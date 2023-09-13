Chord Gitar Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari F

Lagu Better On My Own dirilis Keisya Levronka pada 12 Mei 2023 lalu melalui album bertajuk LEVRONKA.Simak liriknya dalama artikel berikut.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Better On My Own dari Keisya Levronka dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Better On My Own dirilis Keisya Levronka pada 12 Mei 2023 lalu melalui album bertajuk LEVRONKA.

Lirik lagu Better On My Own mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang memutuskan untuk meninggalkan hubungannya.

Lantaran hubungan yang dijalani terlalu toksik dan menyakitkan.

Keisya Levronka. (Instagram @levihavron)

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka:

Intro: F Am G

F Am

Thinking back to times before

G

I started noticing

F

Is it really selfish

Am G Am-Em

I just want to be myself

F Am

You don't love me the way I love you

G Em

Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

F Am G

I, baby won’t you let me know

F G

Did you see her

Em Am

When you’re looking at me

F G Dm

I’m not her shadow no more

Reff:

F G

So look at you now I take a bow

C -G/B Am

Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G F G

Showing me how we would end up

C -G/B Am

Play with fire, you get burned

-G F G

It’s not that I don’t care

Em Am

But this love’s beyond repair

F

So look at me now

Fm F Am G

I’m better on my own

F

I’m still hoping someday

Am G

Maybe we can work it out

F

If you really want to

Am G Am-Em

Figure what it’s all about

F Am

But you don't love me the way I love you

G Em

Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

F Am G

Baby won’t you let me know

F G

Oh did you see her

Em Am

When you’re looking at me

F G Dm

I’m not her shadow no more

Reff:

F G

So look at you now I take a bow

C -G/B Am

Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G F G

Showing me how we would end up

C -G/B Am

Play with fire, you get burned

-G F G

It’s not that I don’t care

Em Am

But this love’s beyond repair

F

So look at me now

Fm F Am G

I’m better on my own

F -G Am

And maybe in another life

F -G C

It could be you and I

F -G Am

Cause we could try a hundred

C G

Thousand times again

Reff:

F G

So look at you now I take a bow

C -G/B Am

Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G F G

Showing me how we would end up

C -G/B Am

Play with fire, you get burned

-G F G

It’s not that I don’t care

Em Am

But this love’s beyond repair

F

So look at me now

G F

I’m better on my own

Am G

Now I’m better on my own

