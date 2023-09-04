Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift: You Look Beautiful Tonight

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'The Way I Loved You' yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift: You Look Beautiful Tonight
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift
Musik Video The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'The Way I Loved You' yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'The Way I Loved You' yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu 'The Way I Loved You' terdapat pada album Taylor Swift yang berajuk ' Fearless (Taylor’s Version)'.

Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu 'The Way I Loved You' pada tahun 2021.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift: Youre Being Too Loud

Berikut Lirik Lagu The Way I Loved You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift:

He is sensible and so incredible
And all my single friends are jealous
He says everything I need to hear, and it's like
I couldn't ask for anything better
He opens up my door and I get into his car
And he says, "You look beautiful tonight"
And I feel perfectly fine

But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain
And it's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name
So in love that you act insane
And that's the way I loved you
Breaking down and coming undone
It's a roller coaster kind of rush
And I never knew I could feel that much
And that's the way I loved you

He respects my space
And never makes me wait
And he calls exactly when he says he will
He's close to my mother
Talks business with my father
He's charming and endearing
And I'm comfortable

But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain
And It's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name
You're so in love that you act insane
And that's the way I loved you
Breaking down and coming undone
It's a roller coaster kind of rush
And I never knew I could feel that much
And that's the way I loved you

He can't see the smile I'm faking
And my heart's not breaking
'Cause I'm not feeling anything at all
And you were wild and crazy
Just so frustrating, intoxicating, complicated
Got away by some mistake and now

I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain
It's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name
I'm so in love that I acted insane
And that's the way I loved you
Breaking down and coming undone
It's a roller coaster kind of rush
And I never knew I could feel that much
And that's the way I loved you
Whoa-whoa-oh-oh, oh

And that's the way I loved you
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Never knew I could feel that much
And that's the way I loved you

Terjemahan Lagu The Way I Loved You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift:

Dia masuk akal dan sangat luar biasa
Dan semua teman lajangku iri
Dia mengatakan semua yang perlu aku dengar, dan itu seperti
Aku tidak bisa meminta sesuatu yang lebih baik
Dia membukakan pintu untukku dan aku masuk ke mobilnya
Dan Dia berkata, “Kamu terlihat cantik malam ini”
Dan aku merasa baik-baik saja

Tapi aku rindu berteriak, berkelahi, dan di tengah hujan
Dan ini jam 2 pagi dan aku mengutuk namamu
Jadi dalam cinta kamu bertindak gila
Dan itulah caraku mencintaimu
Hancur dan hilang
Ini seperti roller coaster yang terburu-buru
Dan aku tidak pernah tahu aku bisa merasakan sebanyak itu
Dan itulah caraku mencintaimu

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
The Way I Loved You
Taylor Swift
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Alfa Property Ruko Pontianak Mall Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Pontianak Mall Kota Pontianak
    Rp7 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Pontianak Mall Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Pontianak Mall Kota Pontianak
    Rp7 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Ruko Jalan Raya IR H Juanda Kota Pontianak
    Ruko Jalan Raya IR H Juanda Kota Pontianak
    Rp3,6 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    TANAH PEDESAAN TRAWAS VIEW PERSAWAHAN DAN PEGUNUNGAN
    TANAH PEDESAAN TRAWAS VIEW PERSAWAHAN DAN PEGUNUNGAN
    Rp130.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    RUMAH TAKE OVER TANPA BI CHECK DEKAT HOTEL SANTIKA WONOSARI
    RUMAH TAKE OVER TANPA BI CHECK DEKAT HOTEL SANTIKA WONOSARI
    Rp180.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Kulon Progo
    frungsi sebuah alat pada penangkal petir sangat berguna pasang petir sukabumi
    frungsi sebuah alat pada penangkal petir sangat berguna pasang petir sukabumi
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Sukabumi
    Sewa Lift Barang Kota Medan 085175049999
    Sewa Lift Barang Kota Medan 085175049999
    Rp7.000.000
    Sumatera Utara, Medan
    Rumah Subsidi di Jogja dengan Material Terbaik Dikelasnya
    Rumah Subsidi di Jogja dengan Material Terbaik Dikelasnya
    Rp162.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Gunung Kidul
    Naufal Regency Hunian bergaya klasik eropa di tengah kota Malan
    Naufal Regency Hunian bergaya klasik eropa di tengah kota Malan
    Rp589.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Frp TankUnder Tank FrpRooftankPaneltankTandonWatertankTangki Air Knock down Frp
    Frp TankUnder Tank FrpRooftankPaneltankTandonWatertankTangki Air Knock down Frp
    Rp3.100.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Kopi Bongkar Original 0813 1508 6645 COD
    Kopi Bongkar Original 0813 1508 6645 COD
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pati
    Rumah Baru Cantik Tanah Luas Proses Bangun Di Sleman
    Rumah Baru Cantik Tanah Luas Proses Bangun Di Sleman
    Rp605.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    KURMA DAN HERBAL BATAM AIR ZAM ZAM DI BATAM
    KURMA DAN HERBAL BATAM AIR ZAM ZAM DI BATAM
    Rp599.900
    Kepulauan Riau, Batam
    HP Apple iPhone 11 128GB Yellow Bekas Wifi Only Normal Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone 11 128GB Yellow Bekas Wifi Only Normal Jakarta Selatan
    Rp4.650.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone 12 128GB Black Bekas iBox Fullset Nominus Bekasi
    HP Apple iPhone 12 128GB Black Bekas iBox Fullset Nominus Bekasi
    Rp10.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Disewakan Rumah Pondok Pelangi Kota Pontianak
    Disewakan Rumah Pondok Pelangi Kota Pontianak
    Rp47.500.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Velg R17 Ban Tebal Bekas Grand Max
    Velg R17 Ban Tebal Bekas Grand Max
    Rp4.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Lamongan
    Mobil Honda Jazz RS Matic Tahun 2018 Warna Putih Mutiara Terawat Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Honda Jazz RS Matic Tahun 2018 Warna Putih Mutiara Terawat Jakarta Timur
    Rp177.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Grosir Sajadah Kualitas Terbaik Untuk Anda Murung Raya
    Grosir Sajadah Kualitas Terbaik Untuk Anda Murung Raya
    Rp15.000
    Kalimantan Tengah, Murung Raya
    Disewakan Rumah Pondok Pelangi Kota Pontianak
    Disewakan Rumah Pondok Pelangi Kota Pontianak
    Rp47.500.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan