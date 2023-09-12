Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bubblegum - Cigarettes After Sex
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu rohani yang berjudul Bubblegum yang dinyanyikan oleh Cigarettes After Sex.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bubblegum - Cigarettes After Sex:
[Intro]
Em Am Em Am Em Am Em Am Em
[Verse 1]
Am
Licking the barrel of a gun
Em
Chewing it like it's bubblegum
Wave it like a magic wand
Em
Pop a few rounds out just for fun
Am Em Am Em
[Verse 2]
Am
Go to the strip club all alone
Em
Thinking that I could take you home
Am
To picture you with those other guys
Em
It's driving me crazy all the time
Am Em Am
[Chorus]
Em Am
Well, I never wanted to be with you
Em Am
But I think I'm falling, so what can I do?
Em Am Em Am
You'll just lead me on 'til I'm drowning in tears
Em Am Em Am Em Am Em Am
[Bridge]
Em Am
Oh, and you're holding me
Em Am
Oh, and you're holding me
Em Am
Oh, and you're holding me
Em Am Em
As if I was the last man standing on earth
Am Em Am
[Chorus]
Em Am
Well, I never wanted to be with you
Em Am
But I think I'm falling, so what can I do?
Em Am Em Am
You'll just lead me on 'til I'm drowning in tears
[Outro]
Em Am Em Am Em Am Em
