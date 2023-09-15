Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Homesick - Dua Lipa: You Give Me A Reason, Something To Believe In

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Homesick yang dipopulerkan oleh Dua Lipa. Kunci dimainkan dari Am.

Michael Tran / AFP
Penyanyi Inggris Dua Lipa - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Homesick yang dipopulerkan oleh Dua Lipa. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Homesick yang dipopulerkan oleh Dua Lipa.

Lagu tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2017 oleh label Warner Music UK.

Homesick - Dua Lipa

[Intro]
Am F C G
Am F C G

[Verse 1]
Am                             F
Here, where the sky's falling
       C              G
I'm covered in blue
Am                           F
I'm running and I'm crawling
C                   G
Fighting for you
                Am                     F             C             G
When the rain stops, then, darling, what will I do?
          Am           F             Dm      F
And I know I go all in, but why do I?

[Chorus 1]
C                                  G
You give me a reason, something to believe in
Am                   F
I know, I know, I know
C                                      G
You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in
Am                   F
I know, I know, I know
        C
It's a bittersweet feeling
G
Longing, and I'm leaving
Am           F
I go, I go, I go
                F                         C
But I wish I was there with you
                 F                       C
Oh, I wish I was there with you

[Verse 2]
                  Am             F
There's a crack in my window
C                   G
A bird in my room
Am            F               C              G
Angels all over that watch over you
                  Am            F
When I'm walking on water
              C                         G
All my dreams have come true
            Am                 F
Still, nothing means nothing
              Dm   F
Without you, you

[Chorus 2]
C                                 G
You give me a reason, something to believe in
Am                   F
I know, I know, I know
C                                    G
You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in
Am                   F
I know, I know, I know
           C
It's a bittersweet feeling
G
Longing, and I'm leaving
Am           F
I go, I go, I go
C
Tell my heart to lie
      G                                  Am
But I know deep inside it's true
                 F                        C
That I wish I was there with you
                 F                        C
That I wish I was there with you
                 F                        C
Oh, I wish I was there with you

[Chorus 3]
C                                  G
You give me a reason, something to believe in
Am                   F
I know, I know, I know
C                                     G
You give me a meaning, something I can breathe in
Am                   F
I know, I know, I know
         C
It's a bittersweet feeling
G
Longing, and I'm leaving
Am           F
I go, I go, I go
C
Tell my heart to lie
      G                                 Am
But I know deep inside it's true
                  F                       C
That I wish I was there with you
                  F                       C
That I wish I was there with you
                  F                       C
Oh, I wish I was there with you

