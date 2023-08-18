Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Better Things – aespa: I Got Better Things To Do With My Time

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Setelah lama ditunggu, girl group aespa akhirnya menampilkan single berbahasa Inggris terbaru mereka yang bertajuk, Better Things.

Lagu Better Things, telah dirilis secara resmi pada kanal YouTube SMTOWN, Jumat 18 Agustus 2023, hari ini.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Better Things, milik aespa lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya:

Oh, oh, oh, I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you

Oh, oh, I, I-I-I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you

I was never sure that I loved you

But I was always sure that you'll let me down

Wasn't ever sure that if I trust you

But I am so goddamn sure my energy is just too precious to waste and now

Now you wanna know me, wanna know me

Wanna know all about me, wanna know about me

But he can't have me 'cause I left him alone

And now you wanna know me, wanna know me

Wanna know all about me, wanna know about me

But he can't have me 'cause I'm gone, na-na-na

Yeah I, I-I-I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you

Oh, oh, I, I-I-I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you

Oh, oh, I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you

Yes

Was never sure if I loved you

But I was always sure you wouldn't love me back

You had me right, right, right at my weakest, yeah

Now you hurtin', I can see you mad

'Cause you never gonna get that bang, nah

Now you wanna know me, wanna know me

Wanna know all about me, wanna know about me

But he can't have me 'cause I left him alone (I left him alone)

Now you wanna know me, wanna know me

Wanna know all about me, wanna know about me

But he can't have me 'cause I'm done, na-na-na

Said I, I-I-I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you

Oh, oh, I, I-I-I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you

Anytime that they hurt you

Now I'm sorry not sorry

That's why big girls make the money

That's why you're a number one fan

Now you can only see me at a sold out show

Will I ever go back? (No)

Will I ever trip on him? (No)

Will I ever pull up on him? (No)

Watch and see

'Bout to throw another rhythm on it

I, I, I-I-I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you (Yes)

Oh, oh, I, I-I-I

Got better things to do with my time

Better things to do with my time

Do with my time than you

I got better things to do with my time

I got better things to do with my time

Anytime that they hurt you

Now I'm sorry not sorry

That's why big girls make the money

That's why you're a number one fan

Now you can only see me at a sold out show

*will I ever go back? (No)

Will I ever trip on him? (No)

Will I ever pull up on him? (No)*

Watch and see

'Bout to throw another rhythm on it

