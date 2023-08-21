Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Killin' Me Good – Jihyo TWICE: You're Killin' Me Killin' Me Good

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Killin' Me Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Jihyo TWICE.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Instagram @_zyozyo
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu Killin' Me Good yang dinyanyikan oleh Jihyo TWICE.

Telah lama dinanti, Jihyo TWICE akhirnya resmi merilis lagunya bertajuk Killin' Me Good pada Jumat (18/8/2023).

Jihyo TWICE merilis lagu debut solonya tersebut lewat mini album bertajuk, ZONE.

Terdapat total 7 lagu dalam mini album ZONE, yang masing-masing berjudul Killin’ Me Good (title track), Talkin’ About It (Ft. 24kGoldn), Closer, Wishing On You, Don’t Wanna Go Back by JIHYO & HEIZE, Room, dan Nightmare. 

Berikut lirik lagu Killin' Me Good milik Jihyo TWICE, lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia: 

Something that I can't deny
Cheoeum ibeul daen geu sungan
Onmomi neukkineun mwonga
Something that I can't explain
Hajiman neomu teukbyeolhae
Nuneul gamgoseo jipjunghae 

Momi tteooreuneun sigan
Nae ane deullineun soriman
Deutgo geudaero ttaragallae (That's what you do)
I'm losing all my senses
You're taking me to places
And you know all that I can say is

Killin’ me killin’ me good
Feeling things I never knew that I could
Nega mandеureojuneun i gibun
Sip chomada saenggagi na
Naе moseube naega nolla
You're killin’ me killin’ me good

You're making me feel something new
You're making me feel so brand new 

Naboda nal deo jal aneun geoya
You keep on making me say
Oh my oh my
Don’t stop du daneoman kkeuteopsi
Ne gwie soksagiji
Take me so high

Naege neol matgil sigan
Ije neol wihae junbihan
Nal boyeojulge neoegeman (That’s what I’ll do)
I’ll let you lose your senses
And make you and go to places
Then I know all that you can say is

You're killin’ me killin’ me good
Feeling things I never knew that I could
Nega mandeureojuneun i gibun
Sip chomada saenggagi na
Nae moseube naega nolla
You're killin’ me killin’ me good

You're making me feel something new
You're making me feel so brand new 

Oh oh nal soljikage hae modu pyohyeonhage dwae
Geuraeseo tto nae ibeseo naoneun
Oh oh neon wiheomhage dalkomhae geuraeseo nan gyesok wonhae
I just can't help but to say

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
