Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu YOU & I - Anne Marie feat Khalid: So Why Don't We Stay Here?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring dengan Khalid.

Penyanyi asal Inggris, Anne-Marie telah merilis lagu berjudul YOU & I ini sejak 28 Juli 2023 melalui Asylum Records, Atlantic Records, Major Tom's Records dan Warner Records.

Kali ini, Anne Marie menggandeng Khalid dalam kolaborasi lagu baru berjudul YOU & I.

Lirik lagu YOU & I sendiri punya makna positif berisi kata-kata menghibur bagi orang yang memiliki masalah.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu YOU & I milik Anne Marie featuring Khalid:

[Verse 1]

Am F

These days you've been so quiet

C G

But you pretend that you're alright

Am F

You don't have to say you're sorry

C G

I can see it in your eyes





[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

Put your PJ's on, switch off your phone

C G

And we'll watch ten movies in a row

Am F

The dark days are better when we're together

C G

I hope you know you're not alone





[Chorus]

Am

So why don't we stay here?

F

Hold on to each other

C

Underneath these covers

G

Together, you and I

Am

Yeah, why don't we lay herе?

F

Not get up 'till Monday

C G

We can be strong onе day, but not tonight





[Post-Chorus]

Am F

I can see those dark clouds over the both of us

C G

But I know how to make you smile

Am

So why don't we stay here?

F

Hold on to each other

C

Underneath these covers

G

Together you and I

Am

Together you and I





[Post-Chorus]



Da-da, da-da-da

F

Da-da, da-da-da

C G

Da-da, da-da-da-da-da





[Verse 2]

Am

And for a moment

F

I see my life flash before me

C G

Just another side of story we never write

Am

But we're not broken (Not broken)

F

We may be a little weary

C G

I beg to have you near me for tonight





[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

Let's put our PJ's on, switch off our phones

C G

And we'll watch ten movies in a row

Am F

The dark days are better when we're together

C G

I hope you know you're not alone





[Chorus]

Am

So why don't we stay here?

F

Hold on to each other

C

Underneath these covers

G

Together, you and I

Am

Yeah, why don't we lay herе?

F

Not get up 'till Monday

C G

We can be strong onе day, but not tonight





[Post-Chorus]

Am F

I can see those dark clouds over the both of us

C G

But I know how to make you smile

Am

So why don't we stay here?

F

Hold on to each other

C

Underneath these covers

G

Together you and I

Am

Together you and I





[Post-Chorus]



Da-da, da-da-da

F

Da-da, da-da-da

C G

Da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Am

Together you and I



Da-da, da-da-da (I, I, I)

F

Da-da, da-da-da

C G

Da-da, da-da-da-da-da





[Chorus]

Am

So why don't we stay here?

F

Hold on to each other

C

Underneath these covers

G

Together, you and I

Am

Yeah, why don't we lay herе?

F

Not get up 'till Monday

C G

We can be strong onе day, but not tonight

(Tribunnews.com)