Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Mr Right - Mae Stephens & Meghan Trainor: To The Left You Go

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Mr Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Mr Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Mr Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor.

Lagu berjudul Mr Right dirilis pada 4 Agustus 2023.

Mr Right menceritakan penolakan untuk menerima siapa pun yang tidak sesuai standar.

Lirik Lagu Mr Right - Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor

To the left, to the left, to the left
To the left, to the left, to the left
I've been on my own
I've been on my own for a while
I've been puttin' off

Givin' someone else all my time
Maybe I should go
Maybe I should give it a smile
Grit my teeth and bear it
Oh, it's been a while

Didn't even really wanna go
I'm much better on my own
And now I just wanna go home

'Cause, baby, you're not the best
Boy, you're missin' out on that zest
I don't think I'll be taking that quest
So, I'll be swiping on to th? rest

Darling, I'm not one for bad breath
Or that y?llow stain on your vest
Yeah, you're really not passing my test
So, I'll be swiping on to the rest

Oh, baby
To the left you go, to the left you go
To the left you go, to the left you go

Oh, baby
To the left you go, to the left you go
Goin' home tonight, still lookin' for Mr. Right

I know what I deserve
I deserve the whole damn world
And if you can't provide it
Then I'ma keep swipin'

Maybe I should find my Romeo, oh-oh (That's my Romeo)
But I'm way too good at being alone

And I didn't even really wanna go (Oh-oh)
Much better on my own (Oh-oh)
And now I really wanna go home








    
    

