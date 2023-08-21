Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Killin' Me Good – Jihyo TWICE: You're Killin’ Me Killin’ Me Good

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu Killin' Me Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Jihyo TWICE.

Telah lama dinanti, Jihyo TWICE akhirnya resmi merilis lagunya bertajuk Killin' Me Good pada Jumat (18/8/2023).

Jihyo TWICE merilis lagu debut solonya tersebut lewat mini album bertajuk, ZONE.

Terdapat total 7 lagu dalam mini album ZONE, yang masing-masing berjudul Killin’ Me Good (title track), Talkin’ About It (Ft. 24kGoldn), Closer, Wishing On You, Don’t Wanna Go Back by JIHYO & HEIZE, Room, dan Nightmare.

Berikut lirik lagu Killin' Me Good milik Jihyo TWICE, lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia:

Something that I can't deny

Cheoeum ibeul daen geu sungan

Onmomi neukkineun mwonga

Something that I can't explain

Hajiman neomu teukbyeolhae

Nuneul gamgoseo jipjunghae

Momi tteooreuneun sigan

Nae ane deullineun soriman

Deutgo geudaero ttaragallae (That's what you do)

I'm losing all my senses

You're taking me to places

And you know all that I can say is

Killin’ me killin’ me good

Feeling things I never knew that I could

Nega mandеureojuneun i gibun

Sip chomada saenggagi na

Naе moseube naega nolla

You're killin’ me killin’ me good

You're making me feel something new

You're making me feel so brand new

Naboda nal deo jal aneun geoya

You keep on making me say

Oh my oh my

Don’t stop du daneoman kkeuteopsi

Ne gwie soksagiji

Take me so high

Naege neol matgil sigan

Ije neol wihae junbihan

Nal boyeojulge neoegeman (That’s what I’ll do)

I’ll let you lose your senses

And make you and go to places

Then I know all that you can say is

You're killin’ me killin’ me good

Feeling things I never knew that I could

Nega mandeureojuneun i gibun

Sip chomada saenggagi na

Nae moseube naega nolla

You're killin’ me killin’ me good

You're making me feel something new

You're making me feel so brand new

Oh oh nal soljikage hae modu pyohyeonhage dwae

Geuraeseo tto nae ibeseo naoneun

Oh oh neon wiheomhage dalkomhae geuraeseo nan gyesok wonhae

I just can't help but to say