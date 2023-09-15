Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Homesick - Dua Lipa: You Give Me A Reason, Something To Believe In
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Homesick yang dipopulerkan oleh Dua Lipa. Kunci dimainkan dari Am.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Homesick yang dipopulerkan oleh Dua Lipa.
Lagu tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2017 oleh label Warner Music UK.
Homesick - Dua Lipa
[Intro]
Am F C G
Am F C G
[Verse 1]
Am F
Here, where the sky's falling
C G
I'm covered in blue
Am F
I'm running and I'm crawling
C G
Fighting for you
Am F C G
When the rain stops, then, darling, what will I do?
Am F Dm F
And I know I go all in, but why do I?
[Chorus 1]
C G
You give me a reason, something to believe in
Am F
I know, I know, I know
C G
You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in
Am F
I know, I know, I know
C
It's a bittersweet feeling
G
Longing, and I'm leaving
Am F
I go, I go, I go
F C
But I wish I was there with you
F C
Oh, I wish I was there with you
[Verse 2]
Am F
There's a crack in my window
C G
A bird in my room
Am F C G
Angels all over that watch over you
Am F
When I'm walking on water
C G
All my dreams have come true
Am F
Still, nothing means nothing
Dm F
Without you, you
[Chorus 2]
C G
You give me a reason, something to believe in
Am F
I know, I know, I know
C G
You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in
Am F
I know, I know, I know
C
It's a bittersweet feeling
G
Longing, and I'm leaving
Am F
I go, I go, I go
C
Tell my heart to lie
G Am
But I know deep inside it's true
F C
That I wish I was there with you
F C
That I wish I was there with you
F C
Oh, I wish I was there with you
[Chorus 3]
C G
You give me a reason, something to believe in
Am F
I know, I know, I know
C G
You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in
Am F
I know, I know, I know
C
It's a bittersweet feeling
G
Longing, and I'm leaving
Am F
I go, I go, I go
C
Tell my heart to lie
G Am
But I know deep inside it's true
F C
That I wish I was there with you
F C
That I wish I was there with you
F C
Oh, I wish I was there with you
