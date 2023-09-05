Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The BAT - NCT U: Uri Gyeokcha Meolli Beollige
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu The BAT dari NCT U yang sudah dilengkapi dengan terjemahannya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu The BAT - NCT U yang sudah dilengkapi dengan terjemahannya.
Setelah satu tahun hiatus comeback sebagai NCT secara keseluruhan, boy group asuhan SMTOWN ini merilis album keempat mereka bertajukkan Golden Age (2023).
Dalam full-album keempat mereka ini, terdapat total 10 lagu baru, salah satunya adalah 'The BAT' yang berhasil mencuri perhatian para NCTzens.
Lagu ini dibawakan oleh unit NCT U yang beranggotakan Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Jungwoo, Jeno, dan Jisung.
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan The BAT - NCT U dibawah ini:
Inhale, exhale
Inhale, exhale
Inhale, exhale
Inhale, exhale
Call me Mr. Wayne
Bat’s on the bat
Bat’s on the bat
nae sokdoneun Max
bameul garochae
jaeppareuge
jaeppareuge
beonjjeok nan beongae Flash
Every scene
nolla Pause it
Every whip
da jekkyeo ppalli
(deo ppalli)
nan i bameul chilhae jikjeop
(Tic tok tic tok woo)
byeoldeureul ssoda Rain falls
bami deuriwo
wae modu nuni meon chaero hemaeneunji
Oh eodum sogeseo Feelin’ so free
Yeah, bat’s on wheels
Ma bat apex
Ma bat apex
Yeah, bat’s on wheels
chaewo gat gadeuk Max go apex
Bat’s on wheels
peongpeongdae machi nan Tank go apex
Bat’s on wheels
bameul garojilleo Run
Ma bat apex
Ma bat apex
mot ttarawa Speed
nae Body stealth
nae Body stealth
Oh my bat
ppareuge deo baneunghae deo gakkawojyeo sunsikgane
BAT kkaman BAT kkaman BAT Oh god)
nae gibuneun saekkamahge chilhajireul moshae gamhi
kkoiji neon Calamari ssibeo samkyeo Ah
wonhandamyeon neodo Get it in get it in
dwiteulliji nae sigonggan No lie mayday
Too fast on my bat, we get there apex
bami deuriwo
wae modu nuni meon chaero hemaeneunji
Oh eodum sogeseo Feelin’ so free
Yeah, bat’s on wheels
Ma bat apex
Ma bat apex
Yeah, bat’s on wheels
chaewo gat gadeuk Max go apex
Bat’s on wheels
peongpeongdae machi nan Tank go apex
Bat’s on wheels
bameul garojilleo Run
Ma bat apex
Ma bat apex
siyareul balkhyeo
Mode on night vision
daheul su issge
jeo kkeuteul neomeo
Get off ma way yuh
nae sigani dwaesseo Time’s up
Oh oh ah
Apex we be there
gireul nae beorine
uri gyeokcha meolli beollige
I’ll be gone on my bat
got no kick stand
geori wiro ppareuge deo nan molji
sikkeureopge Na nah keepin it lowkey
No drift nan apeuroman ssoji
Yeah, bat’s on wheels