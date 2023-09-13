Chord Gitar Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari F

Chord Gitar
Lagu Better On My Own dirilis Keisya Levronka pada 12 Mei 2023 lalu melalui album bertajuk LEVRONKA.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Better On My Own dari Keisya Levronka dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Better On My Own dirilis Keisya Levronka pada 12 Mei 2023 lalu melalui album bertajuk LEVRONKA.
Lirik lagu Better On My Own mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang memutuskan untuk meninggalkan hubungannya.
Lantaran hubungan yang dijalani terlalu toksik dan menyakitkan.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka:
Intro: F Am G
F Am
Thinking back to times before
G
I started noticing
F
Is it really selfish
Am G Am-Em
I just want to be myself
F Am
You don't love me the way I love you
G Em
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true
F Am G
I, baby won’t you let me know
F G
Did you see her
Em Am
When you’re looking at me
F G Dm
I’m not her shadow no more
Reff:
F G
So look at you now I take a bow
C -G/B Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned
-G F G
Showing me how we would end up
C -G/B Am
Play with fire, you get burned
-G F G
It’s not that I don’t care
Em Am
But this love’s beyond repair
F
So look at me now
Fm F Am G
I’m better on my own
F
I’m still hoping someday
Am G
Maybe we can work it out
F
If you really want to
Am G Am-Em
Figure what it’s all about
F Am
But you don't love me the way I love you
G Em
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true
F Am G
Baby won’t you let me know
F G
Oh did you see her
Em Am
When you’re looking at me
F G Dm
I’m not her shadow no more
Reff:
F G
So look at you now I take a bow
C -G/B Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned
-G F G
Showing me how we would end up
C -G/B Am
Play with fire, you get burned
-G F G
It’s not that I don’t care
Em Am
But this love’s beyond repair
F
So look at me now
Fm F Am G
I’m better on my own
F -G Am
And maybe in another life
F -G C
It could be you and I
F -G Am
Cause we could try a hundred
C G
Thousand times again
Reff:
F G
So look at you now I take a bow
C -G/B Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned
-G F G
Showing me how we would end up
C -G/B Am
Play with fire, you get burned
-G F G
It’s not that I don’t care
Em Am
But this love’s beyond repair
F
So look at me now
G F
I’m better on my own
Am G
Now I’m better on my own
