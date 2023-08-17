Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Mr Right - Mae Stephens & Meghan Trainor: To The Left You Go
Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Mr Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor.
Penulis:
Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Mr Right yang dipopulerkan oleh Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor.
Lagu berjudul Mr Right dirilis pada 4 Agustus 2023.
Mr Right menceritakan penolakan untuk menerima siapa pun yang tidak sesuai standar.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lips Are Movin - Meghan Trainor: I Know Youre Lying
Lirik Lagu Mr Right - Mae Stephens dan Meghan Trainor
To the left, to the left, to the left
To the left, to the left, to the left
I've been on my own
I've been on my own for a while
I've been puttin' off
Givin' someone else all my time
Maybe I should go
Maybe I should give it a smile
Grit my teeth and bear it
Oh, it's been a while
Didn't even really wanna go
I'm much better on my own
And now I just wanna go home
'Cause, baby, you're not the best
Boy, you're missin' out on that zest
I don't think I'll be taking that quest
So, I'll be swiping on to th? rest
Darling, I'm not one for bad breath
Or that y?llow stain on your vest
Yeah, you're really not passing my test
So, I'll be swiping on to the rest
Oh, baby
To the left you go, to the left you go
To the left you go, to the left you go
Oh, baby
To the left you go, to the left you go
Goin' home tonight, still lookin' for Mr. Right
I know what I deserve
I deserve the whole damn world
And if you can't provide it
Then I'ma keep swipin'
Maybe I should find my Romeo, oh-oh (That's my Romeo)
But I'm way too good at being alone
And I didn't even really wanna go (Oh-oh)
Much better on my own (Oh-oh)
And now I really wanna go home