Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Grudge - Olivia Rodrigo: My Undying Love, Now I Hold It Like a Grudge

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Grudge yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Lagu The Grudge telah dirilis pada 8 September 2023.

Diketahui, lagu The Grudge mengisahkan tentang perjuangan untuk menerima kepercayaan yang hancur dan kebingungan yang masih menghantui seseorang.

Lagu The Grudge menggambarkan perjalanan penuh tantangan dalam pengampunan dan penyembuhan dalam menghadapi pengkhianatan yang mendalam.

Official lirik video lagu The Grudge telah dirilis di YouTube Olivia Rodrigo pada 8 September 2023.

Lirik Lagu The Grudge - Olivia Rodrigo:

[Verse 1]

I have nightmares each week 'bout that Friday in May

One phone call from you and my entire world was changed

Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers

Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers

And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did

But I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it

My undying love, now I hold it like a grudge

Now I hear your voice every time that I think I'm not enough

[Chorus]

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong

[Verse 2]

The arguments that I've won against you in my head

In the shower, in the car, and in the mirror before bed

Yeah, I'm so tough when I'm alone, and I make you feel so guilty

And I fantasize about a time you're a little fuckin' sorry

And I try to understand why you would do this all to me

You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy

And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people

And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal

[Chorus]

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong

[Bridge]

Ooh, ooh-ooh, do you think I deserved it all?

Ooh, ooh-ooh, your flower's filled with vitriol

You built me up to watch me fall

You have everything, and you still want more

[Chorus]

I try to be tough, I try to be mean

But even after all this, you're still everything to me

And I know you don't care, I guess that that's fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I'm not quite sure I'm there yet

It takes strength to forgive, but

Terjemahan Lagu The Grudge - Olivia Rodrigo:

Aku mengalami mimpi buruk setiap minggu pada hari Jumat di bulan Mei itu

Satu panggilan telepon darimu dan seluruh duniaku berubah

Kepercayaan yang kamu khianati, kebingungan yang masih menghantui

Kamu mengambil semua yang aku cintai dan menghancurkannya di sela-sela jarimu

Dan aku ragu kamu pernah memikirkan kerusakan yang kamu timbulkan

Tetapi aku berpegang pada setiap detail seolah hidupku bergantung padanya

Cintaku yang abadi, sekarang aku menyimpannya seperti dendam

Dan aku mendengar suaramu setiap kali aku merasa aku tidak cukup