Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Make It Out Alive – ONE OK ROCK: Make It Out Alive Set This World On Fire

Make It Out Alive, adalah single kolaborasi antara ONE OK ROCK dengan seri video game Monster Hunter, yang populer di Jepang.

ONE OK ROCK sendiri diketahui akan datang ke Indonesia dalam konser mereka yang bertajuk, Luxury Disease Asia Tour 2023 pada 29 dan 30 September 2023 mendatang.

Berikut chord lagu dan lirik lagu Make It Out Alive milik ONE OK ROCK:

[Intro]

C#m

....

[Verse 1]

C#m

Run away, run away, run away

E F#m

You don't know who to run from

C#m

..Nowhere to go, don't wanna go, nowhere to go

E F#m

No road is left to run on

C#m

I was born, I was born with horns

E F#m

Demons couldn't shake me up

C#m

..Bring it up, bring it out, bring it on

E F#m

'Cause we haven't had enough

[Pre-Chorus]

A F#/Bb

Won't give up the fight

[Chorus]

C#m A B

Make it out alive

F#m C#m

Set this world on fire now

A B

Woah (Woah), woah (Woah)

F#m

Don't give up

C#m A E

It's gonna be alright

F#m C#m

'Cause I won't let you burn out

A B

Woah (Woah), woah (Woah)

F#m C#m

We gotta make it out alive

[Verse 2]

C#m

Tonight, tonight, tonight

E F#m

I'm screamin' on the inside

C#m

I was tryin' to hide, tryin' to hide, tryin' to hide

E F#m

Not ready for this ride

C#m

Gotta face, gotta face the unknown

E F#m

It's the only way to live

C#m

I'm ready to go, ready to go, ready to go

E F#m

Somewhere I've never been

[Pre-Chorus]

A F#/Bb

Won't give up the fight

[Chorus]

C#m A B

Make it out alive

F#m C#m

Set this world on fire now

A B

Woah (Woah), woah (Woah)

F#m

Don't give up

C#m A E

It's gonna be alright

F#m C#m

'Cause I won't let you burn out

A B

Woah (Woah), woah (Woah)

F#m C#m

We gotta make it out alive

[Instrumental Bridge]

C#m

....

[Chorus]

C#m A B

Make it out alive

F#m C#m

Set this world on fire now

A B

Woah (Woah), woah (Woah)

F#m

Don't give up

C#m A E

It's gonna be alright

F#m C#m

'Cause I won't let you burn out

A B

Woah (Woah), woah (Woah)

F#m C#m

We gotta make it out alive

[Outro]

A B

.......(Make it out, make it out, make it out)

(Woah, yeah, woah)

F#m C#m A B

We gotta make it out alive........

(Make it out, make it out, make it out)

(Yeah, we make it, we make it out)

F#m C#m

We gotta make it out alive

