Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu How Soon - ASTN: I Didn't Mean To Move On, Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'How Soon' yang dinyanyikan oleh ASTN, viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'How Soon' yang dinyanyikan oleh ASTN.
ASTN telah merilis lagu 'How Soon' pada 28 April 2023.
Sejak dirilis, lagu 'How Soon' menjadi viral di TikTok.
Berikut Lirik Lagu How Soon yang Dinyanyikan oleh ASTN:
(Everything that we had, keep that)
Don't know where the hell I'm goin'
But it's better than layin' here lonely
Bet you out there figure showin'
Showin' them things you used to show me only
Anxious, got me anxious, is it showin'?
They see you ain't with me for the moment
Lately, I've been chasin' my emotions
Hope you know that
I didn't mean to move on
But how soon is too soon to get with someone?
How can you say that I'm wrong?
When I never knew I was breaking a rule
I've been waitin' for you for so long
And they took me places that we hadn't gone so
How soon's too soon to move on?
How soon is too soon to pick up my heart and move on?
Everything that we had, keep that
I'm moving on (Mm-hmm-hmm)
Got my shoes, got my bags that's that
Girl, I moved
Far away from all your indecisiveness
What you do from here is none of my business
I'm distracting myself here with somebody else and it's helpin'
Don't say I'm heartless 'cause you know it's got me
Anxious, got me anxious, is it showin'?
They see you ain't with me for the moment
Lately, I've been chasin' my emotions
Hope you know that
I didn't mean to move on (Move on)
But how soon is too soon to get with someone?
How can you say that I'm wrong? (That I'm wrong)
When I never knew I was breaking a rule
I've been waitin' for you for so long
And they took me places that we hadn't gone so
How soon's too soon to move on?
How soon is too soon to pick up my heart and move on? (Move on)
Everything that we had, keep that
I'm moving on (Move on)
Got my shoes, got my bags that's that
Girl, I moved on (You ain't my problem movin' on)
Everything that we had, you can keep it all
I'm movin' on (Yeah, I had to move on, gotta move on)
How soon is too soon to pick up my heart and move on?