Band Cigarettes After Sex. - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu rohani yang berjudul Bubblegum yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu rohani yang berjudul Bubblegum yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bubblegum - Cigarettes After Sex:

[Intro]

Em Am Em Am Em Am Em Am Em

[Verse 1]

Am

Licking the barrel of a gun

Em

Chewing it like it's bubblegum

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Sweet - Cigarettes After Sex: Its So Sweet, Knowing That You Love Me

Am

Wave it like a magic wand

Em

Pop a few rounds out just for fun

Am Em Am Em

[Verse 2]

Am

Go to the strip club all alone

Em

Thinking that I could take you home

Am

To picture you with those other guys

Em

It's driving me crazy all the time

Am Em Am

[Chorus]

Em Am

Well, I never wanted to be with you

Em Am

But I think I'm falling, so what can I do?

Em Am Em Am

You'll just lead me on 'til I'm drowning in tears

Em Am Em Am Em Am Em Am

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Stop Waiting - Cigarettes After Sex: I Could Win, I Could Lose

[Bridge]

Em Am

Oh, and you're holding me

Em Am

Oh, and you're holding me

Em Am

Oh, and you're holding me

Em Am Em

As if I was the last man standing on earth

Am Em Am

[Chorus]

Em Am

Well, I never wanted to be with you

Em Am

But I think I'm falling, so what can I do?

Em Am Em Am

You'll just lead me on 'til I'm drowning in tears

[Outro]

Em Am Em Am Em Am Em

Video klip: " target="_blank" rel="noopener">klik di sini

(Tribunnews.com/Andari Wulan Nugrahani)