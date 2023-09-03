Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Anaheim - NIKI: But I'd Give Anything To Stop Time

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Anaheim' yang dinyanyikan oleh NIKI.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Anaheim' yang dinyanyikan oleh NIKI.

Lagu 'Anaheim' terdapat pada album NIKI yang berajuk 'Nicole'.

NIKI telah merilis lagu 'Anaheim' pada tahun 2022.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Anaheim' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Anaheim yang Dinyanyikan oleh NIKI:

If I could, I'd freeze this moment, make it my home
You're all I want to want to know
I can tell you mean it when you kiss me slow
But please don't ask me, the answer's no

In a perfect world, I'd kill to love you the loudest
But all I do is live to hurt you soundless
Say you see I'm lying babe and let this go
I can never promise you tomorrow

'Cause I have yet to learn how not to be his
This city will surely burn if we keep this as it is

But I'd give anything to stop time
And drive around Anaheim at sun down
And teach my mind to put you first
Here you are, a hero
You wanna be my new home
But baby, let up, I won't ever recognize these roads
'Cause I am lost, but not in you
Yes, I am lost, but not in you

I could spend my days studying your laugh's melody
And I can’t live with myself cause I know you’d die for me
Oh, all I ask of you is please don't sleep
on this bed of promises I can't keep

Cause I have yet to know how to be mine
You can try to unearth this soul,
I swear you'll hate what you find

Oooh
Oooh

But I'd give anything to stop time,
Commit to you and not crimes
Against your truth and lose sight of every divide threatening to undo this story
But baby, I'm so sorry
I don't think that I'll ever memorize this route
'Cause I am lost, but not in you
Yes, I am lost, but not in you

Oooh
Oooh
Oooh

