me - Just Stef: I Miss You, You Miss Me Let's Make It Easy

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' yang dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Miss U Miss Me - Just Stef: I Miss You, You Miss Me Let's Make It Easy
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Miss U Miss Me - Just Stef
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' yang dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' yang dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef.

Just Stef telah merilis lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' pada Juli 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Miss U Miss Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef:

Why, why'd we stop talkin'?
Why, why'd we stop calling?
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing

I'll be the first to say it
'Cause I was always like that
I blame it on a meteor
But I never felt the crash

Now we're two years older
It kinda happened overnight
Remember when the car spun out
I still haven't fixed that light

Maybe I'm sorry
Maybe you're not
It's all the same
It doesn't matter

Why, why'd we stop talkin'?
Why, why'd we stop calling?
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing

Do you still wear the same shoes?
Think about us it's true
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing

Had a dream about you last night
Woke up and my stomach hurt
I miss your voice and Saturdays
That made all the Sundays worse

Maybe I'm sorry
Maybe you're not
It's all the same
It doesn't matter

Why, why'd we stop talkin'?
Why, why'd we stop calling?
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing

Do you still wear the same shoes?
Think about us it's true
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
