Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu YOU & I - Anne Marie feat Khalid: So Why Don't We Stay Here?

Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring dengan Khalid. 

Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Anne-Marie
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I Anne Marie ft Khalid.  

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring dengan Khalid

Penyanyi asal Inggris, Anne-Marie telah merilis lagu berjudul YOU & I ini sejak 28 Juli 2023 melalui Asylum Records, Atlantic Records, Major Tom's Records dan Warner Records.

Kali ini, Anne Marie menggandeng Khalid dalam kolaborasi lagu baru berjudul YOU & I.

Lirik lagu YOU & I sendiri punya makna positif berisi kata-kata menghibur bagi orang yang memiliki masalah.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring Khalid: 

[Verse 1]
Am                              F
These days you've been so quiet
C                           G
But you pretend that you're alright
Am                           F
You don't have to say you're sorry
C                           G
I can see it in your eyes


[Pre-Chorus]
Am                           F
Put your PJ's on, switch off your phone
C                           G
And we'll watch ten movies in a row
Am                           F
The dark days are better when we're together
C                           G
I hope you know you're not alone


[Chorus]
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together, you and I
Am
Yeah, why don't we lay herе?
F
Not get up 'till Monday
C                                     G
We can be strong onе day, but not tonight


[Post-Chorus]
Am                           F
I can see those dark clouds over the both of us
C                           G
But I know how to make you smile
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together you and I
Am
Together you and I


[Post-Chorus]

Da-da, da-da-da
F
Da-da, da-da-da
C                           G
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da


[Verse 2]
Am
And for a moment
F
I see my life flash before me
C                           G
Just another side of story we never write
Am
But we're not broken (Not broken)
F
We may be a little weary
C                           G
I beg to have you near me for tonight


[Pre-Chorus]
Am                           F
Let's put our PJ's on, switch off our phones
C                           G
And we'll watch ten movies in a row
Am                           F
The dark days are better when we're together
C                           G
I hope you know you're not alone


[Chorus]
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together, you and I
Am
Yeah, why don't we lay herе?
F
Not get up 'till Monday
C                                     G
We can be strong onе day, but not tonight


[Post-Chorus]
Am                           F
I can see those dark clouds over the both of us
C                           G
But I know how to make you smile
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together you and I
Am
Together you and I


[Post-Chorus]

Da-da, da-da-da
F
Da-da, da-da-da
C                           G
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Am
Together you and I

Da-da, da-da-da (I, I, I)
F
Da-da, da-da-da
C                           G
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da


[Chorus]
Am
So why don't we stay here?
F
Hold on to each other
C
Underneath these covers
G
Together, you and I
Am
Yeah, why don't we lay herе?
F
Not get up 'till Monday
C                                      G
We can be strong onе day, but not tonight

