Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love Epiphany - Reality Club: We're All Just Looking to Connect

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Love Epiphany yang dinyanyikan oleh Reality Club dan telah dirilis pada Mei 2023.

Editor: Suci BangunDS
Lagu Love Epiphany dinyanyikan oleh Reality Club. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Love Epiphany yang dinyanyikan oleh Reality Club.

Lagu Love Epiphany telah dirilis pada Mei 2023 dan merupakan single dalam album yang bertajuk Reality Club Present.

Diketahui, lagu Love Epiphany mengisahkan tentang pengalaman seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta dan berusaha mendekati sang pujaan hati.

Official musik video lagu Love Epiphany telah dirilis di YouTube REALITY CLUB pada 5 Juni 2023.

Hingga Jumat (1/9/2023), official musik video lagu Love Epiphany telah ditonton lebih dari 213,9 ribu kali.

Lirik Lagu Love Epiphany - Reality Club:

[Verse 1]
Well
It goes like this
You find out you have similar interests
You use your finite sense of humor
To entertain her

[Pre-Chorus]
But you're always wondering what she'll infer
Oh, such complex human nature

[Verse 2]
Oh, she's the best
You keep on sending her these hilarious image texts
Always on the hunt for what you should send next
Second-guessing and perplexed

[Pre-Chorus]
Guess her attention's got you vexed
Worried you'll soon run out of jеst

[Chorus]
But don't worry about it
We're just as cluelеss as the rest
We're all just looking to connect
With no idea of what happens next
Probably alone with nothing left

[Verse 3]
You love the way she makes you feel
You start to synchronize your meals
You compromise, you make some deals
Swapped excitement for some comfort
Back where you started

[Pre-Chorus]
It's just the same old song and dance
A safety net or a love trance?

[Verse 4]
You make them witness promises
Bound by jewels, your happiness
Your love's just not like how it was
Living with these mini-monuments of your love
Blessings from up above

