Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift: You Look Beautiful Tonight
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'The Way I Loved You' yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Lagu 'The Way I Loved You' terdapat pada album Taylor Swift yang berajuk ' Fearless (Taylor’s Version)'.
Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu 'The Way I Loved You' pada tahun 2021.
Berikut Lirik Lagu The Way I Loved You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift:
He is sensible and so incredible
And all my single friends are jealous
He says everything I need to hear, and it's like
I couldn't ask for anything better
He opens up my door and I get into his car
And he says, "You look beautiful tonight"
And I feel perfectly fine
But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain
And it's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name
So in love that you act insane
And that's the way I loved you
Breaking down and coming undone
It's a roller coaster kind of rush
And I never knew I could feel that much
And that's the way I loved you
He respects my space
And never makes me wait
And he calls exactly when he says he will
He's close to my mother
Talks business with my father
He's charming and endearing
And I'm comfortable
But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain
And It's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name
You're so in love that you act insane
And that's the way I loved you
Breaking down and coming undone
It's a roller coaster kind of rush
And I never knew I could feel that much
And that's the way I loved you
He can't see the smile I'm faking
And my heart's not breaking
'Cause I'm not feeling anything at all
And you were wild and crazy
Just so frustrating, intoxicating, complicated
Got away by some mistake and now
I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain
It's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name
I'm so in love that I acted insane
And that's the way I loved you
Breaking down and coming undone
It's a roller coaster kind of rush
And I never knew I could feel that much
And that's the way I loved you
Whoa-whoa-oh-oh, oh
And that's the way I loved you
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Never knew I could feel that much
And that's the way I loved you
Terjemahan Lagu The Way I Loved You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift:
Dia masuk akal dan sangat luar biasa
Dan semua teman lajangku iri
Dia mengatakan semua yang perlu aku dengar, dan itu seperti
Aku tidak bisa meminta sesuatu yang lebih baik
Dia membukakan pintu untukku dan aku masuk ke mobilnya
Dan Dia berkata, “Kamu terlihat cantik malam ini”
Dan aku merasa baik-baik saja
Tapi aku rindu berteriak, berkelahi, dan di tengah hujan
Dan ini jam 2 pagi dan aku mengutuk namamu
Jadi dalam cinta kamu bertindak gila
Dan itulah caraku mencintaimu
Hancur dan hilang
Ini seperti roller coaster yang terburu-buru
Dan aku tidak pernah tahu aku bisa merasakan sebanyak itu
Dan itulah caraku mencintaimu