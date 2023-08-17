Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Miss U Miss Me - Just Stef: I Miss You, You Miss Me Let's Make It Easy
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' yang dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' yang dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef.
Just Stef telah merilis lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' pada Juli 2021 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Miss U Miss Me' kembali viral di TikTok.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Miss U Miss Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Just Stef:
Why, why'd we stop talkin'?
Why, why'd we stop calling?
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing
I'll be the first to say it
'Cause I was always like that
I blame it on a meteor
But I never felt the crash
Now we're two years older
It kinda happened overnight
Remember when the car spun out
I still haven't fixed that light
Maybe I'm sorry
Maybe you're not
It's all the same
It doesn't matter
Why, why'd we stop talkin'?
Why, why'd we stop calling?
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing
Do you still wear the same shoes?
Think about us it's true
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing
Had a dream about you last night
Woke up and my stomach hurt
I miss your voice and Saturdays
That made all the Sundays worse
Maybe I'm sorry
Maybe you're not
It's all the same
It doesn't matter
Why, why'd we stop talkin'?
Why, why'd we stop calling?
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing
Do you still wear the same shoes?
Think about us it's true
I miss you, you miss me
Let's make it easy
Tell me the same thing