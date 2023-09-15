Chord Gitar Lagu Homesick - Dua Lipa: You Give Me A Reason, Something To Believe In

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Homesick yang dipopulerkan oleh Dua Lipa.

Lagu tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2017 oleh label Warner Music UK.

Homesick - Dua Lipa

[Intro]

Am F C G

Am F C G

[Verse 1]

Am F

Here, where the sky's falling

C G

I'm covered in blue

Am F

I'm running and I'm crawling

C G

Fighting for you

Am F C G

When the rain stops, then, darling, what will I do?

Am F Dm F

And I know I go all in, but why do I?

[Chorus 1]

C G

You give me a reason, something to believe in

Am F

I know, I know, I know

C G

You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in

Am F

I know, I know, I know

C

It's a bittersweet feeling

G

Longing, and I'm leaving

Am F

I go, I go, I go

F C

But I wish I was there with you

F C

Oh, I wish I was there with you

[Verse 2]

Am F

There's a crack in my window

C G

A bird in my room

Am F C G

Angels all over that watch over you

Am F

When I'm walking on water

C G

All my dreams have come true

Am F

Still, nothing means nothing

Dm F

Without you, you

[Chorus 2]

C G

You give me a reason, something to believe in

Am F

I know, I know, I know

C G

You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in

Am F

I know, I know, I know

C

It's a bittersweet feeling

G

Longing, and I'm leaving

Am F

I go, I go, I go

C

Tell my heart to lie

G Am

But I know deep inside it's true

F C

That I wish I was there with you

F C

That I wish I was there with you

F C

Oh, I wish I was there with you

[Chorus 3]

C G

You give me a reason, something to believe in

Am F

I know, I know, I know

C G

You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in

Am F

I know, I know, I know

C

It's a bittersweet feeling

G

Longing, and I'm leaving

Am F

I go, I go, I go

C

Tell my heart to lie

G Am

But I know deep inside it's true

F C

That I wish I was there with you

F C

That I wish I was there with you

F C

Oh, I wish I was there with you

