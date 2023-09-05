Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The BAT - NCT U: Uri Gyeokcha Meolli Beollige

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu The BAT - NCT U yang sudah dilengkapi dengan terjemahannya.

Setelah satu tahun hiatus comeback sebagai NCT secara keseluruhan, boy group asuhan SMTOWN ini merilis album keempat mereka bertajukkan Golden Age (2023).

Dalam full-album keempat mereka ini, terdapat total 10 lagu baru, salah satunya adalah 'The BAT' yang berhasil mencuri perhatian para NCTzens.

Lagu ini dibawakan oleh unit NCT U yang beranggotakan Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Jungwoo, Jeno, dan Jisung.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan The BAT - NCT U dibawah ini:

Inhale, exhale

Inhale, exhale

Inhale, exhale

Inhale, exhale

Call me Mr. Wayne

Bat’s on the bat

Bat’s on the bat

nae sokdoneun Max

bameul garochae

jaeppareuge

jaeppareuge

beonjjeok nan beongae Flash

Every scene

nolla Pause it

Every whip

da jekkyeo ppalli

(deo ppalli)

nan i bameul chilhae jikjeop

(Tic tok tic tok woo)

byeoldeureul ssoda Rain falls

bami deuriwo

wae modu nuni meon chaero hemaeneunji

Oh eodum sogeseo Feelin’ so free

Yeah, bat’s on wheels

Ma bat apex

Ma bat apex

Yeah, bat’s on wheels

chaewo gat gadeuk Max go apex

Bat’s on wheels

peongpeongdae machi nan Tank go apex

Bat’s on wheels

bameul garojilleo Run

Ma bat apex

Ma bat apex

mot ttarawa Speed

nae Body stealth

nae Body stealth

Oh my bat

ppareuge deo baneunghae deo gakkawojyeo sunsikgane

BAT kkaman BAT kkaman BAT Oh god)

nae gibuneun saekkamahge chilhajireul moshae gamhi

kkoiji neon Calamari ssibeo samkyeo Ah

wonhandamyeon neodo Get it in get it in

dwiteulliji nae sigonggan No lie mayday

Too fast on my bat, we get there apex

bami deuriwo

wae modu nuni meon chaero hemaeneunji

Oh eodum sogeseo Feelin’ so free

Yeah, bat’s on wheels

Ma bat apex

Ma bat apex

Yeah, bat’s on wheels

chaewo gat gadeuk Max go apex

Bat’s on wheels

peongpeongdae machi nan Tank go apex

Bat’s on wheels

bameul garojilleo Run

Ma bat apex

Ma bat apex

siyareul balkhyeo

Mode on night vision

daheul su issge

jeo kkeuteul neomeo

Get off ma way yuh

nae sigani dwaesseo Time’s up

Oh oh ah

Apex we be there

gireul nae beorine

uri gyeokcha meolli beollige

I’ll be gone on my bat

got no kick stand

geori wiro ppareuge deo nan molji

sikkeureopge Na nah keepin it lowkey

No drift nan apeuroman ssoji

Yeah, bat’s on wheels