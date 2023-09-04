Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift: You Look Beautiful Tonight

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'The Way I Loved You' yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu 'The Way I Loved You' terdapat pada album Taylor Swift yang berajuk ' Fearless (Taylor’s Version)'.

Taylor Swift telah merilis lagu 'The Way I Loved You' pada tahun 2021.

Berikut Lirik Lagu The Way I Loved You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift:

He is sensible and so incredible

And all my single friends are jealous

He says everything I need to hear, and it's like

I couldn't ask for anything better

He opens up my door and I get into his car

And he says, "You look beautiful tonight"

And I feel perfectly fine

But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain

And it's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name

So in love that you act insane

And that's the way I loved you

Breaking down and coming undone

It's a roller coaster kind of rush

And I never knew I could feel that much

And that's the way I loved you

He respects my space

And never makes me wait

And he calls exactly when he says he will

He's close to my mother

Talks business with my father

He's charming and endearing

And I'm comfortable

But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain

And It's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name

You're so in love that you act insane

And that's the way I loved you

Breaking down and coming undone

It's a roller coaster kind of rush

And I never knew I could feel that much

And that's the way I loved you

He can't see the smile I'm faking

And my heart's not breaking

'Cause I'm not feeling anything at all

And you were wild and crazy

Just so frustrating, intoxicating, complicated

Got away by some mistake and now

I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain

It's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name

I'm so in love that I acted insane

And that's the way I loved you

Breaking down and coming undone

It's a roller coaster kind of rush

And I never knew I could feel that much

And that's the way I loved you

Whoa-whoa-oh-oh, oh

And that's the way I loved you

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Never knew I could feel that much

And that's the way I loved you

Terjemahan Lagu The Way I Loved You yang Dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift:

Dia masuk akal dan sangat luar biasa

Dan semua teman lajangku iri

Dia mengatakan semua yang perlu aku dengar, dan itu seperti

Aku tidak bisa meminta sesuatu yang lebih baik

Dia membukakan pintu untukku dan aku masuk ke mobilnya

Dan Dia berkata, “Kamu terlihat cantik malam ini”

Dan aku merasa baik-baik saja

Tapi aku rindu berteriak, berkelahi, dan di tengah hujan

Dan ini jam 2 pagi dan aku mengutuk namamu

Jadi dalam cinta kamu bertindak gila

Dan itulah caraku mencintaimu

Hancur dan hilang

Ini seperti roller coaster yang terburu-buru

Dan aku tidak pernah tahu aku bisa merasakan sebanyak itu

Dan itulah caraku mencintaimu