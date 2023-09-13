Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu YOU & I - Anne Marie feat Khalid: So Why Don't We Stay Here?
Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring dengan Khalid.
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring dengan Khalid.
Penyanyi asal Inggris, Anne-Marie telah merilis lagu berjudul YOU & I ini sejak 28 Juli 2023 melalui Asylum Records, Atlantic Records, Major Tom's Records dan Warner Records.
Kali ini, Anne Marie menggandeng Khalid dalam kolaborasi lagu baru berjudul YOU & I.
Lirik lagu YOU & I sendiri punya makna positif berisi kata-kata menghibur bagi orang yang memiliki masalah.
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring Khalid:
[Verse 1]
Am F
These days you've been so quiet
C G
But you pretend that you're alright
Am F
You don't have to say you're sorry
C G
I can see it in your eyes
[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
Put your PJ's on, switch off your phone
C G
And we'll watch ten movies in a row
Am F
The dark days are better when we're together
C G
I hope you know you're not alone
[Chorus]
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together, you and I
Am
Yeah, why don't we lay herе?
F
Not get up 'till Monday
C G
We can be strong onе day, but not tonight
[Post-Chorus]
Am F
I can see those dark clouds over the both of us
C G
But I know how to make you smile
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together you and I
Am
Together you and I
[Post-Chorus]
Da-da, da-da-da
F
Da-da, da-da-da
C G
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da
[Verse 2]
Am
And for a moment
F
I see my life flash before me
C G
Just another side of story we never write
Am
But we're not broken (Not broken)
F
We may be a little weary
C G
I beg to have you near me for tonight
[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
Let's put our PJ's on, switch off our phones
C G
And we'll watch ten movies in a row
Am F
The dark days are better when we're together
C G
I hope you know you're not alone
[Chorus]
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together, you and I
Am
Yeah, why don't we lay herе?
F
Not get up 'till Monday
C G
We can be strong onе day, but not tonight
[Post-Chorus]
Am F
I can see those dark clouds over the both of us
C G
But I know how to make you smile
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together you and I
Am
Together you and I
[Post-Chorus]
Da-da, da-da-da
F
Da-da, da-da-da
C G
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Am
Together you and I
Da-da, da-da-da (I, I, I)
F
Da-da, da-da-da
C G
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da
[Chorus]
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together, you and I
Am
Yeah, why don't we lay herе?
F
Not get up 'till Monday
C G
We can be strong onе day, but not tonight
