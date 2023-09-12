Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bubblegum - Cigarettes After Sex

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu rohani yang berjudul Bubblegum yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bubblegum - Cigarettes After Sex
Instagram/psychicparty/Greg Gonzalez
Band Cigarettes After Sex. - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu rohani yang berjudul Bubblegum yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu rohani yang berjudul Bubblegum yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bubblegum - Cigarettes After Sex:

[Intro]

Em Am Em Am Em Am Em Am Em

[Verse 1]

                        Am

Licking the barrel of a gun

                           Em

Chewing it like it's bubblegum

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet - Cigarettes After Sex: Its So Sweet, Knowing That You Love Me

                     Am

Wave it like a magic wand

                              Em

Pop a few rounds out just for fun

Am Em Am Em

[Verse 2]

                         Am

Go to the strip club all alone

                                Em

Thinking that I could take you home

                                 Am

To picture you with those other guys

                               Em

It's driving me crazy all the time

Am Em Am

[Chorus]

        Em              Am

Well, I never wanted to be with you

       Em                    Am

But I think I'm falling, so what can I do?

Em                      Am                   Em    Am

You'll just lead me on 'til I'm drowning in tears

Em Am Em Am Em Am Em Am

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Stop Waiting - Cigarettes After Sex: I Could Win, I Could Lose

[Bridge]

Em               Am

Oh, and you're holding me

Em               Am

Oh, and you're holding me

Em               Am

Oh, and you're holding me

Em              Am                   Em

As if I was the last man standing on earth

Am Em Am

[Chorus]

        Em              Am

Well, I never wanted to be with you

       Em                    Am

But I think I'm falling, so what can I do?

Em                      Am                  Em    Am

You'll just lead me on 'til I'm drowning in tears

[Outro]

Em Am Em Am Em Am Em

Video klip: " target="_blank" rel="noopener">klik di sini

(Tribunnews.com/Andari Wulan Nugrahani)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Bubblegum
Cigarettes After Sex
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mesin Poles Rotan Graha Mesin Malang
    Mesin Poles Rotan Graha Mesin Malang
    Rp28.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Elastomeric Bearing Pad Palembang Sumatra Selatan
    Elastomeric Bearing Pad Palembang Sumatra Selatan
    Rp250.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Sedia HT Baofeng BF 888S di Semarang
    Sedia HT Baofeng BF 888S di Semarang
    Rp199.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    JUS IMPOR SAUDI ARABIA Hub 0812 1666 5050 Jus Buah Dalam Botol Impor Saudi Arabia Harga Terbaik Caesar Juice di Indonesia
    JUS IMPOR SAUDI ARABIA Hub 0812 1666 5050 Jus Buah Dalam Botol Impor Saudi Arabia Harga Terbaik Caesar Juice di Indonesia
    Rp25.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Grosir Peci Kopiah Songkok Banten Termurah
    Grosir Peci Kopiah Songkok Banten Termurah
    Rp3.000
    Banten, Cilegon
    BISA NEGO TANAH MURAH BELAKANG KELURAHAN BINTORO
    BISA NEGO TANAH MURAH BELAKANG KELURAHAN BINTORO
    Rp90.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Jember
    Wallpaper Custom Tenis Meja
    Wallpaper Custom Tenis Meja
    Rp200.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    TANAH KAVLING STRATEGIS SIAP AJB UTARA BANDARA ADISUJIPTO
    TANAH KAVLING STRATEGIS SIAP AJB UTARA BANDARA ADISUJIPTO
    Rp2.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Baru Dasana Indah Tangerang 3 Kamar Tidur 500 jtan Tangerang
    Rumah Baru Dasana Indah Tangerang 3 Kamar Tidur 500 jtan Tangerang
    Rp520.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Livina VL 2020 Hitam
    Livina VL 2020 Hitam
    Rp202.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Promo 1 Unit Terakhir TANPA DP Rumah Mewah Minimalis di Banjaran
    Promo 1 Unit Terakhir TANPA DP Rumah Mewah Minimalis di Banjaran
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Promo Proses Bangun 2 Rumah Baru dkt Kampus UII Utara SPBU Mindi Jl Besi Jangkang
    Promo Proses Bangun 2 Rumah Baru dkt Kampus UII Utara SPBU Mindi Jl Besi Jangkang
    Rp685.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jasa Pembuatan Rak Minimarket Berkualitas Blitar
    Jasa Pembuatan Rak Minimarket Berkualitas Blitar
    Rp890.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar Kota
    Ayla X AT 2018 Putih
    Ayla X AT 2018 Putih
    Rp112.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Kitab Nahwu Wadhih Jilid 3
    Kitab Nahwu Wadhih Jilid 3
    Rp15.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    TANAH PRIGEN PADAT PENDUDUK MURAH DEKAT KAMPUS PRIGEN
    TANAH PRIGEN PADAT PENDUDUK MURAH DEKAT KAMPUS PRIGEN
    Rp180.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Paving Block Bata Lowokwaru
    Paving Block Bata Lowokwaru
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Kavling Villa Prigen Riverside Keanggunan Suasana Alam Pegunungan
    Kavling Villa Prigen Riverside Keanggunan Suasana Alam Pegunungan
    Rp78.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    MESIN PERAJANG RUMPUT KOMBINASI SEDERHANA DAN SERBAGUNA MALANG
    MESIN PERAJANG RUMPUT KOMBINASI SEDERHANA DAN SERBAGUNA MALANG
    Rp25.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Kitab Nahwu Wadhih Jilid 1
    Kitab Nahwu Wadhih Jilid 1
    Rp9.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan