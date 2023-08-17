Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Mr Right - Mae Stephens & Meghan Trainor: To The Left You Go

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Mr Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor.

Lagu berjudul Mr Right dirilis pada 4 Agustus 2023.

Mr Right menceritakan penolakan untuk menerima siapa pun yang tidak sesuai standar.

Lirik Lagu Mr Right - Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor

To the left, to the left, to the left

To the left, to the left, to the left

I've been on my own

I've been on my own for a while

I've been puttin' off

Givin' someone else all my time

Maybe I should go

Maybe I should give it a smile

Grit my teeth and bear it

Oh, it's been a while

Didn't even really wanna go

I'm much better on my own

And now I just wanna go home

'Cause, baby, you're not the best

Boy, you're missin' out on that zest

I don't think I'll be taking that quest

So, I'll be swiping on to th? rest

Darling, I'm not one for bad breath

Or that y?llow stain on your vest

Yeah, you're really not passing my test

So, I'll be swiping on to the rest

Oh, baby

To the left you go, to the left you go

To the left you go, to the left you go

Oh, baby

To the left you go, to the left you go

Goin' home tonight, still lookin' for Mr. Right

I know what I deserve

I deserve the whole damn world

And if you can't provide it

Then I'ma keep swipin'

Maybe I should find my Romeo, oh-oh (That's my Romeo)

But I'm way too good at being alone

And I didn't even really wanna go (Oh-oh)

Much better on my own (Oh-oh)

And now I really wanna go home