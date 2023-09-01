Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love Epiphany - Reality Club: We're All Just Looking to Connect

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Love Epiphany yang dinyanyikan oleh Reality Club.

Lagu Love Epiphany telah dirilis pada Mei 2023 dan merupakan single dalam album yang bertajuk Reality Club Present.

Diketahui, lagu Love Epiphany mengisahkan tentang pengalaman seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta dan berusaha mendekati sang pujaan hati.

Official musik video lagu Love Epiphany telah dirilis di YouTube REALITY CLUB pada 5 Juni 2023.

Hingga Jumat (1/9/2023), official musik video lagu Love Epiphany telah ditonton lebih dari 213,9 ribu kali.

Lirik Lagu Love Epiphany - Reality Club:

[Verse 1]

Well

It goes like this

You find out you have similar interests

You use your finite sense of humor

To entertain her

[Pre-Chorus]

But you're always wondering what she'll infer

Oh, such complex human nature

[Verse 2]

Oh, she's the best

You keep on sending her these hilarious image texts

Always on the hunt for what you should send next

Second-guessing and perplexed

[Pre-Chorus]

Guess her attention's got you vexed

Worried you'll soon run out of jеst

[Chorus]

But don't worry about it

We're just as cluelеss as the rest

We're all just looking to connect

With no idea of what happens next

Probably alone with nothing left

[Verse 3]

You love the way she makes you feel

You start to synchronize your meals

You compromise, you make some deals

Swapped excitement for some comfort

Back where you started

[Pre-Chorus]

It's just the same old song and dance

A safety net or a love trance?

[Verse 4]

You make them witness promises

Bound by jewels, your happiness

Your love's just not like how it was

Living with these mini-monuments of your love

Blessings from up above