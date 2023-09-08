Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Grudge - Olivia Rodrigo: My Undying Love, Now I Hold It Like a Grudge
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Grudge yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo dan telah dirilis pada 8 September 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Grudge yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Lagu The Grudge telah dirilis pada 8 September 2023.
Diketahui, lagu The Grudge mengisahkan tentang perjuangan untuk menerima kepercayaan yang hancur dan kebingungan yang masih menghantui seseorang.
Lagu The Grudge menggambarkan perjalanan penuh tantangan dalam pengampunan dan penyembuhan dalam menghadapi pengkhianatan yang mendalam.
Official lirik video lagu The Grudge telah dirilis di YouTube Olivia Rodrigo pada 8 September 2023.
Lirik Lagu The Grudge - Olivia Rodrigo:
[Verse 1]
I have nightmares each week 'bout that Friday in May
One phone call from you and my entire world was changed
Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers
Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers
And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did
But I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it
My undying love, now I hold it like a grudge
Now I hear your voice every time that I think I'm not enough
[Chorus]
And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream
How could anybody do the things you did so easily?
And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine
But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong
[Verse 2]
The arguments that I've won against you in my head
In the shower, in the car, and in the mirror before bed
Yeah, I'm so tough when I'm alone, and I make you feel so guilty
And I fantasize about a time you're a little fuckin' sorry
And I try to understand why you would do this all to me
You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy
And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people
And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal
[Chorus]
And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream
How could anybody do the things you did so easily?
And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine
But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong
[Bridge]
Ooh, ooh-ooh, do you think I deserved it all?
Ooh, ooh-ooh, your flower's filled with vitriol
You built me up to watch me fall
You have everything, and you still want more
[Chorus]
I try to be tough, I try to be mean
But even after all this, you're still everything to me
And I know you don't care, I guess that that's fine
But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I'm not quite sure I'm there yet
It takes strength to forgive, but
Terjemahan Lagu The Grudge - Olivia Rodrigo:
Aku mengalami mimpi buruk setiap minggu pada hari Jumat di bulan Mei itu
Satu panggilan telepon darimu dan seluruh duniaku berubah
Kepercayaan yang kamu khianati, kebingungan yang masih menghantui
Kamu mengambil semua yang aku cintai dan menghancurkannya di sela-sela jarimu
Dan aku ragu kamu pernah memikirkan kerusakan yang kamu timbulkan
Tetapi aku berpegang pada setiap detail seolah hidupku bergantung padanya
Cintaku yang abadi, sekarang aku menyimpannya seperti dendam
Dan aku mendengar suaramu setiap kali aku merasa aku tidak cukup