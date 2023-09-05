Chord Gitar Lagu Dammit - Blink 182: It's Alright To Tell Me, What You Think About Me

Chord Gitar

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dammit yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, Blink 182.

Lagu Dammit dirilis pada tahu 1997 oleh label MCA Records.

Dammit termuat dalam album studio kedua Blink 182 yang bertajuk Dude Ranch.

Dammit - Blink 182

[VERSE 1]
C              G
It's alright, to tell me
Am                    F
what you think, about me
C             G
I won't try, to argue
Am            F
or hold it, against you
C                G
I know that, you're leaving
Am                     F
you must have, your reasons
C                 G
The season, is calling
Am                         F
and your pictures, are falling down

REPEAT HOOK x2

[VERSE 2]
C                     G
The steps that, I retrace
Am                F
the sad look, on your face
C              G
The timing, and structure
Am               F
did you hear, he fucked her?
C              G
A day late, a buck short
Am           F
I'm writing, the report
C             G
On losing, and failing
Am                 F
when I move, I'm flailing now

[CHORUS 1]
C
And it's happened once again
G
I'll turn to a friend
Am
Someone that understands,
F
Sees through the master plan
C
But everybody's gone
G
And I've been here for too long
Am
To face this on my own
F
Well I guess this is growing up

C          G

Am                 F
Well I guess this is growing up

 

REPEAT HOOK

[VERSE 3]
C                 G
And maybe, I'll see you
Am              F
at a movie, sneak preview
C                     G
You'll show up, and walk by
Am               F
on the arm, of that guy
C                   G
And I'll smile, and you'll wave
Am                F
we'll pretend, it's okay
C                   G
The charade, it won't last
Am                     F
when he's gone, I won't come back

[CHORUS 2]
C
And it'll happen once again
G
You'll turn to a friend
Am
Someone that understands,
F
Sees through the master plan
C
But everybody's gone
G
And you've been here for too long
Am
To face this on your own
F
Well I guess this is growing up

C G

Am                 F
Well I guess this is growing up

C G Am F

[OUTRO]
C G

Am                 F
Well I guess this is growing up

