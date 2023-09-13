Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari F

Lagu Better On My Own dirilis Keisya Levronka pada 12 Mei 2023 lalu melalui album bertajuk LEVRONKA.Simak liriknya dalama artikel berikut.

Editor: Nuryanti
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari F
YouTube
Lagu Better On My Own dirilis Keisya Levronka pada 12 Mei 2023 lalu melalui album bertajuk LEVRONKA.Simak liriknya dalama artikel berikut. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Better On My Own dari Keisya Levronka dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Better On My Own dirilis Keisya Levronka pada 12 Mei 2023 lalu melalui album bertajuk LEVRONKA.

Lirik lagu Better On My Own mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang memutuskan untuk meninggalkan hubungannya.

Lantaran hubungan yang dijalani terlalu toksik dan menyakitkan.

Komentar Keisya Levronka yang sering dibandingkan netizen dengan jebolan Indonesian Idol lainnya, akui tidak berpengaruh.
Keisya Levronka. (Instagram @levihavron)

Baca juga: Chord Gitar As The World Caves In - Matt Maltese, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka:

Intro: F Am G

F                                       Am
Thinking back to times before

                     G
I started noticing


Is it really selfish

Am                        G         Am-Em
I just want to be myself

F                                              Am
You don't love me the way I love you

G                                 Em  
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

F Am                                   G
I,   baby won’t you let me know

F            G
Did you see her

                       Em             Am
When you’re looking at me

      F            G                  Dm
I’m not her shadow no more

Reff:

                          F                    G
So look at you now I take a bow

                    C        -G/B        Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G                    F                                 G
 Showing me how we would end up

                 C    -G/B        Am
Play with fire, you get burned

     -G            F          G
It’s not that I don’t care

              Em                        Am
But this love’s beyond repair

                         F
So look at me now

      Fm                   F Am G
I’m better on my own


I’m still hoping someday

Am                              G
Maybe we can work it out

F
If you really want to

Am                             G    Am-Em
Figure what it’s all about

       F                                              Am
But you don't love me the way I love you

G                                 Em
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

F Am                                   G
     Baby won’t you let me know

      F            G
Oh did you see her

                       Em             Am
When you’re looking at me

      F            G                  Dm
I’m not her shadow no more

Reff:

                          F                    G
So look at you now I take a bow

                    C        -G/B        Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G                    F                                 G
 Showing me how we would end up

                 C    -G/B        Am
Play with fire, you get burned

     -G            F          G
It’s not that I don’t care

              Em                        Am
But this love’s beyond repair

                         F
So look at me now

      Fm                   F Am G
I’m better on my own

        F          -G    Am
And maybe in another life

   F             -G             C
It could be you and I

            F              -G      Am
Cause we could try a hundred

C                G
Thousand times again

Reff:

                          F                    G
So look at you now I take a bow

                    C        -G/B        Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G                    F                                 G
 Showing me how we would end up

                 C    -G/B        Am
Play with fire, you get burned

     -G            F          G
It’s not that I don’t care

              Em                        Am
But this love’s beyond repair

                         F
So look at me now

      G                      F 
I’m better on my own

Am                                 G
Now I’m better on my own

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Better On My Own
Keisya Levronka
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mobil Bekas Nissan Livina VL 15 4x2 AT Tahun 2021 Warna Putih Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Nissan Livina VL 15 4x2 AT Tahun 2021 Warna Putih Jakarta Barat
    Rp235.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Honda Mobilio DD4 15 E M CVT CKD Tahun 2019 Warna Grey Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Honda Mobilio DD4 15 E M CVT CKD Tahun 2019 Warna Grey Jakarta Barat
    Rp182.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT AT Tahun 2022 Warna White Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT AT Tahun 2022 Warna White Jakarta Barat
    Rp280.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT Tahun 2022 Warna Grey KM Rendah Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT Tahun 2022 Warna Grey KM Rendah Jakarta Barat
    Rp270.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Hyundai Stargazer 6 Seater Prime IVT Tahun 2022 Km Rendah Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Hyundai Stargazer 6 Seater Prime IVT Tahun 2022 Km Rendah Jakarta Barat
    Rp255.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Toyota New Avanza 13 G AT Tahun 2013 Warna Silver Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Toyota New Avanza 13 G AT Tahun 2013 Warna Silver Jakarta Barat
    Rp125.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Honda New Brio Satya E MT Tahun 2023 KM Rendah Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Honda New Brio Satya E MT Tahun 2023 KM Rendah Jakarta Barat
    Rp160.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi Xpander 15 Exceed AT Tahun 2020 Warna Silver Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi Xpander 15 Exceed AT Tahun 2020 Warna Silver Jakarta Barat
    Rp215.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Hyundai Palisade Signature AWD Tahun 2022 Warna Black Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Hyundai Palisade Signature AWD Tahun 2022 Warna Black Jakarta Barat
    Rp870.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Sigra 12 R MT Tahun 2018 Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Sigra 12 R MT Tahun 2018 Jakarta Barat
    Rp111.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Toyota All New Kijang Innova 24 V AT Diesel Tahun 2019 Warna Black Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Toyota All New Kijang Innova 24 V AT Diesel Tahun 2019 Warna Black Jakarta Barat
    Rp375.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Ayla 10 X AT Tahun 2016 KM Ringan Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Ayla 10 X AT Tahun 2016 KM Ringan Jakarta Timur
    Rp110.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT Tahun 2022 Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi New Xpander Ultimate CVT Tahun 2022 Jakarta Barat
    Rp265.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Toyota Agya 10 E AT Tahun 2014 Warna Blue Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Toyota Agya 10 E AT Tahun 2014 Warna Blue Jakarta Barat
    Rp95.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Honda Jazz GK5 15 RS CVT CKD Tahun 2020 Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Honda Jazz GK5 15 RS CVT CKD Tahun 2020 Jakarta Timur
    Rp270.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    MObil Bekas Honda Brv 15 S MT Tahun 2022 Warna White Jakarta Barat
    MObil Bekas Honda Brv 15 S MT Tahun 2022 Warna White Jakarta Barat
    Rp229.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Wuling Cortez 15 S T LUX CVT Tahun 2022 Warna Black KM Rendah Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Wuling Cortez 15 S T LUX CVT Tahun 2022 Warna Black KM Rendah Jakarta Barat
    Rp215.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Hrv 15 Turbo RS CVT Tahun 2022 Warna Black KM Ringan Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Hrv 15 Turbo RS CVT Tahun 2022 Warna Black KM Ringan Jakarta Barat
    Rp460.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rekomendasi Jasa Promosi Online di Jogja
    Rekomendasi Jasa Promosi Online di Jogja
    Rp200.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Mobil Bekas Nissan Xtrail XT 25 AT Tahun 2014 Warna White Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Nissan Xtrail XT 25 AT Tahun 2014 Warna White Jakarta Barat
    Rp189.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan