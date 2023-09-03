Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Anaheim - NIKI: But I'd Give Anything To Stop Time

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Anaheim' yang dinyanyikan oleh NIKI.

Lagu 'Anaheim' terdapat pada album NIKI yang berajuk 'Nicole'.

NIKI telah merilis lagu 'Anaheim' pada tahun 2022.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Anaheim' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Anaheim yang Dinyanyikan oleh NIKI:

If I could, I'd freeze this moment, make it my home

You're all I want to want to know

I can tell you mean it when you kiss me slow

But please don't ask me, the answer's no

In a perfect world, I'd kill to love you the loudest

But all I do is live to hurt you soundless

Say you see I'm lying babe and let this go

I can never promise you tomorrow

'Cause I have yet to learn how not to be his

This city will surely burn if we keep this as it is

But I'd give anything to stop time

And drive around Anaheim at sun down

And teach my mind to put you first

Here you are, a hero

You wanna be my new home

But baby, let up, I won't ever recognize these roads

'Cause I am lost, but not in you

Yes, I am lost, but not in you

I could spend my days studying your laugh's melody

And I can’t live with myself cause I know you’d die for me

Oh, all I ask of you is please don't sleep

on this bed of promises I can't keep

Cause I have yet to know how to be mine

You can try to unearth this soul,

I swear you'll hate what you find

Oooh

Oooh

But I'd give anything to stop time,

Commit to you and not crimes

Against your truth and lose sight of every divide threatening to undo this story

But baby, I'm so sorry

I don't think that I'll ever memorize this route

'Cause I am lost, but not in you

Yes, I am lost, but not in you

Oooh

Oooh

Oooh