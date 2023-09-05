Chord Gitar Lagu Dammit - Blink 182: It's Alright To Tell Me, What You Think About Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dammit yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, Blink 182.

Lagu Dammit dirilis pada tahu 1997 oleh label MCA Records.

Dammit termuat dalam album studio kedua Blink 182 yang bertajuk Dude Ranch.

Dammit - Blink 182

[VERSE 1]

C G

It's alright, to tell me

Am F

what you think, about me

C G

I won't try, to argue

Am F

or hold it, against you

C G

I know that, you're leaving

Am F

you must have, your reasons

C G

The season, is calling

Am F

and your pictures, are falling down

REPEAT HOOK x2

[VERSE 2]

C G

The steps that, I retrace

Am F

the sad look, on your face

C G

The timing, and structure

Am F

did you hear, he fucked her?

C G

A day late, a buck short

Am F

I'm writing, the report

C G

On losing, and failing

Am F

when I move, I'm flailing now

[CHORUS 1]

C

And it's happened once again

G

I'll turn to a friend

Am

Someone that understands,

F

Sees through the master plan

C

But everybody's gone

G

And I've been here for too long

Am

To face this on my own

F

Well I guess this is growing up

C G

Am F

Well I guess this is growing up

REPEAT HOOK

[VERSE 3]

C G

And maybe, I'll see you

Am F

at a movie, sneak preview

C G

You'll show up, and walk by

Am F

on the arm, of that guy

C G

And I'll smile, and you'll wave

Am F

we'll pretend, it's okay

C G

The charade, it won't last

Am F

when he's gone, I won't come back

[CHORUS 2]

C

And it'll happen once again

G

You'll turn to a friend

Am

Someone that understands,

F

Sees through the master plan

C

But everybody's gone

G

And you've been here for too long

Am

To face this on your own

F

Well I guess this is growing up

C G

Am F

Well I guess this is growing up

C G Am F

[OUTRO]

C G

Am F

Well I guess this is growing up

