Chord Lagu Take Me With You - Neck Deep: Take Me With You When You Go

Video klip lagu Take Me With You - Neck Deep - Chord gitar lagu Take Me With You - Neck Deep yang dimulai dari kunci C.

Inilah chord gitar lagu Take Me With You yang dinyanyikan oleh Neck Deep.

Band Pop Punk asal Walse, Britania Raya, Neck Deep baru saja merilis lagu Take Me With You pada Agustus 2023.

Lagu Take Me With You termuat dalam album Neck Deep yang bertajuk ND5.

Video klip lagu Take Me With You - Neck Deep yang diunggah pada 9 Agustus 2023, telah ditonton sebanyak 400 ribu kali hingga 12 September 2023.

Dalam lagu Take Me With You - Neck Deep terdapat petikan lirik 'Take me with you when you go'.

Untuk dapat memainkannya, simak chord gitar lagu Take Me With You - Neck Deep yang dimulai dari kunci C.

Chord Gitar Lagu Take Me With You - Neck Deep

Intro : C F Am G

C F Am G

C F

Is anybody out there..?

Am G

In a ship from out of space

C F

Yeah, i know that you're out there..

Am G

I can see you by the lakes

C F

Are you gonna get down here..?

Am G

Are you gonna show your face?

C F

Cause i need to know we're not alone

Am G

I need to know it's not a drone

(Am)

(it's a drone again)

Am G F

Don't need no bike to get him home

Am

When we take off just take it slow

G F

Where he's from that i don't know

Reff :

C Dm

Just take me with you when you go o..

Am F C Dm

Take me with you when you go o..

Am F

Take me with you

C Dm

Cause i'm so done with this planet

Am F

It sucks yeah you can have it

C Dm Am

I'd be down to see inside your ufo

F (C)

Take me with you when you go