Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Better Things – aespa: I Got Better Things To Do With My Time
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Better Things yang dinyanyikan oleh girl group aespa.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Setelah lama ditunggu, girl group aespa akhirnya menampilkan single berbahasa Inggris terbaru mereka yang bertajuk, Better Things.
Lagu Better Things, telah dirilis secara resmi pada kanal YouTube SMTOWN, Jumat 18 Agustus 2023, hari ini.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Better Things, milik aespa lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya:
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Rainy Days – V BTS: Rainy Days Im Thinkin Bout You, What To Say
Oh, oh, oh, I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you
Oh, oh, I, I-I-I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you
I was never sure that I loved you
But I was always sure that you'll let me down
Wasn't ever sure that if I trust you
But I am so goddamn sure my energy is just too precious to waste and now
Now you wanna know me, wanna know me
Wanna know all about me, wanna know about me
But he can't have me 'cause I left him alone
And now you wanna know me, wanna know me
Wanna know all about me, wanna know about me
But he can't have me 'cause I'm gone, na-na-na
Yeah I, I-I-I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you
Oh, oh, I, I-I-I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you
Oh, oh, I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you
Yes
Was never sure if I loved you
But I was always sure you wouldn't love me back
You had me right, right, right at my weakest, yeah
Now you hurtin', I can see you mad
'Cause you never gonna get that bang, nah
Now you wanna know me, wanna know me
Wanna know all about me, wanna know about me
But he can't have me 'cause I left him alone (I left him alone)
Now you wanna know me, wanna know me
Wanna know all about me, wanna know about me
But he can't have me 'cause I'm done, na-na-na
Said I, I-I-I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you
Oh, oh, I, I-I-I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you
Anytime that they hurt you
Now I'm sorry not sorry
That's why big girls make the money
That's why you're a number one fan
Now you can only see me at a sold out show
Will I ever go back? (No)
Will I ever trip on him? (No)
Will I ever pull up on him? (No)
Watch and see
'Bout to throw another rhythm on it
I, I, I-I-I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you (Yes)
Oh, oh, I, I-I-I
Got better things to do with my time
Better things to do with my time
Do with my time than you
I got better things to do with my time
I got better things to do with my time
Anytime that they hurt you
Now I'm sorry not sorry
That's why big girls make the money
That's why you're a number one fan
Now you can only see me at a sold out show
*will I ever go back? (No)
Will I ever trip on him? (No)
Will I ever pull up on him? (No)*
Watch and see
'Bout to throw another rhythm on it
Terjemahan